 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   The real story here is that it took Dennys over nine months to figure out one general manager had embezzled $217,159   (wjactv.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Brookville Denny's general manager accused, Manager, police  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, hi Denny's!

The Room - Oh hi Denny
Youtube E_py5tK1uQg
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 37 cents. From a Denny's. Like, how?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.


Not for several months, apparently. It must have been one of the busiest Denny's in the country for corporate to not notice it being short $25K a month.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For context, you could buy 24,155 Moons Over My Hammy with that much money.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

semiotix: For context, you could buy 24,155 Moons Over My Hammy with that much money.


That's as many as two thousand four hundred and fifteen tens.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: semiotix: For context, you could buy 24,155 Moons Over My Hammy with that much money.

That's as many as two thousand four hundred and fifteen tens.


And that's terrible.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur. A Frys executive embezzled 65 million dollars before he got caught.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Amateur. A Frys executive embezzled 65 million dollars before he got caught.


Did they get all three graphics cards back?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.


I would not think Dennys was that profitable. I am somewhat impressed.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dbirchall: FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.

I would not think Dennys was that profitable. I am somewhat impressed.


With what they charge?
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So THATS why they charged me $12,000 for a cup of coffee!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
jeepers
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Locally we have a great little place thats on the highway but removed from town, its easy to get a table when its busy elsewhere. Twelve bucks for a great plate of eggs benny and nice crisp hashbrowns..
 
Esroc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll never understand when someone whose life is otherwise mostly fine does something super illegal for money, but not an amount that would make the jail time worth it if they got caught.

Like, yeah I have a number if the opportunity struck. But it's a number where no matter the result I'm never going to have a job again.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Locally we have a great little place thats on the highway but removed from town, its easy to get a table when its busy elsewhere. Twelve bucks for a great plate of eggs benny and nice crisp hashbrowns..


$12 wtf?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dbirchall: FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.

I would not think Dennys was that profitable. I am somewhat impressed.


I'm not too surprised, but it'd be pretty noticeable.  When I was a teenager I worked at a Wendy's that regularly did 5k lunch rushes during the week and that was several decades ago.  Still, a week's worth of profit disappearing each month is going to get noticed.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbirchall: FTFA: Officers say they looked over accounting records which showed general manager, 34-year-old Erika Kennedy, stole $217,159.37 over a nine-month period starting in May of 2021.

Geez.  When I saw the amount, I figured eh, she managed the place for ten, twenty years and nobody noticed at the time... but a $25K/month embezzling habit?  That sort of thing gets noticed.


Right...so...you think if she keeps that to $50k/yr it maybe takes forever to get noticed? And that more than doubles her salary?

Christ, ya dumbass.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.