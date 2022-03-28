 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Tossing stolen catalytic converters, tools, and a jack at the police cars pursuing you at a high rate of speed is no way to go through life, ma'am   (youtube.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I lived in the Phoenix area, I loved having KTLA on cable. You could catch a police chase every other day.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's got cop brakes, cop shocks and it has a candalitic converter so it'll run on regular gas. So is it the new Blues Mobile or what?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why when the cops are chasing me, I only throw legally-purchased catalytic converters.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's why when the cops are chasing me, I only throw legally-purchased catalytic converters.


Thats an expensive hobby you got there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: foo monkey: That's why when the cops are chasing me, I only throw legally-purchased catalytic converters.

Thats an expensive hobby you got there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"High rate of speed" was basically nullified at mention of catalytic converters
 
