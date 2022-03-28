 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Officers [...] followed a 'path of destruction' nearly a mile where they found [a] woman, who was clutching three stalks of rhubarb"   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Rock music, Seattle, Vandalism, King County, Washington, Crime, Leo White, Jess Robbins, Criminal law  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs pictures of the path of destruction.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Needs pictures of the path of destruction.


Needs pictures of the rhubarb.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boo! It's Always C unless it's all of the above.
Subby owes us a couple absurd answers.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something about rhubarb that brings out the best in people.

Crazy Rhubarb Lady Looses Her Shit At Neighbors
Youtube DkAOsEiIwUE
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid in uh, late 60s Minnesota, one of my friends pronounced rhubarb as "roo poop."  We coulda made FARK!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nerdshizzle.comView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An entry called: "How to Kill Someone with Your Bare Hands"
2 cups rhubarb, sliced
2/3 cups granulated rhubarb
1 tbsp. all-purpose rhubarb
1 tsp. grated orange rhubarb
3 tbsp. rhubarb, on fire
1 large rhubarb
1 cross borehole electromagnetic imaging rhubarb
2 tbsp. rhubarb juice
Adjustable aluminum head positioner
Slaughter electric needle injector
Cordless electric needle injector
Injector needle driver
Injector needle gun
Cranial caps
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I could tell that was a joke.
Not one mention of zucchini.

You almost had me going.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was dipping it in sugar and just got a sugar rush she couldn't handle.

Rhubarb was always just a way to get our moms to give us cups of sugar when we were kids. Nobody ever actually ate the rhubarb.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blech rhubarb. Not surprised the mentally I'll cling to it
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: There's something about rhubarb that brings out the best in people.

[YouTube video: Crazy Rhubarb Lady Looses Her shiat At Neighbors]


Came to share this. Thank you for beating me to it.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to meet this lady.  She sounds like she can party.

Who needs drugs or alcohol when you got rhubarb?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Blech rhubarb. Not surprised the mentally I'll cling to it


Rhubarb?  What's wrong with it.  It's mild flavor with a little bitter aftertaste that goes great with berries.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Behold the power of a fully armed and operational rhubarb!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: eurotrader: Needs pictures of the path of destruction.

Needs pictures of the rhubarb.


I think I saw it in the season finale of "Our Flag Means Death."
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Maybe she was dipping it in sugar and just got a sugar rush she couldn't handle.

Rhubarb was always just a way to get our moms to give us cups of sugar when we were kids. Nobody ever actually ate the rhubarb.


I love rhubarb! I just ordered a rhubarb pie from some random lady on facebook tonight. And I cant wait to eat it.  Ordering pie from a some stranger freaked my wife out, but its rhubarb, nobody evil bakes with it.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone must have rubbed her rhubarb the wrong way.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bebob-a-Rebop Rhubarb Pie
Youtube Hodg5It3usE
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dkulprit: TheDirtyNacho: Blech rhubarb. Not surprised the mentally I'll cling to it

Rhubarb?  What's wrong with it.  It's mild flavor with a little bitter aftertaste that goes great with berries.


I don't know about Senor Nacho here, but if I want to eat celery, I'll just eat celery.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Facts not provided by article:

Location of crime
Method of destruction
Number of victims

Facts provided by article:

Gender of perp
Length, in miles, of crime scene
Number of stalks of rhubarb clutched
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ok, I got all that stuff together, now what?  And hurry it up the rhubarb is driving me nuts.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: TheDirtyNacho: Blech rhubarb. Not surprised the mentally I'll cling to it

Rhubarb?  What's wrong with it.  It's mild flavor with a little bitter aftertaste that goes great with berries.


It's handy to yell in a mob/riot situation as well

<C> Gytha Ogg - Century of the Fruitbat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rhubarb, the gateway vegetable.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb rhubarb..
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another Mans Rhubarb - Pop Will Eat Itself
Youtube x_7UkPsrb8Y
 
Grognard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I could tell it was a joke because there was no mention of the cake.

/I heard it was delicious and moist.
//Oh, did you think I was talking to you?

GLaDOS Bakes a Cake (Ellen McLain, the OFFICIAL GLaDOS)
Youtube 6YH48vaAhH0
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.
She might have had a banana.
" Fresh fruit not good enogh for you eh!"
 
