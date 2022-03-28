 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   For rent: 59th floor luxury walk up with central heat/AC, dishwasher, laundry...Stop, Can we go back to walk up part?   (therealdeal.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, New York City, DTH Capital, Renting, Elevator mechanic, Frank J. Sprague, clear fix, quick elevator ride, Con Edison  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 11:03 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mouren
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never understood the obsession with living in the upper floors, but keep on keepin' on, makes my preferred areas cheaper.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Get your help to carry you up.
 
veale728
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Irvine is one of several residents who have complained of erratic behavior when the elevators do work, once being inside as it descended quickly and suddenly.

Well I'm having a nightmare tonight
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The people who live in Manhattan and can't really afford it are farking wannabe donkeys. Have fun renting that shiatpile for a monthly rate that could buy you a nice home with a backyard within an hour train ride from the city along the LIRR or MetroNorth lines because you can walk down those 59 floors and then ride a train 20 mins to see a Broadway show.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This image sums it all up.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You don't even need to read the article after seeing that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"power surges" Yeah, right.
 
pdieten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The technology to smooth power issues exists. Why are they putting up with boards frying? This has to be a solvable problem.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pdieten: The technology to smooth power issues exists. Why are they putting up with boards frying? This has to be a solvable problem.


Money and profits are a fun duet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spectrum: This image sums it all up.
[Fark user image image 690x493]
You don't even need to read the article after seeing that.


What? A giant, well lit man is scaling a ladder into space while nearby; a giant, poorly lit man suffers a collapse of his ladder?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is easy. NYC is such a shiathole even the elevators wanna die.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
clipartkey.comView Full Size
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be cheaper to put in a different elevator that fits than keep renting hotel rooms for the tenants?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Spectrum: This image sums it all up.
[Fark user image image 690x493]
You don't even need to read the article after seeing that.
What? A giant, well lit man is scaling a ladder into space while nearby; a giant, poorly lit man suffers a collapse of his ladder?


Both of the men live in the building and they look like this

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uber Eats is gonna be pissed when I realize I'm almost out of beer and schedule them for a top-up.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Less than helpful image from the article:
Fark user imageView Full Size


After hitting the undo button a few times:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 minute ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Umm... was there a story behind those ads or...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.