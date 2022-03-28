 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Man cures his wife's cancer with Cement Flowerpot Languid Creek treatment   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
4
4 Comments     (+0 »)
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Involves lots of dilution with water, must be homeopathy.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tech-nic-ly, the cancer is dead.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: and did not check to see if she was alive when he left her body behind.

So is he trying to claim it's not murder? "If my client was trying to murder her, he would've made sure..."
 
El Borscht
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Andrew stated that they had a pretty good fight last night, and she was drunk," the affidavit states. "Andrew Wilhoite stated, 'As you can see,' as he was pointing to scratch marks on his neck."

And my hog leans a certain way because my left handed supermodel girlfriend couldn't keep herself from working it for going on forty years, as you can see as I.....
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

