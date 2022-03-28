 Skip to content
(CNN)   Take the last train to Helsinki, I'll be waiting with horns blaring, We'll have time for a little kinky, and a bit of fermented herring, oh no no no, oh no no no   (cnn.com) divider line
23
664 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 11:38 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As in Helsinki Finland.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: As in Helsinki Finland.


As opposed to Helsinki, New Jersey.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no more Russians getting out?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should let it keep running but only allow outbound passengers. It's only humane to let sane Russians gtfo of the looney bin.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: So, no more Russians getting out?


They can still get to Kaliningrad and kayak over from there.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Should let it keep running but only allow outbound passengers. It's only humane to let sane Russians gtfo of the looney bin.


They'd probably rather not have their rolling stock nationalized by the Soviets while on Soviet soil.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: So, no more Russians getting out?


Anybody who can is jumping out through Georgia, Mexico, Azerbaijan, etc etc.  Anyplace that has "easy visa terms".  Georgia apparently allows a 1 yr no-questions-asked entry for Russians right now.  Who knows how long that will last, so GTFO while the F***-Outing is good.

A grip of Russians has shown up along with Ukrainians at the TJ/San Diego border crossings.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I don't know if I'm ever going home (tambourine). If Monkees are going to be stuck in my head all night, I don't want to suffer alone.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pietr Torkovich? Mikhail Nesbiatchenkov? Miroslav Dolenzova? And Davey Jones
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

girlwiththedraggintutu: And I don't know if I'm ever going home (tambourine). If Monkees are going to be stuck in my head all night, I don't want to suffer alone.


I know we're here to talking about last trains and all, but why bring up Clarksville.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Children of Bodom. That is all.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fredbox: Noah_Tall: Should let it keep running but only allow outbound passengers. It's only humane to let sane Russians gtfo of the looney bin.

They'd probably rather not have their rolling stock nationalized by the Soviets while on Soviet soil.


I tjink those rail connections have akst been cut.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good luck trying to find fermented herring in Helsinki. That's an exclusively Swedish thing :)
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Children of Bodom. That is all.


No.
/BMFS
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

girlwiththedraggintutu: And I don't know if I'm ever going home (tambourine). If Monkees are going to be stuck in my head all night, I don't want to suffer alone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, no more Russians getting out?


The border is still open in both directions and visas are available. There are still a few bus routes available across the border up here and private cars are allowed through. It's only a ~5 hours drive (400 km/250 miles) from St. Petersburg to Helsinki.

Plus, of course, not all countries are sanctioning Russia. Among European countries, Serbia has been the holdout.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: As in Helsinki Finland.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: wildcardjack: So, no more Russians getting out?

Anybody who can is jumping out through Georgia, Mexico, Azerbaijan, etc etc.  Anyplace that has "easy visa terms".  Georgia apparently allows a 1 yr no-questions-asked entry for Russians right now.  Who knows how long that will last, so GTFO while the F***-Outing is good.

A grip of Russians has shown up along with Ukrainians at the TJ/San Diego border crossings.


"Caravan!"
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: wildcardjack: So, no more Russians getting out?

The border is still open in both directions and visas are available. There are still a few bus routes available across the border up here and private cars are allowed through. It's only a ~5 hours drive (400 km/250 miles) from St. Petersburg to Helsinki.

Plus, of course, not all countries are sanctioning Russia. Among European countries, Serbia has been the holdout.


Serbia has a reputation to uphold.
 
berylman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: girlwiththedraggintutu: And I don't know if I'm ever going home (tambourine). If Monkees are going to be stuck in my head all night, I don't want to suffer alone. [Fark user image 728x960]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
well at least he's still alive
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let me be the Weeners an image of the Finnish prime minister.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheVeryDeadIanMartin: Let me be the Weeners an image of the Finnish prime minister.
[Fark user image image 850x1274]


Damn!
 
