 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Spring is said to move north at a gentle stroll... around 2mph. Has she passed your gate already or are you still keeping an eager lookout? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, March 29, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
45
    More: Spiffy, British Isles, BEEB, White-tailed Eagle, Discussion, barn owls, loads of buds, London Wetland Centre, Fark Gardening Thread  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Due to temporary movings & shakings, this week's gardening thread comes from London, England.
We've had highs of 19°c/66°F and lows of 2°c/36°F... no idea how that compares to others? In the grand scheme of things we don't have cold winters or hot summers.

I planned to have all sorts done outside, since last week... and haven't done anything. Nature's been busy though so instead of my handiwork here's an amateurish collage of greenery that's appearing.

clockwise from top left...
--loads of buds on the jasmine and could be lovely in a few mths, but late frost has got 'em the last cpl of years so fingers crossed.
--lily 'lakeside beloved', already getting nibbled... slug pellets applied posthaste
--variegated veigela, always nice and early, little trooper
--magnolia, needs pruning right now

Fark user imageView Full Size


what's the news from your neck of the woods, fields, highways or byways ?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I have daffodils and hyacinths in front of my house every year, but this year I somehow also ended up with a crocus. I didn't plant it, my husband didn't plant it, but hey, surprise crocus!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
judging by temps in the teens and several inches of snow in the forecast, biatch stopped at a motel 6 on the way here, and is gonna hole up for a while due to old man winter packs his shiat.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

tomato seeds staring to pop up.

two of these bins are costoluto genovese which is both a beautiful and delicious meaty/saucing tomato.
here is from two years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
btw... that gentle stroll ting is real, i wasn't being whimsical.
There's a really cute TV show here on the Beeb every year, which 'charts the fortunes of British wildlife during the changing of the season'.  starts Spring Bank Holiday and broadcasts four nights a wk for three weeks.
They feature lambing, the London Wetland Centre, white-tailed eagles, grey seals, barn owls, moles, earwigs, otters, bats, etc etc, and track migratory birds to Iceland and Greenland, and on to Canada.  It is hella cute.

They tracked 7 indicators, eg first appearance of frogspawn, and ladybirds, and the data showed that spring 'moved' S to N up the country at 1.9mph.  Taking just under 3wks end to end of the british isles.
I just love that fact, for some reason.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

aimtastic: I have daffodils and hyacinths in front of my house every year, but this year I somehow also ended up with a crocus. I didn't plant it, my husband didn't plant it, but hey, surprise crocus!

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Connecticut woke up to snow and ice. 2 hr delay.  6 more weeks of winter forecast.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

aimtastic: I have daffodils and hyacinths in front of my house every year, but this year I somehow also ended up with a crocus. I didn't plant it, my husband didn't plant it, but hey, surprise crocus!

[Fark user image 425x318]


Hocus Pocus
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Lady J: btw... that gentle stroll ting is real, i wasn't being whimsical.
There's a really cute TV show here on the Beeb every year, which 'charts the fortunes of British wildlife during the changing of the season'.  starts Spring Bank Holiday and broadcasts four nights a wk for three weeks.
They feature lambing, the London Wetland Centre, white-tailed eagles, grey seals, barn owls, moles, earwigs, otters, bats, etc etc, and track migratory birds to Iceland and Greenland, and on to Canada.  It is hella cute.

They tracked 7 indicators, eg first appearance of frogspawn, and ladybirds, and the data showed that spring 'moved' S to N up the country at 1.9mph.  Taking just under 3wks end to end of the british isles.
I just love that fact, for some reason.


I follow the Morels Morel Mushroom Sightings - Maps - The Great Morel


I bought a new T-shirt

I hunt Mushrooms because I have No Morels
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
These little guys showed up in the last few weeks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
One of the rose bushes we moved isn't doing hot... I really hope it's not the purple rose with the amazing smelling flowers...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

puffy999: One of the rose bushes we moved isn't doing hot... I really hope it's not the purple rose with the amazing smelling flowers...


bugs?  I learned on my foray into the garden today that one of my roses is covered in greenfly.  Soapy water will take care of them tomorrow...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Lady J: puffy999: One of the rose bushes we moved isn't doing hot... I really hope it's not the purple rose with the amazing smelling flowers...

bugs?  I learned on my foray into the garden today that one of my roses is covered in greenfly.  Soapy water will take care of them tomorrow...


It was a poorly treated bush, decades old, we moved it to give it a chance.

The other bush that came with it is doing great though it was in similar condition. I just can't remember which was the nice looking but bland smelling yellow or the awesome kickass smelly purple, which when even just a couple of flowers are blooming you can smell throughout the entire yard.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Spring?  Its 6 degrees F right now, and 2 months before planting season
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Atlanta and she seems to be doing the electric slide over us. One day it is 80 and the next 40.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's -5C with a skiff of snow ootside.
The only thing I'm planting is my arse on the couch for another month & a half.

/kinda miffed
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x502]


jordanforeman.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tree outside my window suddenly has all these little green leaves just this morning!

I swear it was bare yesterday.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Outside
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 degrees Fahrenheit here this morning.  Tomorrow's high will be 75.

My sinuses asplode.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Inside.  Herbs and peppers are sprouting.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved a rose Bush last week and am hoping it will be ok. Last fall I moved a hydrangea to a healthier location and I am also hoping for better healthier reaction to the location.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to the Gun Nerds to jam their nerdery into everything, even a farking gardening thread.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daffodils, grape hyacinth, and lesser celandine. Delphinium sprouts look strong. Nothing else happening due to second winter.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 27 degrees Fahrenheit with a winter weather advisory for this evening here in Michigan.

'Not quite at the gardening stage up here. 'Not even at the turn down the furnace stage yet.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got all the garden beds turned over for a second time this year. Potatoes and Asparagus are planted. Then it got cold again. Next round of planting and adding a new raised bed after Easter
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not putting tomato and pepper transplants in the ground until after April 15. Learned my lesson the hard way several times just because I was eager to get some plants going. It's so deceptive in my zone. Temps get into the 80's, then WHAM; Frost.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hardening off the seedlings for the last two weeks.  Another week and we will start transplanting. As usual, we have five or six times as many tomato plants as we need.  At least this year we have some romas for sauces.  One squash plant (type unknown) has been blooming already.  Last frost date here is mid-April.
 
QFarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm probably a little late ... but I got one of my raised beds completely cleaned out and ready to plant.
 
berylman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't garden but wild wisteria is going crazy around here now. I almost want to do a karaoke version of Purple Rain
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the poster from Atlanta Georgia said, it's been crazy weather. Up here in New Jersey we just had two days of near freezing and tomorrow is supposed to be in the 70s. We are not planting until April.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hellebores, daffodils, crocus, pachysandra, vinca, buds on the mid-size trees, blooms on the pear tree

Everything is a bit later than last year. I think we had a snowdrop in February last year.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
three nights of 20-25F in central Virginia this week.  All of my cold weather stuff is out and under row cover.  It seems to be doing OK.  We had howling winds yesterday, but the row cover held, so I'm happy.  I looked at my notes from last year, and I had lettuce the first week in April.  Don't think that is going to happen this year.  My garlic is taking off now after a long cold winter.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x502]


I'll keep that in mind the next time someone shoots up a school with fries.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tomatoes, lettuce, and spinach growing inside.
Too cold outside.
Looking forward to morel and ramp hunting soon.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still in a holding pattern. The hyacinth are the only things up but I see the beginnings of green with several of the perennials and all the buds on the vines (grapes, honeysuckle, clematis) are swelling.

This is what I have started. Basil, Thyme, and Forget Me Nots. I had 2 seeds left for the saladette tomatoes I grew over the winter in my hydroponic garden so I started those too. In the next 2 weeks I plan to start the outdoor raised bed with cool weather crops: carrots, bunching onions, watermelon radishes, and mixed lettuce. I also need to buy 2 largish planters. I should be getting my brand new apple trees in a few weeks. I bought 2 varieties (for cross pollination) of columnar apples. They are supposed to be great for small spaces and do well in containers.

BTW, the styrofoam surrounding the hydroponics garden is because I have a greenery muncher. My cat, Jasper, will chew on any plant he can get at, especially if they are new and tender shoots. Yes, he has his own cat grass,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hopkin's Law: Phenology refers to annual events like flowering, or bud break on plants, or return of migratory birds, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.