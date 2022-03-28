 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Have you ever wanted to own a lighthouse? Here's your chance. Difficulty: everything   (oregonlive.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Tillamook Rock Light, Real estate, Oregon Coast, Lighthouse, Seaside, Oregon, Tillamook Head, lighthouse crews' dislike, Lighthouse keeper  
•       •       •

1565 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pros: free bird shiat

Cons: internet access can be quite limited
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999:
Cons: internet access can be quite limited

Dear Elon, I have a lighthouse. Please send me Starlink. You are a cool guy. Signed, Lighthouse keeper.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...lighthouse crews' dislike of their months-long stays where they were cold, wet and constantly reminded of their dangerous job ..."Yer fond of me lobster aint' ye? I seen it - yer fond of me lobster! Say it!
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11. I Want To Marry A Lighthouse Keeper - A Clockwork Orange soundtrack
Youtube PKtEWB0WmDE
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LyleJohn: "...lighthouse crews' dislike of their months-long stays where they were cold, wet and constantly reminded of their dangerous job ..."Yer fond of me lobster aint' ye? I seen it - yer fond of me lobster! Say it!


No lobster. Dungeness crab though...
 
petec
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your call.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


decider.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

[decider.com image 850x566]


Huge clanging balls.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


By some improbable providence of nature, the structure was shaped by seagull shiat and erosion.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's telling prospective buyers that her property has fewer government requirements than those imposed on lighthouses purchased after her's.

I'm out.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


There is a boat landing, but good luck getting in most of the time with the wind, waves, and wildlife.
 
ongbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why do people keep buying this place? What is with the whole "Lets buy a wacky place and live there" obsession? They need to just let the sea lions and the ocean have it.
 
petec
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: NeoCortex42: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

[decider.com image 850x566]

Huge clanging balls.


I'm guessing there were some weather delays, it looks pretty calm in the article pic
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


You had to use one of those old timey hot air balloons piloted by a guy with a top hat, handlebar mustache and monocle.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So if I'm reading this right, you pay $6.5 million to buy this lighthouse that can be used as a place to keep cremated remains.  She promises to spend $1.5 million in 'restoration funds' (calculated at full retail even if she can buy at wholesale, & then there's her brother in law who runs a charter boat who is the only one allowed to carry workers to the island at $1k/head - each way... Or something with similar shenanigans).  And then she wants you to pay a 3% royalty on any fees collected off into the future?  Does GFY work for you?

$1.5 million, no restoration by her, & no royalties.

/make it into a high end B&B with free cremated remains placement by anyone who stays for a week (gives them time to grieve doncha know...)
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why do people keep buying this place? What is with the whole "Lets buy a wacky place and live there" obsession? They need to just let the sea lions and the ocean have it.


When you really hate your in-laws get away.  "Sorry, can't get out to your place for Thanksgiving.  We'll have to stay home again."  Then if you do go out, they can't stop by to see if you're lying.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

You had to use one of those old timey hot air balloons piloted by a guy with a top hat, handlebar mustache and monocle.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?


I'm pretty sure that there is a window when the water is calm enough to land.

But think about this, from the article, sea lions have taken over the island. So, if they have taken over now, that has probably been a historic spot for them. So that would mean in 1881, they expended an incredible amount of effort to rid the island of sea lions, and also to keep it clear of sea lions during its operable years. Lots of sea lion murder.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

josiahgould: puffy999:
Cons: internet access can be quite limited

Dear Elon, I have a lighthouse. Please send me Starlink. You are a cool guy. Signed, Lighthouse keeper.


"Dear Lighthouse Keeper. I need a new lair.  Please sell me your lighthouse.  Signed, Elon"
 
covfefe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ongbok: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

I'm pretty sure that there is a window when the water is calm enough to land.

But think about this, from the article, sea lions have taken over the island. So, if they have taken over now, that has probably been a historic spot for them. So that would mean in 1881, they expended an incredible amount of effort to rid the island of sea lions, and also to keep it clear of sea lions during its operable years. Lots of sea lion murder.


Good. I like most marine animals but I could do without sea lions.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

covfefe: ongbok: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

I'm pretty sure that there is a window when the water is calm enough to land.

But think about this, from the article, sea lions have taken over the island. So, if they have taken over now, that has probably been a historic spot for them. So that would mean in 1881, they expended an incredible amount of effort to rid the island of sea lions, and also to keep it clear of sea lions during its operable years. Lots of sea lion murder.

Good. I like most marine animals but I could do without sea lions.


Don't say that out loud!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a ridiculous idea, even if you were a confirmed sea lover.  The only good thing about it is that the sea lions wouldn't be able to climb all the stairs to come eat you.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: [Fark user image image 850x490]

So if I'm reading this right, you pay $6.5 million to buy this lighthouse that can be used as a place to keep cremated remains.  She promises to spend $1.5 million in 'restoration funds' (calculated at full retail even if she can buy at wholesale, & then there's her brother in law who runs a charter boat who is the only one allowed to carry workers to the island at $1k/head - each way... Or something with similar shenanigans).  And then she wants you to pay a 3% royalty on any fees collected off into the future?  Does GFY work for you?

$1.5 million, no restoration by her, & no royalties.

/make it into a high end B&B with free cremated remains placement by anyone who stays for a week (gives them time to grieve doncha know...)


The stupid is strong in this market.  I just passed on a house where the seller wanted to live there for an indeterminate time after purchase.  Not, oh, my other house will be done in August, or even a strong prospect of where they're going... Just something like we'll start looking once we have your money in our pocket.

Yeah, no; if have to be a (more) special kind of stupid to take any deal like that.  Easements and entitlements are... Ummm... Inconvenient on the best of days.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ongbok: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

I'm pretty sure that there is a window when the water is calm enough to land.

But think about this, from the article, sea lions have taken over the island. So, if they have taken over now, that has probably been a historic spot for them. So that would mean in 1881, they expended an incredible amount of effort to rid the island of sea lions, and also to keep it clear of sea lions during its operable years. Lots of sea lion murder.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Sea Lions can be problematic.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WANTED: Light
housekeeper
inquire within.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: [Fark user image 850x490]

So if I'm reading this right, you pay $6.5 million to buy this lighthouse that can be used as a place to keep cremated remains.  She promises to spend $1.5 million in 'restoration funds' (calculated at full retail even if she can buy at wholesale, & then there's her brother in law who runs a charter boat who is the only one allowed to carry workers to the island at $1k/head - each way... Or something with similar shenanigans).  And then she wants you to pay a 3% royalty on any fees collected off into the future?  Does GFY work for you?

$1.5 million, no restoration by her, & no royalties.

/make it into a high end B&B with free cremated remains placement by anyone who stays for a week (gives them time to grieve doncha know...)


I would never trust someone using a late 1990s era email address.
 
detonator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It'd be a cool place to park my submarine, if I had a submarine.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: covfefe: ongbok: petec: How did they build it in 1881 if the only access is by helicopter?

I'm pretty sure that there is a window when the water is calm enough to land.

But think about this, from the article, sea lions have taken over the island. So, if they have taken over now, that has probably been a historic spot for them. So that would mean in 1881, they expended an incredible amount of effort to rid the island of sea lions, and also to keep it clear of sea lions during its operable years. Lots of sea lion murder.

Good. I like most marine animals but I could do without sea lions.

Don't say that out loud!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ongbok: Why do people keep buying this place? What is with the whole "Lets buy a wacky place and live there" obsession? They need to just let the sea lions and the ocean have it.


Bought for $5,600. Sold for $11,000. Then $27,000. Then $50,000. So, some gain each time. Current owners are aiming for the bleachers I do believe
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If we use 3% inflation, $123,493 is $7,742,011. They're only charging $6,500,000, so it's a STEAL!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even if it was in decent shape, winter on that thing would be a horror show.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

josiahgould: puffy999:
Cons: internet access can be quite limited

Dear Elon, I have a lighthouse. Please send me Starlink. You are a cool guy. Signed, Lighthouse keeper.


I promise to endlessly broadcast 'f@k Putin, Elon saves the space station!' To all passing ships.  And put a little Tesla insignia on the lighthouse light, like Batman, sorta.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lighthouses stuck out on some tiny outcrop are freaking amazing. This one, Point St. George Reef lighthouse, is approximately due west of the California/Oregon border about 6 miles offshore
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._George_Reef_Light
Keepers there went a little crazy too from what I've read. Accounts of green water up to the glass on the tower. I'd fn totally lose my #%^*...
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Though I respect that a lot
I'd be fired if that were my job
After killing Jason off
And countless screaming Argonauts
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.