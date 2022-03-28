 Skip to content
(WalletHub)   Where do you live in the US? Are you living a blissful life, or are you so stressed out that the knots between your shoulder blades have their own knots? Surprisingly, Fark's favorite state did better than expected, but not by much   (wallethub.com) divider line
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They sure as fark didn't survey me. If that had, Minnesota wouldn't be second-to-least stressed the fark out.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rank 23, right inbetween.

Stressed out,
but I did win a free half onion at the local shop Sunday, so we know how to take the edge off here.

/Balance in all things, padawan.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wage0048: They sure as fark didn't survey me. If that had, Minnesota wouldn't be second-to-least stressed the fark out.


Highest and lowest scores are omitted from the results.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess most of Nevada hasn't picked up on the whole "legal weed" thing.
 
