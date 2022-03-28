 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Daytime Tooth Fairy henchmen getting aggressive in their need to provide more teeth for an ever growing demand by their ruthless overlord   (audacy.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that Bobby Singer? Or Dennis Miller?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably some sort of gang initiation or a stupid 'dare'.

I hope the next one to do that gets shot. And the one after that too, until people stop doin' this chit to others.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a Hogswatch Eve tradition

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Will Smith is in NYC already?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Probably some sort of gang initiation or a stupid 'dare'.

I hope the next one to do that gets shot. And the one after that too, until people stop doin' this chit to others.


Why do you assume gang initiation?
 
drtgb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chris Rock is 68 years old?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
andrewwheatleydds.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gypsies after calcium.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Police are currently seeking a man apparently enveloped in his own foreskin..."
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Gypsies after calcium.


Not only are fat kids harder to kidnap, but their teeth are worth less due to the cavities.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Fark user image 800x486]

"Police are currently seeking a man apparently enveloped in his own foreskin..."


Looks like Saddam Hussein enveloped his head into a condom.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I kind of see this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which would explain the anger issue.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a Hogswatch Eve tradition

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x480]


came in here for this.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a Hogswatch Eve tradition

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x480]


Time for tea, I see :)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: Hoblit: Probably some sort of gang initiation or a stupid 'dare'.

I hope the next one to do that gets shot. And the one after that too, until people stop doin' this chit to others.

Why do you assume gang initiation?


I don't really, I have no idea why anyone would just run up to someone playing the knock-out game. I'm old and have read many stories about random-act-of-violence being committed by gangs. A few stories tying that to initiation.

But I'm certainly not assuming it's any one thing. I offered to ideas that are both ludicrous reasons because I'm only trying to rationalize why this may have happened.

A couple of other ideas I have are ...as noted, the-knock-out-game (which I haven't read extensively on or anything) or perhaps it was a hate-crime. Or a pure-psychopath trying to work their way up to other forms of violence.

But I'm not assuming anything, just what probabilities are trapped in that earlier post. :)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hoblit: DemonKing561: Hoblit: Probably some sort of gang initiation or a stupid 'dare'.

I hope the next one to do that gets shot. And the one after that too, until people stop doin' this chit to others.

Why do you assume gang initiation?

I don't really, I have no idea why anyone would just run up to someone playing the knock-out game. I'm old and have read many stories about random-act-of-violence being committed by gangs. A few stories tying that to initiation.

But I'm certainly not assuming it's any one thing. I offered to TWO ideas that are both ludicrous reasons because I'm


... and I still think the attackers should be shot until this chit stops.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Hoblit: DemonKing561: Hoblit: Probably some sort of gang initiation or a stupid 'dare'.

I hope the next one to do that gets shot. And the one after that too, until people stop doin' this chit to others.

Why do you assume gang initiation?

I don't really, I have no idea why anyone would just run up to someone playing the knock-out game. I'm old and have read many stories about random-act-of-violence being committed by gangs. A few stories tying that to initiation.

But I'm certainly not assuming it's any one thing. I offered to TWO ideas that are both ludicrous reasons because I'm

... and I still think the attackers should be shot until this chit stops.


I'm getting to the age where some youngster could totally kick my ass and the only thing I could really do about it is lose consciousness.

On one hand I think about renewing my carry license.  On the other hand a gun won't help if some piece of chit sucker punches me out of the blue.

/I could totally pull it out after the fact and wave it around.
 
