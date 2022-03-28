 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Ah, Spring, that time of year when the homeless are wrested from their tree nests by the dominant parks department employees, and nearby grazing NY Post reporters can be seen cautiously encroaching on the striped hobo's habitat   (audacy.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he soft spoken?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Was he soft spoken?


Was his stick big?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a nimby shiatlib tradition!

/conservatives and libertarians are still worse, yes
//doesn't make the nimby shiatlibbery any less foul
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later in the morning, work crews from the Parks Department were seen taking down trees to remove the man's belongings.

So they cut the whole damn tree down?  What, was he making meth up there or something?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the first time I've seen one tarp being described as a "tree house".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: That's the first time I've seen one tarp being described as a "tree house".


Where's your sense of whimsy, this is just a scrappier version of The Swiss Family Robinson.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody who takes out a NY Post "reporter" can't be all bad.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suspect Subby does not know what a hobo is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I suspect Subby does not know what a hobo is.


Are you about to break out a harmonica and sing about your hobo knife?
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These squirrels are getting out of control.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Dr.Fey: I suspect Subby does not know what a hobo is.

Are you about to break out a harmonica and sing about your hobo knife?


Throw another hobo on the fire
 
Saiga410
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They included a helpful picture of a stick.  In case you didnt know what one looked like.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Later in the morning, work crews from the Parks Department were seen taking down trees to remove the man's belongings.

So they cut the whole damn tree down?  What, was he making meth up there or something?


What else could he possibly be doing?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: So they cut the whole damn tree down?


akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
