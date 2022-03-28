 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Guest attacks hotel desk clerk. Whole thing is on tape. Guess a) which one is arrested b) the race of each party   (local10.com) divider line
    Arrest, Raymond Rachal, Broward County, Florida, Officer Anthony Camodeo's complaint, State Attorney's Office, Police, surveillance video Crump, FORT LAUDERDALE  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't mention any pending litigation. I hope this guy sues and gets a sh*t ton of money from the local taxpayers.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.) The clerk clearly threw the first punch.
2.) He didn't let the guest go when the police arrived.
3.) He argued with the police and got into a shoving match.

So yeah, he's going to jail.

That being said.  The other guy looked like he was going to start something.  And is likely kind of a dick, hard to say without audio.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Know how I can tell you didn't watch the video?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White?
Izzy Black?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I did.
2.) You are correct, it was another guest he didn't let up for.
3.) The police pushed first.  But he didn't back down, step away.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Officer Anthony Camodeo's complaint, he responded to a report of "a male having another male in a headlock" at the hotel.
When he arrived at the hotel's lobby, Rachal had a man with blood on his face in a headlock and there was a large pool of blood, according to Camodeo.

Why didn't the cop use ESP?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and why tf was the cop pushing him? That looked like some antagonistic shiat to me.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The face of someone counting zeros in their future bank account.
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My answers:
a) the black one
b) the clerk is black

What do I win?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Raymond Rachal was working at Best Western's front desk when a hotel guest was "spewing racial slurs" at him, so he decided to "exercise his right" to cancel his stay, according to Crump.

Cancel culture strikes again.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: 3.) The police pushed first.  But he didn't back down, step away.


His back was to a wall. What was he supposed to do, disable clipping?
 
Tman144
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The article doesn't mention any pending litigation. I hope this guy sues and gets a sh*t ton of money from the local taxpayers.


Per the article, Ben Crump is his attorney. He's definitely suing. Crump is my hero, he's been suing the shiat out of racist assholes all over the country.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen Better Westerns.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your Honor, we are basing our defense on the unassailable and time-honored "the customer is always right" adage.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was a pretty good first punch.  He's no boxer, but he stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
C) The new owner of the hotel financed by county funds?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pinner: ...and why tf was the cop pushing him? That looked like some antagonistic shiat to me.


Normal protocol is to shoot everyone involved so I'm sure he is due a paid 'vacation'
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I agree with you. What I saw was two Men that were keyed up for a fight. I would like to see the whole video, to se the moment that one of them started everything.  I hope that this will not be like last week when I got 20 complaints, because I asked if there was audio when the white cop punched a black man and everyone screamed what  words could not provoke someone to hit.  Now I'm going to hear that there is at least that makes it all right.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I've seen Better Westerns.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JFC.
 
neapoi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I know that we routinely comment without clicking on the article first but come on my dude.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I did.
2.) You are correct, it was another guest he didn't let up for.
3.) The police pushed first.  But he didn't back down, step away.


Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ah, I hate that show and every advertisement it stands for.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hotel employee Raymond Rachal tried to exercise his RIGHT to cancel a white hotel guest's stay for spewing racial slurs at him

Cancel cultures strikes again!!!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Raymond Rachal was working at Best Western's front desk when a hotel guest was "spewing racial slurs" at him, so he decided to "exercise his right" to cancel his stay, according to Crump.

Cancel culture strikes again.


I read the article before posting, but I don't always read comments.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the guest charges behind the counter and gets his ass whooped, works for me. No wonder they threw his racist ass out, hope the clerk makes a mint, the second the guy charged behind the desk the clerk had the right to defend himself, he was standing his ground after all.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm placing a bet right now.  The police will respond with "we are reviewing the training to ensure this won't happen again."  It's what they always say and nothing actually changes, because you can't train the stupid out of these racist thugs.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farkin pigs.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I know that we routinely comment without clicking on the article first but come on my dude.


It doesn't matter if they read the article or not. Remember last week when a black guy was arrested for trying to withdraw $10,000 of his own money? And the very Boobies on Fark was "why does he need that much money?" I guess some people need permission to spend their own money, right?

Saying "he shouldn't have been so aggressive" or "he should've done xyz when the cops arrived" is par for the course. You see how that works? How the assumption was already made that the black guy was automatically wrong?

Welcome to America.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I spent a year working within law enforcement. I was struck by the irrational fear cops have of black people. It's farking amazing.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The article doesn't mention any pending litigation. I hope this guy sues and gets a sh*t ton of money from the local taxpayers.


Ben Crump doesn't appear without a lawsuit following.
 
payattention
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It doesn't matter if they read the article or not. Remember last week when a black guy was arrested for trying to withdraw $10,000 of his own money? And the very Boobies on Fark was "why does he need that much money?" I guess some people need permission to spend their own money, right?

Saying "he shouldn't have been so aggressive" or "he should've done xyz when the cops arrived" is par for the course. You see how that works? How the assumption was already made that the black guy was automatically wrong?

Welcome to America.


OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chris Rock?
 
webron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: The article doesn't mention any pending litigation. I hope this guy sues and gets a sh*t ton of money from the local taxpayers.


At this point the guy is still facing criminal charges, lawsuits are for later.

But I have been told there is no such thing as white privilege, but having the guy you attacked taken to jail sounds like a pretty good example for people who still don't get it.
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

webron: At this point the guy is still facing criminal charges, lawsuits are for later.


Last sentence of TFA: The State Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Rachal and Broward Circuit Judge George Odom, Jr., disposed of the third-degree felony case on Feb. 9, court records show.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FTFA:

The State Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Rachal and Broward Circuit Judge George Odom, Jr., disposed of the third-degree felony case on Feb. 9, court records show.

Is it really that farking hard to read an article?  What in the ever loving fark is wrong with some of you?  No wonder shiats the way it is.  Bunch of ill-informed dunces.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

His back was to a wall. What was he supposed to do, disable clipping?


It's like my old man always said. He said, "son, if you ever get into a conflict with police, remember IDSPISPOPD."
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the hotel clerk has Ben Crump retained you'd better just start writing checks and offering settlements.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The face of someone counting zeros in their future bank account.


I would hope he gets more than a bunch of zeros.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks to me like the clerk threw the first punch.
But it also looks like if he hadn't, he would have received the first punch.  The customer clearly had a full head of steam and was going to open a can of whupass.

I don't know the law works in a case like this.  Mutual combat and both go to jail would be my on-the-spot decision. Going to need more that that video to know if one or both deserve time.
Or anger management.
Or 'quit being an asshole' counseling.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm placing a bet right now.  The police will respond with "we are reviewing the training to ensure this won't happen again."  It's what they always say and nothing actually changes, because you can't train the stupid out of these racist thugs.


Why should they?  Cost doesn't come out of their pocket.

Require these guys to carry professional liability insurance and restrict the department from subsidizing higher than preferred rates and you'll see the rotten apples eventually squeezed out of the force when their rates skyrocket.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Stop resisting," the cop version of your older brother's "Stop hitting yourself! Why do you keep hitting yourself?"
 
