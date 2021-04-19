 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wales Online)   If your bike was stolen near Oxford, it's probably somewhere in the pile of hundreds found in this dude's back yard. "The bikes can be seen on Google Maps satellite images"   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Weird, Google Earth, Google Maps, local neighbours police, 54-year-old man, Police officers, man's back garden, pile of bicycles, social media  
•       •       •

1131 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have more, but he was...

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

Two tired.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Oxford looks just like LA from the air.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the land known for news articles like Angry neighbour sends nasty letter claiming man is devaluing the entire area, the ever popular Angry neighbour demands randy couple 'see a therapist' in handwritten note, and outrageous Woman forced to sell home because she can see neighbour showering while she eats....

How did this guy get proper neigbours who didn't look in his garden and complain about his unsightly bicycle collection?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens you retire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do people really not know that images of houses with that resolution are taken from an airplane and not from satellites?
 
smokewon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have put good money on the article being about the Spokane Police department's "recovered" bike program.
 
gbcinques
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Igor Kenk has moved to Oxford?
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a handy way to know if someone has lived in Oxford and had their bike stolen there.

1) Did that person live in Oxford?
2) Did that person ever own a bike when they lived there?
3) Then that person has had their bike stolen.

I had my bike stolen.  So did everyone else I knew who owned a bike (including the guy who loudly proclaimed he was going to buy an expensive sports bike, and we all told him not to do it...his bike was stolen the day after he bought it).

The only way to prevent your bike getting nicked was to get one so awful nobody else would want it.  After my first bike was stolen (they cut right through the lock) I got one which may have been made of lead.  It was almost impossible to lift, let alone ride.  After a while I stopped even bothering with a lock.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonder where they're from...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Here's a handy way to know if someone has lived in Oxford and had their bike stolen there.

1) Did that person live in Oxford?
2) Did that person ever own a bike when they lived there?
3) Then that person has had their bike stolen.

I had my bike stolen.  So did everyone else I knew who owned a bike (including the guy who loudly proclaimed he was going to buy an expensive sports bike, and we all told him not to do it...his bike was stolen the day after he bought it).

The only way to prevent your bike getting nicked was to get one so awful nobody else would want it.  After my first bike was stolen (they cut right through the lock) I got one which may have been made of lead.  It was almost impossible to lift, let alone ride.  After a while I stopped even bothering with a lock.


When I was at Cambridge, there was a local scheme to make free public bikes for all, like they had in some city in the Netherlands. They took a bunch of bikes that had been recovered over the years, painted them, and set them up in various locations around the city.

All gone within a week.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BIKES
Tom Segura - Scared Straight
Youtube oXtjfSUuuzg

Very NSFW language
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Do people really not know that images of houses with that resolution are taken from an airplane and not from satellites?


Came here to make the same comment. The "seen from space" tagline on the photo was ridiculous, the 3 most zoomed in layers of Google Maps "satellite view" are taken from aerial quad surveys done from airplanes, which is why those zoom levels are missing from many more remote places.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bike thieves are worse then Putin.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i thought it might be this guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Bike thieves are worse then Putin.


I came within seconds of catching one in the act, and still had the opportunity to run across the street and slam the motherfarker over hard into a brick wall (and I am NOT a small guy) as he started to leave if I'd chosen that as my twitch response.

In hindsight, probably better that I didn't because in today's society I'd probably be the one who got arrested.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guess the fat bottomed girls WON'T be riding today
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erik-k: BobCumbers: Bike thieves are worse then Putin.

I came within seconds of catching one in the act, and still had the opportunity to run across the street and slam the motherfarker over hard into a brick wall (and I am NOT a small guy) as he started to leave if I'd chosen that as my twitch response.

In hindsight, probably better that I didn't because in today's society I'd probably be the one who got arrested.


Well yes if you bodyslammed someone into a wall you probably would get arrested for doing just that. Try to keep your reactions proportional.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The bikes can be seen on Google Maps satellite images"

Unimpressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.