(Yahoo)   Kazakhstan this time does not want to be on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain, happy to sell west their potassium. Very nice   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for them. All other countries do have inferior potassium, after all; they could really corner the market.
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Although Kazakhstan a glorious country, it have a problem, too: economic, social, and Jew.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
potassium or Plutonium?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Won't that increase the amount of weapons grade potassium on the market?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Potassium? Their shiat is bananas?
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
High five!
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cool. Fun fact: Kazakhstan is the world leader in chromium mining,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indylaw: Although Kazakhstan a glorious country, it have a problem, too: economic, social, and Jew.


Also, as*hole Uzbekistan neighbors!
 
