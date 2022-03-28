 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Army Veteran awarded $50,000,000 judgement against 3M for defective... headphones? Wait, what? Do editors even exist anymore?   (yahoo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder what the particulars of this case are because the vast majority of everyone in the military neglects their safety gear at one time or another and that includes hearing protection.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what the particulars of this case are because the vast majority of everyone in the military neglects their safety gear at one time or another and that includes hearing protection.


In all fairness, using earplugs to silence a nearby howitzer is like using a fly swatter to fend off an angry lion.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I lost a lot of hearing in the military when I was around very noisy airplanes. I had no idea jackpots are just waiting for me out there.

/wear your earplugs
//minimize noise when you can
///wear your earplugs
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what the particulars of this case are because the vast majority of everyone in the military neglects their safety gear at one time or another and that includes hearing protection.


They promised that they worked to reduce sound from gunfire and explosions...

Internal documents say that they did not work.

They continued selling them and kept all those documents on file. Whistle blower gave those documents to the Feds... 3M paid a $9 million settlement...

Now they are getting absolutely creamed in every lawsuit because it's one of the clearest cases of intentional harm in history.

However... they are appealing to see if they can make everything go away under protection of the government contractor's clause which makes them not liable for anything... It was dismissed by the original judge, but if this is the Corporate America we all know and love, then some other judge will find in their favor and all these cases just magically go away.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CAN YOU SPEAK LOUDER, SUBBY?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I started wearing ear protection when I was working a lot of concerts, all the old timers I worked with were losing their hearing and I sure as hell didn't want to.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are there limits to damages in these types of cases? I recall reading about massive awards that get watered down after the fact because there are caps on the amount of damages that can be awarded.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SAY WHAT NOW?
 
JK47
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: UberDave: I wonder what the particulars of this case are because the vast majority of everyone in the military neglects their safety gear at one time or another and that includes hearing protection.

They promised that they worked to reduce sound from gunfire and explosions...

Internal documents say that they did not work.

They continued selling them and kept all those documents on file. Whistle blower gave those documents to the Feds... 3M paid a $9 million settlement...

Now they are getting absolutely creamed in every lawsuit because it's one of the clearest cases of intentional harm in history.

However... they are appealing to see if they can make everything go away under protection of the government contractor's clause which makes them not liable for anything... It was dismissed by the original judge, but if this is the Corporate America we all know and love, then some other judge will find in their favor and all these cases just magically go away.



If it makes you feel any better the Army selected 3M's subsidiary Ceradyne to produce the new combat helmets.  I'm sure that's all above board too.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: However... they are appealing to see if they can make everything go away under protection of the government contractor's clause which makes them not liable for anything... It was dismissed by the original judge, but if this is the Corporate America we all know and love, then some other judge will find in their favor and all these cases just magically go away.


Yup that is the crux right now.  They are trying to say "Look we bid and made a product to the exact specifics that the military wanted.  It is not our fault that they did not do what they were intended we were just going by what the military requested."  Frankly it is a very valid defense, if the contract said to make X product and you make it to that exact specifics but it doesn't work should you be held liable.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, what?

I'll repeat it just once more, subs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UberDave: I wonder what the particulars of this case are because the vast majority of everyone in the military neglects their safety gear at one time or another and that includes hearing protection.

In all fairness, using earplugs to silence a nearby howitzer is like using a fly swatter to fend off an angry lion.


I just pictured the opening scene in the Minions movie with the caveman slapping the bear.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've lost some hearing due to air handlers in data halls, IT closets, and the like. Always wear hearing protection. You'd be amazed at how much better your ears feel after.

First time I ever went to NHRA top fuel races in person, I wore both plugs AND ear muffs. I looked like foolish, and it seemed like overkill, but man was it worth it.

Stranding in the pits behind a nitromethane engine as they fired it off and wondering why everyone was scuttling away except me...that's a different story...
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: NewportBarGuy: However... they are appealing to see if they can make everything go away under protection of the government contractor's clause which makes them not liable for anything... It was dismissed by the original judge, but if this is the Corporate America we all know and love, then some other judge will find in their favor and all these cases just magically go away.

Yup that is the crux right now.  They are trying to say "Look we bid and made a product to the exact specifics that the military wanted.  It is not our fault that they did not do what they were intended we were just going by what the military requested."  Frankly it is a very valid defense, if the contract said to make X product and you make it to that exact specifics but it doesn't work should you be held liable.


If I say "build me a bridge spanning a river for a highway" and then say it has to handle so much load and traffic and these winds, then it's up to the designer to at least verify that the loads and winds and whatever are reasonable. It's a difficult defense to blame your errors on others.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to what I've seen, 3M had internal documents that showed the earplugs did not work, and they concealed this fact when they shipped them.

Saying "oh, the Army gave us the specs, we just made them" doesn't relieve the contractor of the need to do quality control, or to let the military know of design flaws.

They could lose this one.
 
