(Independent)   Can't lose a war if you poison the peace negotiators. Taps head in Putin   (independent.co.uk) divider line
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The question is, will anything be done about this?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's a two-bit Borgia.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This accomplishes nothing but being an outlet for Putin's spite.  He's a more successful Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He'll run out of poison long before Ukraine runs out of negotiators.  Polonium aint cheap.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Ukraine needs to negotiate in kind.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not a day has gone by where I've seen any evidence to make me second guess my belief that Putin needs to be put down.
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Be ironic if some third party was taking the opportunity to screw with Russia...nobody's going to believe they didn't do it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now who do we know that has a history of poisoning the inconvenient.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, whether or not you can or cannot isn't really the question here.

We either just saw a poisoning go as well as the rest of the "Special Operation" , thus the tipping of a hand.

Or a failed scare tactic as they continue doing their work.

/Either way it's another Putin failure
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What would be the point of Putin doing this?  It just reduces his options.

Seems more likely that a third party that wants the negotiations to fail would do this.

Maybe some minor ethnic separatist movement within Russia?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PunGent: Be ironic if some third party was taking the opportunity to screw with Russia...nobody's going to believe they didn't do it.


Start poisoning Russian generals admirals, and oligarchs.  Nobody will know who the fark is doing it.  Putin?  Another rising Russian faction?  Ukraine?  China?  Japan?  Poland?  Any of the western powers?  Putin might lose track and think he killed some of them himself.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He'll run out of poison long before Ukraine runs out of negotiators.  Polonium aint cheap.


fark negotiations at this point. The only way to "negotiate" with Putler is at the point of a gun. Seriously. This is not how a nation behaves, it's how a criminal enterprise behaves and those need to be eradicated. Uncle Joe was right. Time for some deep cleaning from the inside out. Putler, here's a nice tall glass of bleach, you first buddy.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Well, whether or not you can or cannot isn't really the question here.

We either just saw a poisoning go as well as the rest of the "Special Operation" , thus the tipping of a hand.

Or a failed scare tactic as they continue doing their work.

/Either way it's another Putin failure


So genius.  Much smart.  Wow.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.
 
Kazan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Not a day has gone by where I've seen any evidence to make me second guess my belief that Putin needs to be put down.


and people are acting like it was a gaffe for biden to say that he can't stay in power
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apparently when the advice was to wear masks for the summit, they neglected to mention they be rated for NBC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As Trump said, Putin is a genius.
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: What would be the point of Putin doing this?  It just reduces his options.

Seems more likely that a third party that wants the negotiations to fail would do this.

Maybe some minor ethnic separatist movement within Russia?


He's a coward. Ukraine will not accept any terms that do not give them back ALL of their land. This is his way of trying to bully them. I don't think he realizes that all it will do is further galvanize Ukrainian resistance. This time next year he may just be begging NATO for a no fly zone over Moscow.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He'll run out of poison long before Ukraine runs out of negotiators.  Polonium aint cheap.


Arsenic & strychnine are pretty cheap & abundant. If it had been polonium we would have known.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems less than ideal for good-faith negotiations....
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Luse: ...This is not how a nation behaves...

History would have a very solid argument otherwise.
 
Luse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.


If you study Russian history it makes perfect sense. Everyone in power is there because of him. The issue then becomes them becoming TOO powerful and getting ideas of taking over. You then wipe out that layer and bring in a fresh group of sycophants who you empowered and enriched, they are 100% beholden to you but not powerful enough to start a coup. Rinse, repeat.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gen Z last seen looking to change their name by deed poll.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.


Okay, Schindler's Riff.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Luse: SomeAmerican: What would be the point of Putin doing this?  It just reduces his options.

Seems more likely that a third party that wants the negotiations to fail would do this.

Maybe some minor ethnic separatist movement within Russia?

He's a coward. Ukraine will not accept any terms that do not give them back ALL of their land. This is his way of trying to bully them. I don't think he realizes that all it will do is further galvanize Ukrainian resistance. This time next year he may just be begging NATO for a no fly zone over Moscow.


Attacking non combatants never does anything but galvanize the population.  The most famous example being the bombing of England by Hitler.  But thug's gonna thug.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Not a day has gone by where I've seen any evidence to make me second guess my belief that Putin needs to be put down.


Short of being arrested and dragged before the Hague, which is impossible, yeah. No other way.

And if he is somehow neutralized, Russia will splinter. Which may be worse; after seeing how Ukraine took it in the pooper after giving up its nukes, none of the separatist states of Russia will want to make that mistake. We're inching closer to the point where the world's largest nuclear arsenal is divided amongst a handful of inexperienced actors.

Shiat's on fire, yo.
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: Luse: ...This is not how a nation behaves...

History would have a very solid argument otherwise.


I do not, have not nor ever will consider that cancerous blotch on the planet a "nation". It doesn't deserve the respect.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WHAT A COINCIDENCE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The question is, will anything be done about this?


Do, what... exactly?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this because Chelsea never signs Russian players?


(Correct, I do not know the history of Chelsea's players.)
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1508455925295820812


Who Killed Nemtsov? New evidence on Russia's most shocking assassination - BBC News
Youtube vExk___aiv4


It's a mystery!
 
Zerochance
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But remember, Biden is the real monster because he said Putin shouldn't be in power.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: Now who do we know that has a history of poisoning the inconvenient.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MelGoesOnTour: The question is, will anything be done about this?

Do, what... exactly?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
heavymetal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How long until the Putin apologists come in here and say that the Ukrainian negotiators brought it on themselves, because they did not immediately capitulate to Putin's demands and thus upsetting Putin? Apparently saying things that make Putin mad causing him to attack you out of spite, makes you a war monger in their world view.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can take the boy out of the KGB, but you can't take the KGB out of the boy
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Not a day has gone by where I've seen any evidence to make me second guess my belief that Putin needs to be put down.


I don't see an outcome where he doesn't end up in a pine box after this. For a man so scared of death he really went all in on what is basically now suicide.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The question is, will anything be done about this?


Every time Putin does something terrible we should send another 1,000 javelins to the Ukrainian army.

Put that $785 billion to work.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Luse: AtomPeepers: My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.

If you study Russian history it makes perfect sense. Everyone in power is there because of him. The issue then becomes them becoming TOO powerful and getting ideas of taking over. You then wipe out that layer and bring in a fresh group of sycophants who you empowered and enriched, they are 100% beholden to you but not powerful enough to start a coup. Rinse, repeat.


Remember when Medvedev became "president" for a short while?  That was just more window dressing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

heavymetal: How long until the Putin apologists come in here and say that the Ukrainian negotiators brought it on themselves, because they did not immediately capitulate to Putin's demands and thus upsetting Putin? Apparently saying things that make Putin mad causing him to attack you out of spite, makes you a war monger in their world view.


They obviously poisoned themselves, trying to make Putin look bad.  Or maybe their eyes were red because they were crying so hard on account of the negotiations going badly.  Those would be my two guesses.
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember when Biden and Putin had their first face to face meeting in Geneva, June 2021?
I jokingly said that Biden should have performed an execution via lead lined polonium syringe in full camera view. King takes King,
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.


Impossible Mission (C64): Another visitor! Stay a while; stay forever!
Youtube i1_fDwX1VVY
 
Luse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Luse: AtomPeepers: My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.

If you study Russian history it makes perfect sense. Everyone in power is there because of him. The issue then becomes them becoming TOO powerful and getting ideas of taking over. You then wipe out that layer and bring in a fresh group of sycophants who you empowered and enriched, they are 100% beholden to you but not powerful enough to start a coup. Rinse, repeat.

Remember when Medvedev became "president" for a short while?  That was just more window dressing.


Wasn't even a good show. When the two met and Medvedev was "in power" Putler sat in the seat traditionally used by the leader of the "nation". He wasn't even allowed to pretend to be the leader while he was "technically" the leader.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems less than ideal for good-faith negotiations....


You think they're trying to negotiate in good faith?
 
Astorix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's time to Qaddafi this madman.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Unsung_Hero: Not a day has gone by where I've seen any evidence to make me second guess my belief that Putin needs to be put down.

Short of being arrested and dragged before the Hague, which is impossible, yeah. No other way.

And if he is somehow neutralized, Russia will splinter. Which may be worse; after seeing how Ukraine took it in the pooper after giving up its nukes, none of the separatist states of Russia will want to make that mistake. We're inching closer to the point where the world's largest nuclear arsenal is divided amongst a handful of inexperienced actors.

Shiat's on fire, yo.


It doesn't work that way.  Russia's ICBMs can't be launched by someone just because that person controls the territory the silo is in.  That's why they weren't any use to Ukraine.  Like everyone else's nukes (I hope) they can only be launched as part of a centralized process.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: The question is, will anything be done about this?


Sure it will.  Right after Trump goes to jail.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AtomPeepers: My question is how does Putin keep himself safe? I heard he's obsessed with not going out via poison and replaced his staff recently, but that can't make it better, right? You don't replace your staff because you trust them! You do it because you think they're all infiltrated and working against you and you want to break all TLA links to your life. That's deep paranoia and for good reason!

But he's just one guy who's over 70, not in the best of health and he's got to have more enemies than friends at this point. Look at his choice of tables, any longer and they would be in separate time zones! Watch videos of people afraid to shake his hands! All it takes is one man in the right place at the right time.

Everyone sleeps. Everyone slips. Everyone makes mistakes no matter how careful.

Sleep soundly Putin, sleep as long as you like. Sleep forever Vladimir.


I've read that he is very worried about being poisoned himself and employs food tasters. Guilt over his own poisonings or maybe it is a third party?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also...maybe they just had the fish.
 
