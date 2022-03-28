 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If the Russians really are sending in nuns, now's the time for Ukraine to quit (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
59
    Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Russian comrades, reported kill count, official press release, Ukrainian troops, code name Baghera, Kyiv Defence Ministry's news agency  
•       •       •

59 Comments
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is one fark of a career trajectory.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting she is apparently such an awful human that her own soldiers abandoned her at their first opportunity.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds single
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they send in Nunzilla, we're farked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't she just fly away to avoid capture?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have some Mel Brooks queued up?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight on Macho Women with Guns: The Vatican Years!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: Interesting she is apparently such an awful human that her own soldiers abandoned her at their first opportunity.


To be fair, Russians have a Habbit of abandoning things in Ukraine.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: that is one fark of a career trajectory.


If it's remotely true, then yeah.  Her story sounds too much like a movie to be plausible.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meanwhile, a Russian claim that an elite sniper fighting with the Ukrainian forces had been killed has been rubbished after the Canadian crackshot - who operates under the alias Wali - posted a photo of himself alive and well and cradling his rifle in a children's ball-pit somewhere in Kyiv."

Lol Wut??  Must be a private citizen who went over to fight.
Cuz if we did send out snipers, (which are extremely good at what they do by what I'm told) be a "NATO Operation" and drag all the others into the war also ???
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: "Meanwhile, a Russian claim that an elite sniper fighting with the Ukrainian forces had been killed has been rubbished after the Canadian crackshot - who operates under the alias Wali - posted a photo of himself alive and well and cradling his rifle in a children's ball-pit somewhere in Kyiv."

Lol Wut??  Must be a private citizen who went over to fight.
Cuz if we did send out snipers, (which are extremely good at what they do by what I'm told) be a "NATO Operation" and drag all the others into the war also ???


There have been multiple articles on here about him; he even has a Wikipedia page.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you love farce?
My fault, I fear
I thought that you'd want what I want
Sorry, my dear
But where are the nuns?
Quick, send in the nuns
Don't bothеr, they're herе
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Gen X'ers. This is a softball:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CC2nGb-S_E
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Mom, I am disappoint.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Come on, Gen X'ers. This is a softball:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CC2nGb-S_E

(Showing I am not RickRolling)

Fark user imageView Full Size


/off my lawn
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good plan. It worked for the Inquisition.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: TotallyRealNotFake: "Meanwhile, a Russian claim that an elite sniper fighting with the Ukrainian forces had been killed has been rubbished after the Canadian crackshot - who operates under the alias Wali - posted a photo of himself alive and well and cradling his rifle in a children's ball-pit somewhere in Kyiv."

Lol Wut??  Must be a private citizen who went over to fight.
Cuz if we did send out snipers, (which are extremely good at what they do by what I'm told) be a "NATO Operation" and drag all the others into the war also ???

There have been multiple articles on here about him; he even has a Wikipedia page.


Ah, give him a break. They just last week got the internet in Midland.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irina Starikova, code name Baghera, achieved infamy and a reported kill count of 40, including Ukrainian civilians


Sounds like someone is eligible for a firing squad, or a hanging.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister Mary Elephant?

/Obscure, not really
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Tonight on Macho Women with Guns: The Vatican Years!


Sounds like a PornHub original series
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Hallows_Eve: Come on, Gen X'ers. This is a softball:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CC2nGb-S_E

(Showing I am not RickRolling)
[Fark user image 259x194]

/off my lawn


grrr.
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Ayn Rand doing in Ukraine?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like she made most of her 40 kills assassinating people for the Russian mafia.  That isn't as impressive as it sounds.  She basically went from killing unarmed people walking down the street, then either evading or paying off the local cops to escape, probably the later, to finding out that being in an active war zone where people are shooting back is a lot different.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blues Brothers- the Penguin
Youtube sqkowVU5mZI

I guess they're up shiatcreek...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Battle Nun sounds like the title of a very weird Japanese cartoon that some dork would say "Not a lot of people know about", and add "You probably wouldn't like it anyway".

But her backstory reads like she's the perfect henchwoman to Putin's James Bond villain. Too bad she didn't go out the way they usually do in the movies. She sounds crazy.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was sent by Putin are we sure she's a nun?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 confirmed kills and skilled in Gorilla Warfare?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Hallows_Eve: Come on, Gen X'ers. This is a softball:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CC2nGb-S_E

(Showing I am not RickRolling)
[Fark user image image 259x194]

/off my lawn


Took way too long to get this in this thread
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Filthy Mouths & Bad Attitudes Scene (1/9) | Movieclips
Youtube ujxDA9VsQG4


(NSFW language)

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Battle Nun sounds like the title of a very weird Japanese cartoon that some dork would say "Not a lot of people know about", and add "You probably wouldn't like it anyway".


Nah, it's not long-winded or descriptive enough.  You've got to turn the title into at least a full sentence.  "My Childhood Friend Is A Nun Turned Assassin Who Executed Russian Mobsters, Then Went To War And Found A Harder Job There!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't mess with her cause she ain't taking nun of your shiat.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Battle Nun sounds like the title of a very weird Japanese cartoon that some dork would say "Not a lot of people know about", and add "You probably wouldn't like it anyway".

Nah, it's not long-winded or descriptive enough.  You've got to turn the title into at least a full sentence.  "My Childhood Friend Is A Nun Turned Assassin Who Executed Russian Mobsters, Then Went To War And Found A Harder Job There!"


The current trend of light novel titles is a plague
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A trashy British tabloid story about a nun turned drug dealer turned assassin. You'll pardon me if I question the existence of the concept of nuns.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remove her thumbs and index fingers and send her on her way starting in downtown Kyiv.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shagbert: TotallyRealNotFake: "Meanwhile, a Russian claim that an elite sniper fighting with the Ukrainian forces had been killed has been rubbished after the Canadian crackshot - who operates under the alias Wali - posted a photo of himself alive and well and cradling his rifle in a children's ball-pit somewhere in Kyiv."

Lol Wut??  Must be a private citizen who went over to fight.
Cuz if we did send out snipers, (which are extremely good at what they do by what I'm told) be a "NATO Operation" and drag all the others into the war also ???

There have been multiple articles on here about him; he even has a Wikipedia page.


Thank you for the link, I will read up now..
I literally had no idea.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can see the whites under her eyes.  Undoubtably murderous.
 
Toxic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dwedit: 40 confirmed kills and skilled in Gorilla Warfare?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: Shagbert: TotallyRealNotFake: "Meanwhile, a Russian claim that an elite sniper fighting with the Ukrainian forces had been killed has been rubbished after the Canadian crackshot - who operates under the alias Wali - posted a photo of himself alive and well and cradling his rifle in a children's ball-pit somewhere in Kyiv."

Lol Wut??  Must be a private citizen who went over to fight.
Cuz if we did send out snipers, (which are extremely good at what they do by what I'm told) be a "NATO Operation" and drag all the others into the war also ???

There have been multiple articles on here about him; he even has a Wikipedia page.

Ah, give him a break. They just last week got the internet in Midland.


Damn near close enough to be accurate.
 
virgo47
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's Russian alright

mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My first thought...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

barc0001: Interesting she is apparently such an awful human that her own soldiers abandoned her at their first opportunity.


To be fair, she abandoned the men first
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Perhaps Russia thinks Ukraine can't break the habit?

- Sofa
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Professional athlete
Nun
Drug dealer
Muslim convert
Professional sniper/war criminal

/Seems legit
//Totes mentally stable
///Slashies
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a hard time telling propaganda from reality in Ukraine.  The media clearly isn't "fact checking" anything.   What exactly is the endgame right now?   Ukraine appears to be able to halt Russian advances.  Russia appears unable to move forward right now.  NATO and Western powers don't appear to want to give any additional material support.  So are they going to consolidate what they have now, Russia?  Can they even do that considering how they are in hostile territory and what is left for Ukraine to do?  I guess if we were to attempt at being unbiased, what is every interested stakeholders endgame now and what is their BATNA?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I have a hard time telling propaganda from reality in Ukraine.  The media clearly isn't "fact checking" anything.   What exactly is the endgame right now?   Ukraine appears to be able to halt Russian advances.  Russia appears unable to move forward right now.  NATO and Western powers don't appear to want to give any additional material support.  So are they going to consolidate what they have now, Russia?  Can they even do that considering how they are in hostile territory and what is left for Ukraine to do?  I guess if we were to attempt at being unbiased, what is every interested stakeholders endgame now and what is their BATNA?


BTW, additional material support would be means to win a conventional war such as Jets etc...
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is reported that she was once a nun who became a drug trafficker, before covering to Islam.

She sounds mentally fit.
 
