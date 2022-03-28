 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Now you too can slap Chris Rock   (slapchris.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a late-1990s British website where you could slap Prince Charles, members of Oasis, and John Major. When you slapped Noel Gallagher, he would say, "PISS OFF!"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Newgrounds, you're drunk.  Go home.
 
Trevt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
49km/hr.
 
ieerto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am laughing harder than I should at that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegasj
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
omg, the sound changes with how hard you send it.    40km/h!

there goes today's productivity....
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
not as good as the original https://www.slapkirk.com/
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Tell Ronnie you got knocked the fark out!"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's an "everybody hates Chris" joke in there somewhere, but I'm not clever enough to find it.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well this was a pointless and stupid waste of time......yet i still slapped chris over a dozen times...  lol
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whar slap Jaden, whar
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
47! Whoooo!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: 47! Whoooo!


Fark handle
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
71.

EAT IT LOSERS.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ooof so close
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ieerto: [Fark user image 425x196]


I remember with that game you could scale the window down smaller than full frame, hold the mouse button down while dragging the cursor out of frame to the left, up and over to the right side, and back into the frame to rack up insane speeds.

Between this, Bloody Pingu Throw, and Dance Dance Karnov, Flash games almost made up for all the damned ads. Then there were the not-quite-games from StickDeath, JoeCartoon, KillFrog, and the like.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can barely get over 30 with my wireless logitech.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: ooof so close
[i.imgur.com image 850x436]


Got the same by beginning my swipe before I touched the hand. Grabbing the hand slows you down.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

camaroash: ieerto: [Fark user image 425x196]

I remember with that game you could scale the window down smaller than full frame, hold the mouse button down while dragging the cursor out of frame to the left, up and over to the right side, and back into the frame to rack up insane speeds.

Between this, Bloody Pingu Throw, and Dance Dance Karnov, Flash games almost made up for all the damned ads. Then there were the not-quite-games from StickDeath, JoeCartoon, KillFrog, and the like.


Stickdeath! There's a name I've not heard in some time. I remember when it was still all in GIF format.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What did Chris Rock find on his face this morning?

Fresh prints
 
