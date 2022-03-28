 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   "I knew in my bones that I would never leash a child of mine up like a labradoodle...until I had one"   (huffpost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congratulations.
You're an asshole and you've destroyed your child.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leashes are good.  Muzzles are better.  Shock collars?  Should always be optional.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The leash wasn't the problem with my child.  It was her pooping in the neighbor's yard.

/That may or may not be a joke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not put your child on a leash. They are not dogs.
Jesus Christ, this has to be said?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leashing should only be done between consenting adults.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing the spiked choke collar.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who hate leashes on toddlers have never had actually spent any time around small children.
They love to randomly dart toward whatever danger is available.  Busy streets, cliffs, heavy equipment - they want to be right there.

Eventually you develop some instinct for when they're going to do it (and this is why overalls are great on toddlers), but until then a leash is fantastic for keeping them alive and your anxiety nightmares in check.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically speaking kid "leashes" have been a thing since there has been some excess rope. Unlike babies toddlers won't stay on your back in the fields, or in stroller full-time in the city. So you need to keep them from getting killed somehow while you work / complete tasks. Hence the kid being tethered to mom or dad.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads headline

that's enough internet for today
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought that there should be leashes for kids.  Now there are.

Why wouldn't you want something to keep kids from wandering into traffic?  Hell it isn't even a restraint they can take it off if they have to.

Much nicer for the kids than holding hands, too, since they can roam a bit.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's your problem right there. You should never have any pet with the word "doodle" in its name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't judge people I see walking with their children on a leash.  Some kids are bolters - I get it.

But once, while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earh, I saw a couple who had tied the end of their toddler's leash to a doorknob, and were standing away from her, looking at a map, and completely ignoring her.

Yeah, I judged that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my husband and I saw it, we had two choices: Raise our daughter like the kid in the movie "Room," who never sees the outside world and learns everything he knows about society from "Dora the Explorer," or order a baby leash on the internet. We picked the latter.

These were not your only choices.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: People who hate leashes on toddlers have never had actually spent any time around small children.
They love to randomly dart toward whatever danger is available.  Busy streets, cliffs, heavy equipment - they want to be right there.

Eventually you develop some instinct for when they're going to do it (and this is why overalls are great on toddlers), but until then a leash is fantastic for keeping them alive and your anxiety nightmares in check.


The little young humans are quick, the older big humans not so much.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the South Park school of parenting would help the child to stay still instead of needing a leash.
South Park - Sit down and study/Cure against ADD
Youtube NAk_an_0_A0
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is the same kind of woman who got all up in my face about the choke chain.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: People who hate leashes on toddlers have never had actually spent any time around small children.
They love to randomly dart toward whatever danger is available.  Busy streets, cliffs, heavy equipment - they want to be right there.

Eventually you develop some instinct for when they're going to do it (and this is why overalls are great on toddlers), but until then a leash is fantastic for keeping them alive and your anxiety nightmares in check.


I have twin 3 year olds and the thing they think is funniest is to run in opposite directions, usually towards stairs or water.

I havent done the leash yet, but I no longer pass judgment on anyone that tries it.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: As my husband and I saw it, we had two choices: Raise our daughter like the kid in the movie "Room," who never sees the outside world and learns everything he knows about society from "Dora the Explorer," or order a baby leash on the internet. We picked the latter.

These were not your only choices.


What if the are Sith Lords? What now hotshot??
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: As my husband and I saw it, we had two choices: Raise our daughter like the kid in the movie "Room," who never sees the outside world and learns everything he knows about society from "Dora the Explorer," or order a baby leash on the internet. We picked the latter.

These were not your only choices.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two kinds of people in this thread: people who are vehemently anti-child leash and people who are actually parents.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: As my husband and I saw it, we had two choices: Raise our daughter like the kid in the movie "Room," who never sees the outside world and learns everything he knows about society from "Dora the Explorer," or order a baby leash on the internet. We picked the latter.

These were not your only choices.


It sounds too late for an abortion.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No! Bad Jonathan! Time to go in your kennel."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it not occur to people to keep an eye on their child and not their bloody phones?

Honestly.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: People who hate leashes on toddlers have never had actually spent any time around small children.
They love to randomly dart toward whatever danger is available.  Busy streets, cliffs, heavy equipment - they want to be right there.

Eventually you develop some instinct for when they're going to do it (and this is why overalls are great on toddlers), but until then a leash is fantastic for keeping them alive and your anxiety nightmares in check.


I'm a parent and a foster parent.  I have four kiddos of my own and have had dozens of kiddos through my house.  I've used zero leashes.  While I don't think they are abusive per se, I will say that I never once considered using them.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, that dude never looked back after talking sh*t about my parenting. If he had, the douchebag would have witnessed both me (and the 20-month-old who was copying me) giving him the finger.

I've never met you, author, but I hate you.

Though I'll admit I'm guilty of the cloth diapers thing. AND my kid has eczema, so there went that idea.
 
undernova
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This thread is off to a rousing start.

/leashed as a child
//leashed one of my kids
///not a big deal
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have 2 kids which means I know lots of people with kids.  If you use a leash you have already failed and are looking forward to a world of hurt as they get older.
Kids need exercise and if they are not getting running around time you will have these problems.  They also need boundaries even at age 1, they are your kids not your friends... you can have that when they grow up.

I have known 3 types of parents who use leashes and all the kids ended up messed up by age 15.

1st is the overprotective parent that put alarms and rub on tattoos on her kid with their number on it at indoor playgrounds.  By age 11 she pulled her kids out of dangerous public school for homeschooling.  Also an antivax parent, at 15 the kid lives a very sheltered life and her only friends are kids related to her.

2nd never wanted kids.  This is the mom that goes somewhere and talks for 20 minutes expecting a 2year old to sit at her feet like a dog and gets mad when the toddler walks away unnoticed for 15 minutes then complains for 30 minutes how the kid is bad and parenting is so hard while chugging that 4th wine and the kid is long gone.  This wonderful kid by 15 has been in 2 30 day phyc holds and they are moving to "fix" the problem.

3rd thinks the kid is a plaything and never sets boundaries, kid does whatever all day and never gets disciplined but gets leashed because they can't be controlled.  By age 15 this one is the female school bully and way overly friendly to the boys.

Don't leash kids, parent them
 
EL EM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We were never leashed, but we were called with a whistle, just like Ellie Mae's critters.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But seriously folks, what they always say is "I just looked away for a minute."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I put my kid on a leash in stores.  He would run and hide under the clothes racks.

Yeah, like I care what a bunch of spoiled peak consumers think.  If somebody sold you a  virtual leash that had a smart chip in it, so you could read your toddlers thoughts, you'd be all over it.  It's just that you CARE so much.

I also raised my kid outdoors, like a normal child.  Did you get your kid an Apple or a Windows computer, so they could look at trees?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Children shouldn't be leashed. They should be stored in 55 gallon drums.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We have twins. We had the tethered backpacks for our kids when they were 2-3 years old and we needed to fly with the kids. It's way too easy for them to get lost in the mad shuffle of an airport.
That said, around big crowds or busy streets was about the only place we used them, usually preferring to just carry them when things got too hectic. Only reason that didn't work in airports was the whole carryon + diaper bag + 2 kids thing doesn't leave any parents with free arms to do other stuff, so you have to be able to put them down without them running off (and at 2-3 years old, they're quick and always seem to be interested in things in opposite directions from each other).
So I don't judge people for occasional kid tether use, and most of the people doing so in this thread sound like they have never been and should not be responsible for a toddler, nevermind more than one at once.

/no more toddlers for me, either
//twins, highly effective birth control
 
Reyito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a leashless 3 year old.   He still runs... he plays.  He does all the things.   He wanders walmart while I follow him.   He jumps on low brick walls, he does... kid stuff.   

As consequence, I pay attention to him.    It's an amazing thing this parenting hack.

Your kid is allwed to explore the world off-leash.  You just have to... you know... be part of it.

Yes, that means I make sacrifices.  I don't get to facebook every moment of his life because I don't have my phone out every minute.    It means I expect him to have fun, but if he gets too far away (or to disruptive) he has to "go in the cart".  It means I make trips/errands with his needs and temperament in mind.... making sure to incorporate some form of play or wonder even if it's something like paying a ticket at the courthouse.

It means I don't spend 20 minutes talking to the random friend/co-worker/neighbor if the kid is trying to go explore/do-something else.


You know.... parenting.  

I don't judge other parents simply because I imagine they care as little about my opinon as I do theirs.   But my kid deserves better than a leash... and be trapped in-doors all day.   That just means I have to try a bit harder is all.
 
cleek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


(it's really good)
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I have 2 kids which means I know lots of people with kids.  If you use a leash you have already failed and are looking forward to a world of hurt as they get older.
Kids need exercise and if they are not getting running around time you will have these problems.  They also need boundaries even at age 1, they are your kids not your friends... you can have that when they grow up.

I have known 3 types of parents who use leashes and all the kids ended up messed up by age 15.

1st is the overprotective parent that put alarms and rub on tattoos on her kid with their number on it at indoor playgrounds.  By age 11 she pulled her kids out of dangerous public school for homeschooling.  Also an antivax parent, at 15 the kid lives a very sheltered life and her only friends are kids related to her.

2nd never wanted kids.  This is the mom that goes somewhere and talks for 20 minutes expecting a 2year old to sit at her feet like a dog and gets mad when the toddler walks away unnoticed for 15 minutes then complains for 30 minutes how the kid is bad and parenting is so hard while chugging that 4th wine and the kid is long gone.  This wonderful kid by 15 has been in 2 30 day phyc holds and they are moving to "fix" the problem.

3rd thinks the kid is a plaything and never sets boundaries, kid does whatever all day and never gets disciplined but gets leashed because they can't be controlled.  By age 15 this one is the female school bully and way overly friendly to the boys.

Don't leash kids, parent them


So basically; every parent but you is either over protective or just lets their kids do anything?

And there's definitely no such thing as kids with developmental delays or anything that might leave them with a lot more mobility than impulse control?

Hmm.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I internally laugh at kids on leashes. It's not a judgment, it's just hilarious / unexpected to me. Also they psych nerd in me thinks they're totally going to be into BDSM when they grow up, which is entirely fine, but also hilarious to think about.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"My Toddler Wears a Leash. Here's What It Taught Me About Parenthood"

That you are a lazy pos.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: HotWingConspiracy: As my husband and I saw it, we had two choices: Raise our daughter like the kid in the movie "Room," who never sees the outside world and learns everything he knows about society from "Dora the Explorer," or order a baby leash on the internet. We picked the latter.

These were not your only choices.

It sounds too late for an abortion.


In Texas it would have been too late as soon as soon as the clothes were picked up off the floor.
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Before I had kids, I said that raising them would be just like raising a dog, except a little harder. This caused my friends with kids to get offended.

After I had kids, I KNOW that raising them is just like raising a dog except it was a bit harder (and more expensive) than I thought.

I have very happy and well behaved kids and dogs.

/we were tempted with the backpack leash with one of them but never got around to it
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stray_capts: JessieL: People who hate leashes on toddlers have never had actually spent any time around small children.
They love to randomly dart toward whatever danger is available.  Busy streets, cliffs, heavy equipment - they want to be right there.

Eventually you develop some instinct for when they're going to do it (and this is why overalls are great on toddlers), but until then a leash is fantastic for keeping them alive and your anxiety nightmares in check.

I'm a parent and a foster parent.  I have four kiddos of my own and have had dozens of kiddos through my house.  I've used zero leashes.  While I don't think they are abusive per se, I will say that I never once considered using them.


That's a weird flex.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The leash wasn't the problem with my child.  It was her pooping in the neighbor's yard.

/That may or may not be a joke.


That was a joke?

Personal experience.
 
wild9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a two year old, he is a quick one as well. No leashes yet but I'm not against them and might look at one if we go anywhere this Summer.

/I'm 40, his mom needs a new hip so we are not as spry as when we were in our 20's.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The leash wasn't the problem with my child.  It was her pooping in the neighbor's yard.

/That may or may not be a joke.

That was a joke?

Personal experience.


He pooped in the yard, and blamed the kid.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I have 2 kids which means I know lots of people with kids.  If you use a leash you have already failed and are looking forward to a world of hurt as they get older.
Kids need exercise and if they are not getting running around time you will have these problems.  They also need boundaries even at age 1, they are your kids not your friends... you can have that when they grow up.

I have known 3 types of parents who use leashes and all the kids ended up messed up by age 15.

1st is the overprotective parent that put alarms and rub on tattoos on her kid with their number on it at indoor playgrounds.  By age 11 she pulled her kids out of dangerous public school for homeschooling.  Also an antivax parent, at 15 the kid lives a very sheltered life and her only friends are kids related to her.

2nd never wanted kids.  This is the mom that goes somewhere and talks for 20 minutes expecting a 2year old to sit at her feet like a dog and gets mad when the toddler walks away unnoticed for 15 minutes then complains for 30 minutes how the kid is bad and parenting is so hard while chugging that 4th wine and the kid is long gone.  This wonderful kid by 15 has been in 2 30 day phyc holds and they are moving to "fix" the problem.

3rd thinks the kid is a plaything and never sets boundaries, kid does whatever all day and never gets disciplined but gets leashed because they can't be controlled.  By age 15 this one is the female school bully and way overly friendly to the boys.

Don't leash kids, parent them


Not one of those examples was caused by leashing a kid.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see no issues with leash. Kids wander off in a blink of an eye. Toddlers are notorious for disappearing no matter how good you are at keeping an eye on them. My mom used a leash on me, and I turned out...decent. Well look I got my problems but it definitely wasn't due to a leash as a toddler.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: "My Toddler Wears a Leash. Here's What It Taught Me About Parenthood"

That you are a lazy pos.


Try having a kid who thinks hide-and-seek is ALWAYS appropriate.

We should have leashed our eldest.  If I'd had another kid lime that, I'd have done it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Raise them as a Frisbee Tot.  They get exercise, you get someone to fetch your disc. Just make sure you give them a sardine when they bring it back to you.

thepostsinpng.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I'm a parent and a foster parent.  I have four kiddos of my own and have had dozens of kiddos through my house.  I've used zero leashes.  While I don't think they are abusive per se, I will say that I never once considered using them.


Entirely depends on the kid and the environment.

It got dicey with my kid - he LOVES construction equipment. The one upshot to COVID is that it's really limited our exposure to crowds and we've been able to stick to less risky public places like parks and side streets. If we lived in a busier city or felt the need to go to malls, though?

So I haven't had to use a leash with him, thank goodness, but it could have easily gone differently.

(CSB:  Favorite memory from last summer - my wife went to work early and I put the kid in front of the TV so I could take a quick shower. Not ideal, but you do what you gotta do. Not even 90 seconds into the shower the doorbell starts ringing furiously. I put a towel on and found the front door wide open.  "Great, he figured out how to use the lock and is playing with the bell".

Well, I was half right. The person pushing the doorbell was actually a rando dog walker asking me if that was my "daughter" in diapers gleefully running around the corner. Moms in SUVs were pulling their cars over to stare in concern at the unaccompanied diapered baby. At which point I found myself sprinting around my neighborhood in nothing but a towel. I distinctly felt like there should be a record-scratch, a freeze frame, and a voice-over by me saying, "I bet you're wondering how I got myself into that situation.")
 
