(Fox 19 Cincinnati)
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh man, we LOVED that stuff as kids.  We'd go tearing through the swamp out back smashing the emerging heads and coming home stinking to high heaven and covered in swamp mud.

(grew up in Mass.  that plant isn't limited to KY)
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stinks.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Tri-state area?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plant that can get itself up to 70F in 32 degree weather.

Screw Fission - Lets just get some damn plant to heat our homes.

Get on it Mr Scientist.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jazz cabbage is still ok? Right?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The jazz cabbage is still ok? Right?


You wanna wind up dead in a ditch like Becky?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm well aware of where that stench is coming from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the rotting corpse of whatever integrity the GQP had left?

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProcrastinationStation: oh man, we LOVED that stuff as kids.  We'd go tearing through the swamp out back smashing the emerging heads and coming home stinking to high heaven and covered in swamp mud.

(grew up in Mass.  that plant isn't limited to KY)


It's everywhere in NY where there's low lying wet spots in the spring
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and Bradford Pears smelling like jizz, I think jod was high when he made some of the plants.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see spring bears, a good place to go is a large patch of skunk cabbage. If you can find skunk cabbage near a south-facing slope of dandelions you will see bears all day.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProcrastinationStation: oh man, we LOVED that stuff as kids.  We'd go tearing through the swamp out back smashing the emerging heads and coming home stinking to high heaven and covered in swamp mud.

(grew up in Mass.  that plant isn't limited to KY)


Hell, the article is from a Cincinnati station, talking about parks in Cincinnati...I know we're on the border with Kentucky, and the airport is there...but come on. This headline was just a cheap dig at Kentucky, LOL.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Moscow Mitch jokes.
*smokes cigarette*
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProcrastinationStation: oh man, we LOVED that stuff as kids.  We'd go tearing through the swamp out back smashing the emerging heads and coming home stinking to high heaven and covered in swamp mud.

(grew up in Mass.  that plant isn't limited to KY)


Your mother was a saint!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The jazz cabbage is still ok? Right?


yes, but the devil's lettuce is right out. at least in kentucky...
 
berylman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In case anyone wondered what is responsible for that smell
(E)-2-butene-1-thiol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"nature interpreters"? WTF is a nature interpreter?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: In the Tri-state area?
[Fark user image image 222x227]


Now I need a threadenator.
 
cleek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
awww.... i actually miss the smell of skunk cabbage. it doesn't grow in this part of NC. but when i was a kid in NY, it was the smell of being out of range of adults.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"[The plant] is actually thermogenic, so it can produce its own heat."

Scary.  It's alive!!!

Oh wait. It's a plant. It was alive anyway, weird heating thing or not.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I'm well aware of where that stench is coming from.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I'll see you, and raise you...

api.time.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Evil Mackerel: I'm well aware of where that stench is coming from.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

I'll see you, and raise you...

[api.time.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cwheelie: "nature interpreters"? WTF is a nature interpreter?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: "nature interpreters"? WTF is a nature interpreter?


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: cwheelie: "nature interpreters"? WTF is a nature interpreter?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x661]


One of my colleagues is friends with the author.  I asked him if they were on a first-name basis. His reply, "Yes, I call him R."
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's either bad meat or good cheese.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fzyancey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More anti white hate I see.
 
