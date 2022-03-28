 Skip to content
(Medium)   Study finds people would rather have anal sex than use Twitter   (medium.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our collective sexual appetites are changing rapidly in this chaotic digital world, as we conjointly explore new ways of loving and new expressions of eroticism.

Trump sent more than 25K tweets while president, I'm pretty sure this drove up the anal numbers
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.


Exactly.  The "anal is the new oral" line is hella dumb.

This is relying on Pornhub's biased sample and a 3,000 person self-reporting survey to claim 1 out of 3 people do anal and love it when what they really show is the survey is anyone who tried it ever and Pornhub is hardly representative of the broader population.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obvious tag broken?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: Obvious tag broken?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: RodneyToady: This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.

Exactly.  The "anal is the new oral" line is hella dumb.

This is relying on Pornhub's biased sample and a 3,000 person self-reporting survey to claim 1 out of 3 people do anal and love it when what they really show is the survey is anyone who tried it ever and Pornhub is hardly representative of the broader population.


Yep. Glaring lack of relevant data cited.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: Obvious tag broken?


Asinine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: This is relying on Pornhub's biased sample and a 3,000 person self-reporting survey to claim 1 out of 3 people do anal and love it when what they really show is the survey is anyone who tried it ever and Pornhub is hardly representative of the broader population.


People use Pornhub to get an idea of what it's like to be farked up the ass, people follow Conservative politicians on Twitter to find out how they plan to fark us up the ass.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ya but what is the percentage of Twitter users that like to put things up an ass?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: RodneyToady: This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.

Exactly.  The "anal is the new oral" line is hella dumb.

This is relying on Pornhub's biased sample and a 3,000 person self-reporting survey to claim 1 out of 3 people do anal and love it when what they really show is the survey is anyone who tried it ever and Pornhub is hardly representative of the broader population.


I mean oral is the easiest sex to have as really only one partner needs to be ready.

Anal requires a lot more preparation for both comfort and sanitary reasons. Pro tip kids! Void your bowels before and make sure to shower before! Also a little twirl with the fingers helps loosen them up. AND NEVER IMPROVISE LUBE! BAD THINGS HAPPEN!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our collective sexual appetites are changing rapidly in this chaotic digital world, as we conjointly explore new ways of loving and new expressions of eroticism.


Hipsters are so cute thinking everything they do is new.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I've never been farked in the ass, nor have I tweeted.  I do read fark, and we link to a lot of twitter, and some farkers feel like that's the equivalent of being farked in the ass, so I don't feel left out.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I mean oral is the easiest sex to have as really only one partner needs to be ready.

Anal requires a lot more preparation for both comfort and sanitary reasons. Pro tip kids! Void your bowels before and make sure to shower before! Also a little twirl with the fingers helps loosen them up. AND NEVER IMPROVISE LUBE! BAD THINGS HAPPEN!


cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Butt they only surveyed people who were having anal sex while using Twitter.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Our collective sexual appetites are changing rapidly in this chaotic digital world, as we conjointly explore new ways of loving and new expressions of eroticism.


Hipsters are so cute thinking everything they do is new.


The ancient Greeks based their education system around butt sex for crying out loud!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Our collective sexual appetites are changing rapidly in this chaotic digital world, as we conjointly explore new ways of loving and new expressions of eroticism.


Hipsters are so cute thinking everything they do is new.


Well their dildos and dolls are computerized, after all.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trocadero: thatboyoverthere: I mean oral is the easiest sex to have as really only one partner needs to be ready.

Anal requires a lot more preparation for both comfort and sanitary reasons. Pro tip kids! Void your bowels before and make sure to shower before! Also a little twirl with the fingers helps loosen them up. AND NEVER IMPROVISE LUBE! BAD THINGS HAPPEN!

[cdn.abcotvs.com image 800x450]


The gang try anal sex.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: RodneyToady: This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.

Exactly.  The "anal is the new oral" line is hella dumb.

This is relying on Pornhub's biased sample and a 3,000 person self-reporting survey to claim 1 out of 3 people do anal and love it when what they really show is the survey is anyone who tried it ever and Pornhub is hardly representative of the broader population.


I am shocked that PornHub didn't follow rigorous scientific best practices in its academic research.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
IT WAS A ONE IN A MILLION TWEET DOC!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RodneyToady: This is mostly counting people who have ever done it in their lifetime.  To me that suggests willingness to experiment, more than it being popular.  There are probably a whole lot of people who did it once or twice and decided it wasn't for them.  I'd wager that the percentage of people who have ever tried anal and frequently do anal, is quite a bit lower than the percentage of people who have tried oral and frequently do oral.


Until the 4th sentence of your post, I thought you were talking about using Twitter.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twitt, what now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: genner: Obvious tag broken?

Asinine.


Nope. Last I saw Asinine, they were headed out back with Wieners and Boobies, off to look for Weird, Spiffy, Awesome, and Farktography.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uh, do you mean 'tweeting' or 'reading tweets', if you catch my drift and I think you may?
 
