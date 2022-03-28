 Skip to content
(The Hill)   So, how DO you get someone to get yet another booster?
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Announce they are available and who is eligible.  When I'm eligible, I'll make an appointment and get it. That's what rational people do.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make people pay for it. People love nothing more than biatching about how much something costs
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Announce they are available and who is eligible.  When I'm eligible, I'll make an appointment and get it. That's what rational people do.


This.  I'll get in line when it's available.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my booster in September, got the 'rona last month, barely got sick, and I usually get nailed with whatever virus is going around. I'll be going for my 4th shot as soon as it opens up, hopefully they will have a variant specific shot by then.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put an Apple logo on it and tell them day 1 supplies are limited. They'll be lined up around the block.

For the Trump crowd tell them its a secret version of the vaccine that only works on white people.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can get it at the Walgreen's across the street from my housing development again, I can pick up another gallon jug of that Arizona tea they sell at the same time.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be interesting to see if we get another COVID funding bill even once we get another massive wave.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I got the booster this January... and we will get the 2nd booster when we are eligible... and we won't take our masks off in public spaces until we see the curve remains consistently flat for the foreseeable future.

My wife and I are determined to not catch this virus... and so far, we have not.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know anyone who would refuse another booster, I know if they come out with another I'll sign up for it asap as others have said.

I would guess that almost everyone who got the other boosters would get another too if needed.


The shill is just stirring shiat up because that's what they do.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my semi-senile dad in the nursing home, I made conservative Republican noises about personal responsibility at him.  "You don't want to catch it and spread it to the nice "girls" who care for you do you?  Do you?"

He grumbled at first, but then latched onto the idea that he's the real hero, protecting the womens.  Hey, not pretty, but it worked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
say "You should get another booster"
It doesn't take rocket appliances.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who are these people that have gotten the first booster but would balk at getting a second?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take a look at who is "skeptical". It's a small, brainwashed pack of idiots.

I'm OK with letting them skip the booster. More for the rest of us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do I get someone to give me another booster?  I'm ready.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make it free.  People love free things.  That's what I hated about flu shots in undergrad, the school didn't guarantee free flu shots for all students (the first 100 people got it for free, the rest had to pay a copay).  At least now my insurance company covers flu shots.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got second booster.  Recommend it.  It may be a little rough for the first days, unless your neck of the woods doesn't have alligators, snakes, or pollen seasons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the science is there that says a 4th booster is needed, then I'll get a 4th booster.
 
ar393
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dons tinfoil hat:

If the plan wasn't for four shots from the outset, why were there four slots printed on the cards?

/Takes off tinfoil hat.

That being said, 3 of my 4 slots are filled.
 
Mukster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell them it's loaded with electrolytes and it's what plants crave, made of Brawndo and brought to you by Carl's Jr.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tax breaks. Everyone loves tax breaks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gotta pick the right tracks to remaster.

gematsu.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You just announce eligibility and sensible people will vaccinate. We'll have the youngest children of sane people vaccinated pretty soon, at which point the kooks can just go ahead and die of, or be debilitated by, covid. Our bubble-wrapped society has created a lot of narcissistic fools who will weed themselves out over time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tweak it to be a general coronavirus vaccine booster and mix in a B12 shot.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did anything change from the last booster I got? Have they updated it with new variants yet? Seems like a waste of shots and money if not. I get the flu shot every year, they change that to match the top strains (and usually hit around 70%). If we are getting annual covid vax now too I want version 3.0 not the same old shiat from back when 45 was president.
 
MSkow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For the next pandemic, I hope we have the technology to make a vaccine in pill or ingestible liquid form. These anti-vax idiots hate shots but LOVE pills.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Who are these people that have gotten the first booster but would balk at getting a second?


no one
it's the people who think they are morally superior because they have been vaccinated and believe no one else has and they feel compelled to show other people how morally superior they are by telling people what to do.
You know, the ones who wear a mask in the car when they are driving, alone.
thankfully there are only about as many of them as the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated at all.
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll be first in line. If nothing else, I've got protection. If the "sKePtIcAl PuBlIc" wants to hold off and they get long COVID or die, that's a them problem.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ar393: Dons tinfoil hat:

If the plan wasn't for four shots from the outset, why were there four slots printed on the cards?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can only answer the headline for myself.
How do you get me to get another booster?
Make it available and get out of my way.

/ What a bizarro world where we need to beg people to take life saving vaccines.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If I can get it at the Walgreen's across the street from my housing development again, I can pick up another gallon jug of that Arizona tea they sell at the same time.


I've been having to drive into the nearby city to get mine but if I can do it in the afternoon so I can go get me some Pho for dinner, I'll be signing up!
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is if the above suggestions fail
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell Republicans that Obama says they should NOT get the shot.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I asked about a second booster at a doc appointment and he just had a nurse do it right then and there. Unexpected, but it was great to not have to schedule something.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MSkow: but LOVE pills.


As long as it's pills or drugs intended for other animals or illnesses. Because that's the secret they don't want you to know. So say it's for claw fungus on chickens, but the gov'ment and big pharma doesn't want you to know it cures covid.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: For my semi-senile dad in the nursing home, I made conservative Republican noises about personal responsibility at him.  "You don't want to catch it and spread it to the nice "girls" who care for you do you?  Do you?"

He grumbled at first, but then latched onto the idea that he's the real hero, protecting the womens.  Hey, not pretty, but it worked.


My mom, who lives in a +50 R county in rural AR was a bit of an anti vaxxer because some of the 1960s farkery in the South with polio vaccine and her very negative reaction to various flu vaccines. However, she got the first COVID vaccine available for her when she could, and is boosted, and will do it again. The weirdness of the response to this has opened her eyes and somewhat isolated her from formerly trusted and well liked neighbors and friends there. She's discovered the covey of flat earthers, Q Anon nutters, and literal farm supply dewormer users that she used to trust with keys to her house. She might be willing to move back to the "big city" where my sister lives that is merely +20 R sometime soon.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got double-pumped and boosted, still got a breakthrough case. It was probably Omicron, but all I cared about was that I got through it pretty well (but still had to quarantine for 10 days, required for work). Did not need a hospital stay, just a lot of warm liquids and a spontaneous observance of Ramendan.

As if I needed more reason to believe that boosters work (hospitalization rate was enough tyvm).
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Announce they are available and who is eligible.  When I'm eligible, I'll make an appointment and get it. That's what rational people do.


Thread over.
Get the lights.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So we're at "leave us alone to get on with our lives" - soon to be followed by a BA2 surge and cries of "why isn't anyone doing anything about this?"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the very few vaguely funny BabylonBee articles
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So we're at "leave us alone to get on with our lives" - soon to be followed by a BA2 surge and cries of "why isn't anyone doing anything about this?"


which was always going to happen.It's out of our control. The only thing we can do is take care of ourselves.
So like Pre-COVID
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ar393: Dons tinfoil hat:

If the plan wasn't for four shots from the outset, why were there four slots printed on the cards?

/Takes off tinfoil hat.

That being said, 3 of my 4 slots are filled.


Your card has a back. There are lines for six shots when they hand write the info. The preprinted labels are bigger though. Three filled the four lines on the front and there are still two on the back.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Announce they are available and who is eligible.  When I'm eligible, I'll make an appointment and get it. That's what rational people do.


And as far as people who refuse to take such rational action go - Refuse to admit them to the hospital or even treat them in the emergency room if they are experiencing symptoms related to the condition for which they have refused vaccination until after they have paid up front and out-of-pocket for such treatment.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got my second booster shot last week. I am going to Italy for a few weeks in May and Italy requires that you have a booster shot within 90 days of arrival. Works for me. No problem other than the side effects for 36 hours.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Ker_Thwap: For my semi-senile dad in the nursing home, I made conservative Republican noises about personal responsibility at him.  "You don't want to catch it and spread it to the nice "girls" who care for you do you?  Do you?"

He grumbled at first, but then latched onto the idea that he's the real hero, protecting the womens.  Hey, not pretty, but it worked.

My mom, who lives in a +50 R county in rural AR was a bit of an anti vaxxer because some of the 1960s farkery in the South with polio vaccine and her very negative reaction to various flu vaccines. However, she got the first COVID vaccine available for her when she could, and is boosted, and will do it again. The weirdness of the response to this has opened her eyes and somewhat isolated her from formerly trusted and well liked neighbors and friends there. She's discovered the covey of flat earthers, Q Anon nutters, and literal farm supply dewormer users that she used to trust with keys to her house. She might be willing to move back to the "big city" where my sister lives that is merely +20 R sometime soon.


For my dad, the harder sell was the flu shot.  Because back in 1945, he apparently got the flu just before the flu vaccine kicked in, and he's convinced the vaccine nearly killed him.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Screw them.

Anyone who needs to be "convinced" to undertake a simple protective measure that literally costs them nothing and benefits them tremendously can eat my ass.

Announce its available & free. Period. Clearly doing anything else only brings our the crazies.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To get people to get another booster, they would have had the first booster shot.

* taps head *

If they took the first booster shot, they got the first 2 shots.

* taps head *

Basically the ones who are willing to get a second booster are smart enough to not fall for idiotic theories want to get sick. Besides, don't we usually get the flu shot every year?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: To get people to get another booster, they would have had the first booster shot.

* taps head *

If they took the first booster shot, they got the first 2 shots.

* taps head *

Basically the ones who are willing to get a second booster are smart enough to not fall for idiotic theories want to get sick. Besides, don't we usually get the flu shot every year?


For these loons, it's about 'cracking the code.'

/deep down it's really more about 'I cracked the code please love me and validate me'
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remind them that thousands of disease-ridden Trumpers are running around free.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm more than happy to get boosted again - Just let me know where and when I can get it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think we are past that point of trying to convince people to get a booster or shots in general for that matter.   If they haven't gotten one now they're not going to get one.


Best you can do is to just announce if/when any boosters are available.   Most are resigned to the fact they'll probably need a yearly one like the flu shot.
 
