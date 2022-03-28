 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Chevy gives teen driver $15K for medical expenses plus a brand-new Chevy Silverado after seeing the dramatic video of him and his prior truck hit by tornado and not getting found on road dead   (foxnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they get to use the footage
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And they get to use the footage

Along with the truck, which is worth over $50,000, the dealer also gave Leon $15,000 for expenses. Leon fractured his back in the incident and may require surgery, but his family has no health insurance


They'll be selling that truck to pay for his medical care.

What a country.
 
covfefe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like a f*cking rock.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And they get to use the footage


I dunno, "Our truck took a tornado to the side the dude in it survived, and drove off" does say a bit about its build quality and might be deserved.

Dude just made 65k for thinking he could drive through a tornado.
 
gamera1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cheapest commercial they ever produced.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: vudukungfu: And they get to use the footage

Along with the truck, which is worth over $50,000, the dealer also gave Leon $15,000 for expenses. Leon fractured his back in the incident and may require surgery, but his family has no health insurance

They'll be selling that truck to pay for his medical care.

What a country.



Kid's back looks healthy enough to support that hat, so it can't be that bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At 16 I was paying $300/month to insure a Jetta that was almost as old as  I was and that was over 20 years ago. If somebody gifted me a brand new truck at 16 I doubt I could have even afforded to put it on the road. Still a nice gesture by the GM folks though.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: vudukungfu: And they get to use the footage

Along with the truck, which is worth over $50,000, the dealer also gave Leon $15,000 for expenses. Leon fractured his back in the incident and may require surgery, but his family has no health insurance

They'll be selling that truck to pay for his medical care.

What a country.


Be more Boot Strappy, why should I PAY TAXES for free loaders to get free commie healthcare ?  Its not Texas Republican ways.
Seeing how Corporations are treating people I'm more surprised that GM didn't try suing  the person who uploaded the vid for defamation of the brand saying "We always knew our vehicles were Tornado Proof" then say the spine injuries were the drivers fault.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First
On
Race
Day

or

Fix
Or
Repair
Daily

If you want to be a douchebag about it

/first car was a 1964 Ford Fairlane, painted black with housepaint
//good times
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: vudukungfu: And they get to use the footage

I dunno, "Our truck took a tornado to the side the dude in it survived, and drove off" does say a bit about its build quality and might be deserved.

Dude just made 65k for thinking he could drive through a tornado.


In otherwards, being a typical Okie?

/if Beel Paxdome kin do it on my VHS movie, so kin I!
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: At 16 I was paying $300/month to insure a Jetta that was almost as old as  I was and that was over 20 years ago. If somebody gifted me a brand new truck at 16 I doubt I could have even afforded to put it on the road. Still a nice gesture by the GM folks though.


I had a Pontiac Sunbird.

That was the stupidest car ever designed.

I miss her dearly.
 
