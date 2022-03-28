 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   People of Florida, you should know that you have 1600pound great white shark named Scot swimming off your coast. Enjoy the spring break swim   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Shark, Great white shark, great white shark, Lamnidae, Megalodon, Jaws, Meet Scot, Fish  
30 Comments
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As you can see, the beaches are open and it's a beautiful day
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope he doesn't taste anybody

All those drugs and booze will be bad for him
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, 3 meters is " massive"?
I know males are smaller than the gals, but a big boy would be 15ft
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharks can't catch COVID, right? Or at least it's mild in them?  I say no problem; beaches can stay open.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zbtop: Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.


Most Americans are never more than 10 ft away from sharks and never even realize it.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're in Florida, you're also surrounded by crazy people with firearms and various other deadly weapons.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I heard that swimming offshore in the Gulf is a great way to boost your COVID immunity.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baka-san: Also, 3 meters is " massive"?
I know males are smaller than the gals, but a big boy would be 15ft


Probably still a juvenile, but could still rip off a limb if given a chance.  Not sure if they would go after a human, particularly since we're not their usual prey.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
neokibo.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are we sure that Scot isn't just an undersized Kilter Whale?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: zbtop: Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.

Most Americans are never more than 10 ft away from sharks and never even realize it.


/nervously doggie paddling in Lake Michigan
//not getting a kick
///hope that was seaweed that brushed my foot
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shark pictures from where I go to the beach have ruined swimming in the ocean for me.  I don't care if I've been close to them many times before.  I am not getting eaten by something.  I have enough fat to the point where I'm sure I would be just as delicious as a seal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scott?  Scott is the Kevin name of White Sharks.

I'd be more scared of a Great Black Shark named LaVar.  Cause he's smarter than me and knows how to realign the energy dampers on a Galaxy class starship.  Yeah.  The controls are right there but he knows which ones to touch.  They're probably right next to the "Flood the entire ship except this part with Nitrocene Gas" button.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're just not impressed with anything less than a 25 footer with three tons on 'em.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dark brew: Shark pictures from where I go to the beach have ruined swimming in the ocean for me.  I don't care if I've been close to them many times before.  I am not getting eaten by something.  I have enough fat to the point where I'm sure I would be just as delicious as a seal.

[Fark user image image 380x600]


Yeah sharks don't even like human meat. Once they figure out you're not a seal or a small whale they spit you out. Of course by then it's often too late.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
10 foot, 1500 pounds? Him a smol shark. The females get 21 feet and 4000 pounds.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When reached for comment from a New Smyrna swimmer

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: zbtop: Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.

Most Americans are never more than 10 ft away from sharks and never even realize it.


In all seriousness - when I used to go diving in Florida I would see sharks all the time, even close to the beach. Never came across a great white though.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
awwww, they named him scott? how cute!

but there's a flaw in the article:

Although iconic films like "Jaws" have portrayed sharks as dangerous predators, attacks in Florida are actually very rare, the commission said. Humans are 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning in the state than to be bitten by a shark, and fewer than 10 people die from shark attacks each year, they said.

that should say "fewer than 10" WORLDWIDE!

for 2021:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/shark-attacks/yearly-worldwide-summary/
 
PchopSandwiches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Scot, the ill-tempered shark? Not to be confused with Skoora, the gentle shark.

https://youtu.be/TmdYSNcpN68
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Nuclear Monk: zbtop: Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.

Most Americans are never more than 10 ft away from sharks and never even realize it.

In all seriousness - when I used to go diving in Florida I would see sharks all the time, even close to the beach. Never came across a great white though.


I had one brush against me. Freaked me the fark out. Good thing we are not tasty.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: zbtop: Great White Sharks naturally range off every US coastline, be it Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, the Gulf, or the East Coast. They're everywhere, and always have been. It would be weird if there *weren't* Great White Sharks off the Florida coast.

Most Americans are never more than 10 ft away from sharks and never even realize it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luna1580: awwww, they named him scott? how cute!

but there's a flaw in the article:

Although iconic films like "Jaws" have portrayed sharks as dangerous predators, attacks in Florida are actually very rare, the commission said. Humans are 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning in the state than to be bitten by a shark, and fewer than 10 people die from shark attacks each year, they said.

that should say "fewer than 10" WORLDWIDE!

for 2021:

[Fark user image image 248x502]
https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/shark-attacks/yearly-worldwide-summary/


Jaws was a monster movie. No one thought it was a documentary.  It wasn't part of Shark Week. Although a lot of people did stop going to beaches for a while because of it.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brap: Are we sure that Scot isn't just an undersized Kilter Whale?


"All killer whales are named Kevin. You knew that, right?"
― Christopher Moore, Fluke: Or, I Know Why the Winged Whale Sings
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Scott?  Scott is the Kevin name of White Sharks.


I've long maintained that Scott is the male equivalent of Karen. The Karen equivalent has to be a name that was huge circa 1965-1975 and less common since then. There are Kevins being born to this day. So, Scott it is.

Scott has a neatly trimmed goatee and wears Oakley A-frames over his Callaway baseball cap. Scott tucks his high-performance Under Amour polo into his cargo shorts, with his phone on a belt clip. Scott wants to talk about golf, drywall, bad referees, Jeeps, yesterday's golf game, the time his kid won the little league championship while Scott was third base coach, the time when the golfers ahead of him were slow and he played through, the big addition that turned his house into a McMansion (don't say that word around him though, it'll hurt his feelings), his kickass new set of golf clubs, his police connections, and golf.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Darwin of the Seas.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Harry Freakstorm: Scott?  Scott is the Kevin name of White Sharks.

I've long maintained that Scott is the male equivalent of Karen. The Karen equivalent has to be a name that was huge circa 1965-1975 and less common since then. There are Kevins being born to this day. So, Scott it is.

Scott has a neatly trimmed goatee and wears Oakley A-frames over his Callaway baseball cap. Scott tucks his high-performance Under Amour polo into his cargo shorts, with his phone on a belt clip. Scott wants to talk about golf, drywall, bad referees, Jeeps, yesterday's golf game, the time his kid won the little league championship while Scott was third base coach, the time when the golfers ahead of him were slow and he played through, the big addition that turned his house into a McMansion (don't say that word around him though, it'll hurt his feelings), his kickass new set of golf clubs, his police connections, and golf.


huh, i always thought a male karen was a chad......
 
