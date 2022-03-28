 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Firefight at cockfighting pit leaves 19 dead, buckets of blood, among other things. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened, but things clearly got extra-crispy quickly   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is wrong with people? Unless they're talking about two curious, drunk dudes. Different kind of cocktail fighting. Not my bag but NTTAWT.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"cock."

lol
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Serial animal abusers meet cartel psychopaths...

Were the chickens okay?
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
19 dead at a cockfight?  Gawdamn that dude was hung.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another day in Mexico.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Serial animal abusers meet cartel psychopaths...

Were the chickens okay?


They tasted great.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

lighten up, francis.

/mixed references
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can you imagine? Just trying to observe some semblance of normal and *Bam* this bullsh*t f*cking happens.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x318]
lighten up, francis.

/mixed references


Man. Than shirt is cool.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I attended a cockfight once in Latin America (it was an unexpected prelude to a backcountry rodeo).  It was bloody, mercifully quick, and a little nauseating.  But when in Rome....

/no, that entire post is not a euphemism.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Another day in Mexico.


No, that's why it's news.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like rival Mexican gangs doing what rival Mexican gangs do best. Sad way of life.

/ and death
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF is wrong with people? Unless they're talking about two curious, drunk dudes. Different kind of cocktail fighting. Not my bag but NTTAWT.


COCK, not cocktail. Farking phone.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF is wrong with people? Unless they're talking about two curious, drunk dudes. Different kind of cocktail fighting. Not my bag but NTTAWT.


If you can't read the article, then there's no point in explaining it to you in a reply, now is there?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I need to finish this series. I stopped when moving across country. It was a good series.
 
