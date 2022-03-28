 Skip to content
(Worthington Daily Globe)   If you're anywhere near Cameron Diaz's age, you need Cameron Diaz   (dglobe.com) divider line
34
    More: PSA, Cancer, Colorectal cancer, Gretchen O'Donnell, Ulcerative colitis, Dr. Kevin Ree, Sanford Health, colorectal cancer, Sanford Health Family Medicine Physician  
•       •       •

2325 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 9:59 AM



34 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm no expert but that's not Cameron Diaz.
cdn.forumcomm.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK Subby, that was clever.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is welcome at my house with a colon scope anytime.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My doctor said "You have a rockstar colon"  I was still a bit loopy and asked "is that good or bad?"
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a nice article I couldn't read
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant headline!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I'd had three by that age.

/ really bad family history of it
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got my first one at 44. they found something, Doctor Said If i had waited the next 5+ years I would have been good as dead.  

Nip it in the butt
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: That was a nice article I couldn't read


^
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Heyyyyyy Guyyyyssss!  What's going on????"
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first colonoscopy in December. Everything was fine; one polyp described as "very small," and it was benign.

I have a fun story about a Zoom call with a client on Sunday evening, about three hours after chugging the prep mix. That was fun. I did survive the meeting without any hurry calls but later had to tell a colleague why I'd be out of commission for calls the rest of the evening.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going in for my first colonoscopy this Friday.  Getting older sucks, but it beats the alternative.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that reminds me, I need to schedule one. Thanks subby.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they have poop in a box now (cologuard).  Although not as effective as stuffing a camera up your ass, I find it far less distressing.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my second colonoscopy next week. I am told the new prep is far better than the old one. I hope that is true. The first time, they gave me a product called MoviPrep. Not only did it taste horrible but it put me on the toilet for 5 hours. I am pretty sure I could've achieved orbit if there wasn't a roof over my head. After the test, the doc tells me all is good except for a small hemorrhoid. I asked him if anybody can shiat for 5 hours and not have one.

Btw, the actual procedure is nothing. A nice nap and you will wake up to other people farting. I giggled because farts are funny. Then I realized that before I woke up I was farting. There is nothing to fear about getting it done.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: That was a nice article I couldn't read


http://frogfind.com/read.php?a=https://www.dglobe.com/news/local/people-now-urged-to-get-first-colonoscopy-at-age-45
 
mactheknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ukexpat: And that reminds me, I need to schedule one. Thanks subby.


I've been meaning to, but it's kind of a pain in the ass...
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Had my first one in Feb.

Ill admit it was pretty scary as I haven't had any procedures and getting put out has always been a stressor for me for whatever reason

Went fine. the prep kind of sucked though
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Every post in the discussion tab has at least one reference to butt stuff. No you are being offered butt stuff paid for by insurance and you are getting shy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stig2112: Going in for my first colonoscopy this Friday.  Getting older sucks, but it beats the alternative.


For now...
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
46.  Had mine a month ago.  Should have had it years ago due to cancer in the family (breast for me, brain for dad, colon for his uncle).  Recently had updated genetic panel done which showed I had one of two genes for increased colon cancer risk.  Science says you need both for the risk, but even having one got me to schedule.

It was no biggie.  The prep wasn't fun, but hey.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A friend of mine started feeling ill at about age 60. The diagnosis was stage 4 colon cancer, and there is no stage 5.

She was a superhero in life. She literally saved wrongly convicted people from execution. She was also a superhero for the couple of years she survived, preparing her husband & 20-ish year old kids for her death and their lives.

Get your butt checked so you get more than 2 years to wrap things up.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: they have poop in a box now (cologuard).  Although not as effective as stuffing a camera up your ass, I find it far less distressing.


It's the only option for me. When I try to drink the prep, every swallow makes me immediately unswallow. (And yes, I've tried the different kinds, and chilling it, drinking it with a straw, and all that stuff.)

I like to pretend I'm UPSing the turd to Mar-a-Lago.
 
CDP [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Had one a few years ago. The prep definitely cleaned out my pipes.....
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I clicked the article I was hoping for a pic like this
theviraler.comView Full Size

Instead I get this
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gee, thanks subby.
Oh yeah, site is an email farmer so I couldn't read the article.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I have my second colonoscopy next week. I am told the new prep is far better than the old one. I hope that is true. The first time, they gave me a product called MoviPrep. Not only did it taste horrible but it put me on the toilet for 5 hours. I am pretty sure I could've achieved orbit if there wasn't a roof over my head. After the test, the doc tells me all is good except for a small hemorrhoid. I asked him if anybody can shiat for 5 hours and not have one.

Btw, the actual procedure is nothing. A nice nap and you will wake up to other people farting. I giggled because farts are funny. Then I realized that before I woke up I was farting. There is nothing to fear about getting it done.


Had a colonoscopy last week. The new prep requires a lot of chugging gross liquid which tastes like drinking the ocean in Miami, but it is far, far kinder on your insides and anus than the old one.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think the aliens are shape shifters
And why go fishing
Fark user imageView Full Size

When they can just get you to walk in for a probing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: Yellow Beard: I have my second colonoscopy next week. I am told the new prep is far better than the old one. I hope that is true. The first time, they gave me a product called MoviPrep. Not only did it taste horrible but it put me on the toilet for 5 hours. I am pretty sure I could've achieved orbit if there wasn't a roof over my head. After the test, the doc tells me all is good except for a small hemorrhoid. I asked him if anybody can shiat for 5 hours and not have one.

Btw, the actual procedure is nothing. A nice nap and you will wake up to other people farting. I giggled because farts are funny. Then I realized that before I woke up I was farting. There is nothing to fear about getting it done.

Had a colonoscopy last week. The new prep requires a lot of chugging gross liquid which tastes like drinking the ocean in Miami, but it is far, far kinder on your insides and anus than the old one.


I will let you know. The one they prescribed is 2 bottles of cranberry flavored liquid. The night before you drink five 8 ounce glasses of water with it. Then at 4am you drink the other one with 3 glasses of water. Do you I believe it will really taste like cranberry juice? Not a chance but it has to be better than the supposed lemon lime flavored I had last time.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: ltdanman44: they have poop in a box now (cologuard).  Although not as effective as stuffing a camera up your ass, I find it far less distressing.

It's the only option for me. When I try to drink the prep, every swallow makes me immediately unswallow. (And yes, I've tried the different kinds, and chilling it, drinking it with a straw, and all that stuff.)

I like to pretend I'm UPSing the turd to Mar-a-Lago.


They have pills you can take now that do the prep.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, I can chip this in...
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Well, I can chip this in...
[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x637]


You know it's nice once and awhile to see a nice non-kardashianized booty once and awhile.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: meerclarschild: Yellow Beard: I have my second colonoscopy next week. I am told the new prep is far better than the old one. I hope that is true. The first time, they gave me a product called MoviPrep. Not only did it taste horrible but it put me on the toilet for 5 hours. I am pretty sure I could've achieved orbit if there wasn't a roof over my head. After the test, the doc tells me all is good except for a small hemorrhoid. I asked him if anybody can shiat for 5 hours and not have one.

Btw, the actual procedure is nothing. A nice nap and you will wake up to other people farting. I giggled because farts are funny. Then I realized that before I woke up I was farting. There is nothing to fear about getting it done.

Had a colonoscopy last week. The new prep requires a lot of chugging gross liquid which tastes like drinking the ocean in Miami, but it is far, far kinder on your insides and anus than the old one.

I will let you know. The one they prescribed is 2 bottles of cranberry flavored liquid. The night before you drink five 8 ounce glasses of water with it. Then at 4am you drink the other one with 3 glasses of water. Do you I believe it will really taste like cranberry juice? Not a chance but it has to be better than the supposed lemon lime flavored I had last time.


Ugh! I can't speak to the "cranberry" juice. I had an honest to god gallon of salt water that you had to drink at ten minute intervals, half the night before and half in the morning, but it absolutely beat the lemon-lime crap where you spent all night on the john.
 
