(NJ.com)   Sister-in-law is an antivax nutcase. Is it okay to break ties with her while she mourns the loss of her antivax nutcase husband or should we wait a few weeks? Oh and his death was sudden after 'not feeling too well' for a couple of days wink wink   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Family, DEAR AMY, Vaccination, Furious Brother, young children, first time, normal circumstances  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toss one back for the good times and await the next death because there's nothing you can do.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a shirt with a giant coronavirus on it with a caption of "at least I'm not dead." or something like that.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.


I would also make a point to twist that knife:  you lost your hubby to a "hoax."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but, then again, I'm an asshole, so...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would only visit them if their house was on fire.  That way the danger they posed would be obvious to all.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or you could walk up to her at the funeral and do this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait a few more weeks till she gets the Coof herself and then you won't have to deal with the inner struggle any longer after the funeral.

flexibleplan.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Send her this card:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Or you could walk up to her at the funeral and do this

[Fark user image 300x168]


That photo makes me more suspicious that the whole thing was staged, Andy Kaufman style.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, dying after not feeling well for a couple days could be a number of things.  COVID is only the most obvious and likely, but heart attacks can work like that too, as do several other conditions (meningitis, encephalitis, bacterial pneumonia).  If I were her, I wouldn't say or do anything until a final cause of death is known.
 
eagles95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure is...then send this

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Then go collect any crap at their house while wearing an N95
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I would only visit them if their house was on fire.  That way the danger they posed would be obvious to all.


Or is it 🤔
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obligatory
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh fark that. She lied to you, repeatedly. She brought her Petri dishes to your house knowing you didn't want unvaccinated people around your family, but did it anyway while lying to you. But, but, but...she's family. Now is the time to tell her too bad she didn't join her husband. Strike while the iron is hot. Tell her kids that could've just as easily been them dying instead of their dad because mom is a nut job.
Speaking of, I should call my family. They haven't invited me to any functions in several years.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.


Thank you. I'm getting really, really tired of "Do everything you can to accommodate the people who have absolutely no concern for your welfare."

Over 1 million (admitted) deaths later...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Breaking things off while she's in the immediate aftermath of his death gives her an excuse to make things all about/shift the blame to you (no it isn't logical but she'll convince herself that it is or dig her heels in deeper).  Make the appropriate condolence noises now & then start ghosting her.  It will work out the same but you won't be dragged into it.

/I'm assuming it's your wife's sister, if it was one of your brothers that died that probably would have been mentioned.
//going to be tough to completely cut ties with family (not impossible), especially if either/both of her parents are alive, and/or everyone is local to each other.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Had to read TFA to see whether it was one of my Jersey cousins and her husband.  He thinks he's had COVID twice (but nobody's sure, since he won't even get tested), she once, their kid once, their grandbaby once... thought hey, maybe the third time was the charm!  But nope, the guy in TFA was a couple decades younger.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Send her this card:

[Fark user image 850x517]


How about this one:
i.imgur.comView Full Size


And bring chips and salsa to the wake.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife has a nephew (early 30s) who is anti-vax. My wife wants to stay close -- he has two young children and she wants to be in their lives. I'm not related to the guy so maybe my mental/emotional calculus is different. I've let it be known that I'm done with him. When he's invited over, I'm busy that day. Those kids will not know me. (I of course do not hold anything against them. But their dad has said some shiatty, shiatty things.)
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Family are one of the few groups of people that can get through to someone who's been indoctrinated into a cult, and although anti-vax isn't formally a cult, it shares a lot of common psychological characteristics with cult indoctrination.

However, if brother died of COVID and SIL isn't being open about that, it's an indication that this is unlikely to be a "teachable moment", that SIL is not ready to question her cult's teachings. And deprogramming is difficult even when the cultist is ready. I will not blame anyone for not wanting to take on an often thankless burden like this.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: weddingsinger: In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.

Thank you. I'm getting really, really tired of "Do everything you can to accommodate the people who have absolutely no concern for your welfare."

Over 1 million (admitted) deaths later...


The only reservations I'd have is that the kids would be even more isolated from rational actors. I think a lot my generation is just gone and never coming back, but if there's any hope for the future, it's with them. I had a few people in the extended family that were influences on me that got me out of a lot of magical thinking religious horseshiat. Being exposed to ideas of rationality and empathy is important.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vsavatar: To be fair, dying after not feeling well for a couple days could be a number of things.  COVID is only the most obvious and likely, but heart attacks can work like that too, as do several other conditions (meningitis, encephalitis, bacterial pneumonia).  If I were her, I wouldn't say or do anything until a final cause of death is known.


That was my thought too. I know people who died after not feeling well for a couple days long before COVID was a thing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vsavatar: To be fair, dying after not feeling well for a couple days could be a number of things.  COVID is only the most obvious and likely, but heart attacks can work like that too, as do several other conditions (meningitis, encephalitis, bacterial pneumonia).  If I were her, I wouldn't say or do anything until a final cause of death is known.


I was wondering if he had COVID last year and now died of post-COVID heart attack or stroke.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grab her by the shoulders. Look deep into her eyes and say "At least he died doing what he loved", then knowingly pat one shoulder.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Frankly, everyone should be severing social and familial ties with conservatives as much as they can, even if they're not anti-vax.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: weddingsinger: In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.

Thank you. I'm getting really, really tired of "Do everything you can to accommodate the people who have absolutely no concern for your welfare."

Over 1 million (admitted) deaths later...


Yeah, I can see "hold off in the heat of the moment and make a more permanent decision when you've cooled off", but that's not what she says. She says "you should be a doormat & let her walk all over you & yours."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My sister is anti vax and I have not seen much of her or her family the last few years, the last time was when I drove by at christmas to drop stuff off. We talk on the phone now and then but I cut her off when she starts the antivax/CRT crap cause it sounds like the same shiat I have been hearing for the last 2 years from fark stories, never anything original. I wonder now with the Russian troll farms out of business how will they think.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, I'm just supposed to potentially put my (and my family's) health at risk due to the fact that we are "related?"

I endorse the take of Squid for Brains and Hey Nurse above.  She lied about the vaccination status of her and immediate family in order to prevent others from making their own health choices, why then should anyone expect her to be shown any compassion?  She didn't mind putting others at risk, so she has forfeited any right to expect others to continue to put themselves at risk in order to "be there" for her now.
 
red230
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My brother has guillain barre syndrome, his wife is an adamant antivaxxer. I didn't know this until we were talking one day and she brought up covid. My main point was that the vaccine has been out for a long time now and anyone not getting it that can and gets sick and dies (my brother can't because of his condition) is no real loss to society because they aren't willing to protect themselves or others. So my opinion is if an antivaxxer gets sick and dies it actually makes society stronger as a whole because it removes one selfish or idiotic person from it. She lost her shiat with me at that point and started talking about the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from the vaccine. My brother isn't much better. The one time we talked politics a few years ago he talked about how he was a Republican so he had to vote for Trump. I explained to him how that isn't how it works and you could see the gears moving in his head trying to justify why he'll vote straight ticket R for the rest of his life no matter what. There's other shiat with him too that's basically because he's a shiat human being. Like how he deserves the best medical care for his condition for free but "those other people that are here" don't. I haven't spoken to either of them in a while and I'm not planning to either.

TLDR: Some people are just too toxic\stupid to be a part of your life, even if they are family.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Breaking things off while she's in the immediate aftermath of his death gives her an excuse to make things all about/shift the blame to you (no it isn't logical but she'll convince herself that it is or dig her heels in deeper).  Make the appropriate condolence noises now & then start ghosting her.  It will work out the same but you won't be dragged into it.

/I'm assuming it's your wife's sister, if it was one of your brothers that died that probably would have been mentioned.
//going to be tough to completely cut ties with family (not impossible), especially if either/both of her parents are alive, and/or everyone is local to each other.


We had extended family that were the poster children for, "I have made a series of incredibly bad decisions."  Eventually they stopped getting invited to holidays.

I also have an aunt and uncle I love dearly, but the aunt's idiot nut job religious brothers Kepler getting invited to everything and pounced on me every time once he knew I was a scientist.  Eventually they got older and stopped hosting parties.

Unless the S-I-L lives across the street or sees you or your family regularly, be the better person and say nothing and disassociate from them. Sometimes consequences mean nothing to people so cognitively dissonant.

But, if she uses the death as an excuse to crank her woo up to 11, sink the talons in deep.  Ideally, avoid restraining orders.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, is this a Penthouse letter?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are often events which divide generations and families up. The Civil war. Prohibition. Women's suffrage. The Draft. The Vietnam War. Civil Rights movement. etc etc etc.

This generation's equivalent is misinformation by Russia and the rest of the dipshiattery we see online that has taken some of our families away like the cults they are.

I have an anti vax cousin who's a total uneducated dumbass and a Trumper uncle who wasnt vaxed and spent 6 weeks in a coma. He survived because he was in exceptionally good health when he went in; now he's having hallucinaitons, relearning how to walk and breathe on his own and how to use a knife and fork with a tracheaotomy. So well done indeed.

One would think after going thru this, there'd be contrition? a little bit of regret? "maybe a shot in the shoulder would've been easier to endure than 6 weeks coma!", this sorta thing? Nope. If only he'd gotten ivermectin it never would've gotten that bad.

so fark them all, they're lost to the Cult. And until they come back to reality, if they do, i'll send a xmas card and that's about it.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: In this case, the cause of death has not been announced, and you are making assumptions that you really shouldn't make.

I guarantee you the sister knows but refuses to say. Plenty of reports of this happening the last two years.

Shockingly bad advice given.... a family member who is already a strain to be around has broken your trust and lied in a way that put your family's health in danger. Its completely reasonable to refuse to associate with someone who ignores boundaries like that.


The hospital absolutely knows whether or not dude had teh Covid - which means *she* absolutely knows.

That she didn't say: "Well, we know it wasn't Covid", means it's Covid.

/ or aliens
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Family are one of the few groups of people that can get through to someone who's been indoctrinated into a cult, and although anti-vax isn't formally a cult, it shares a lot of common psychological characteristics with cult indoctrination.

However, if brother died of COVID and SIL isn't being open about that, it's an indication that this is unlikely to be a "teachable moment", that SIL is not ready to question her cult's teachings. And deprogramming is difficult even when the cultist is ready. I will not blame anyone for not wanting to take on an often thankless burden like this.


When a group follows discredited scientists and laughs in the face or castigates established medical science and public health mandates, instead putting untold others at risk for their idiocy, then tries active recruitment for the same BS, that is a cult. All it's missing is the "special" Flavor-Ade.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So she lied about vaxing, but she's telling the truth about not knowing what killed him?  Bullshceisse!  fark her.  She intentionally put your lives in jeopardy and intends to do it again.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But subby, if you break ties you're denying yourself the opportunity to "I Told You So" her hundreds if not thousands, maybe even millions of times.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: Wear a shirt with a giant coronavirus on it with a caption of "at least I'm not dead." or something like that.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: But subby, if you break ties you're denying yourself the opportunity to "I Told You So" her hundreds if not thousands, maybe even millions of times.


I don't like a dish of revenge because it's served cold, but because of the overwhelming stink of red onions and star anise.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Brother in Law,

Fark those assholes. They chose a lifestyle that puts you and yours at risk of illness or even death. Please remember that anti vaxxers are not fully human and shunning them is not only acceptable it is smart. Plague rats do not make good pets.

Signed,

Everyone else.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The real way to more permanently break ties is to make it frank and clear with her what you know she did, what you believe about how her husband died, and how you deeply feel about her generally as a human being.

100% adios.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: The hospital absolutely knows whether or not dude had teh Covid - which means *she* absolutely knows.


If he died in a hospital.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Toss one back for the good times and await the next death because there's nothing you can do.


My husband just went through this.  His anti-vax godmother who lived with her equally anti-vax sister died of COVID the last week of Feb.  The sister died 10 days later.  A family friend who visited them often caught it in early March but survived after nearly a week in the hospital and a few days on a ventilator.  You'd think after watching 2 people die from it, the 3rd would wake up but nope.  Poor husband had to just watch these people he's known for most of his life just needlessly die.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

red230: My brother has guillain barre syndrome, his wife is an adamant antivaxxer. I didn't know this until we were talking one day and she brought up covid. My main point was that the vaccine has been out for a long time now and anyone not getting it that can and gets sick and dies (my brother can't because of his condition) is no real loss to society because they aren't willing to protect themselves or others. So my opinion is if an antivaxxer gets sick and dies it actually makes society stronger as a whole because it removes one selfish or idiotic person from it. She lost her shiat with me at that point and started talking about the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from the vaccine. My brother isn't much better. The one time we talked politics a few years ago he talked about how he was a Republican so he had to vote for Trump. I explained to him how that isn't how it works and you could see the gears moving in his head trying to justify why he'll vote straight ticket R for the rest of his life no matter what. There's other shiat with him too that's basically because he's a shiat human being. Like how he deserves the best medical care for his condition for free but "those other people that are here" don't. I haven't spoken to either of them in a while and I'm not planning to either.

TLDR: Some people are just too toxic\stupid to be a part of your life, even if they are family.


Holy crap.  Most people want to protect their loved ones, especially those loved ones who are already compromised.  Ffs.

My sister in law and I were talking about vaccines and I asked if she was going to vaccinate her baby (because I already knew that she's nutso) and she says she's "reading about it." I'm like uhhhh you know who has already read about vaccines?  Doctors!  Vaccinate your crotch fruit god dammitt.

I hate everyone.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just send her a card that says, "Well, he's dead. Now you can render him down for soap."

You'll never hear fromagain. gain.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Or you could walk up to her at the funeral and do this

[Fark user image image 300x168]


username, etc.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Last week, while helping to prepare for the funeral, we learned that Sarah and her now-deceased husband had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
This was news to us; they assured us they had been vaccinated before we agreed to visit them over the holidays.


They lied about it?  Fark them and their feelings.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bah Amy can suck it. Twist that knife, give them something else to focus on but grief. Theya re terrible and lied to you. Cut them off  but not without some choice words. But they won't because they've already been too chicken shiat to cut them off before this.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vsavatar: To be fair, dying after not feeling well for a couple days could be a number of things.  COVID is only the most obvious and likely, but heart attacks can work like that too, as do several other conditions (meningitis, encephalitis, bacterial pneumonia).  If I were her, I wouldn't say or do anything until a final cause of death is known.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How long do you mourn someone who was ok with torturing and killing others? Wait. Not just "ok". Belligerently ok.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Technically she's not related to you anymore, do what you like.
 
