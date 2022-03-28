 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 28 is decimate. Lucille Ball was a decimate   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, Ancient Rome, Dan Nakaso, Capital punishment, visitor arrivals, record-high, Romance languages, Latin, Roman Empire  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sliced my tomato into a decimate.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most farkers have 10 didgetd on their hands, so they have a decimate.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very apt word to know in March 2022.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about 4 inches for those not fluent in the metric system.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


I'd agree, but we're both wrong colloquially.

Can't expect webster's urban dictionary to have correct definitions for words though. They're too busy adding hingrish garbage words and grammar.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.



1. kill, destroy, or remove a large percentage or part of.
"the project would decimate the fragile wetland wilderness"
drastically reduce the strength or effectiveness of (something).
"plant viruses that can decimate yields"
2.
HISTORICAL
kill one in every ten of (a group of soldiers or others) as a punishment for the whole group.
"the man who is to determine whether it be necessary to decimate a large body of mutineers"
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


4 out of 5 dentists agree.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


Words change over time, and English is not Latin.

Do you get similarly upset about people using 'conjure' in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with swearing oaths?  The Latin roots are just as clear; it comes from the same source as 'juror'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I prefer to interpolate.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB: One time when i was truck driving, i drove past Lucille Balls hometown in NY.. and like you'd expect they had signs all over the place "Historic birthplace of Lucille Ball!" etc etc etc

I hadnt though of ol Lucy in a long time, so that night when i found a biography of her for sale in a giftshop i picked it up.

She HATED her hometown, after she left there she cursed its name and swore she would never return.... and apparently never did.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


Or at least using it when they mean devastate.  I suppose decimation would be pretty devastating in most contexts, but still.  On the other hand, it's not as though there's any practical use for the classical meaning unless you're discussing Roman military strategy, so I'm pretty much willing to surrender the word to being synonymous with devastate.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kazrak: H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.

Words change over time, and English is not Latin.

Do you get similarly upset about people using 'conjure' in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with swearing oaths?  The Latin roots are just as clear; it comes from the same source as 'juror'.


I only get annoyed when meaning is flattened, as is the case here.

There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.  Instead we just get another word for "Destroy", "Demolish", "Obliterate", "Annihilate", "Devastate", "Eradicate", which have similarly been flattened to all have roughly the same colloquial meaning.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I understand.  I am very silly to be able to eat dinner in the morning. I say "Fine." Then, I fathom my wench and hussy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I also take umbrage with the notion that the most ignorant and numerous among our population determine our grammatical standards and our diction.

I'm rarely annoyed when a person misuses a word.  But it *does* stick in my craw when the "authorities" throw up their hands and just make that misuse "correct" by merit of its ubiquity.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


I'd also accept destroying 90%.

/It may not be historical, but it would make sense
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No direct mention of Russian forces being this under either definition of the word?  Really?
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.

4 out of 5 dentists agree.


1 out of 10 roman soldiers disagree
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: No direct mention of Russian forces being this under either definition of the word?  Really?


We're going to need a word that means attacking or getting attacked where the defender gets stronger from all the military hardware.

/They thought that they had me, but they just Putin'd me a few more tanks
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.


Probably because there's generally not much demand for such a word outside of the study of antiquated history, in which it's use would probably be understood with that whole context thing.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This word is annoying. It means to reduce by 1/10th, but people think it is synonymous with annihilate, which means to reduce by 10/10ths.


As opposed to zero out of 10 which means I sleep with mom.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I also take umbrage with the notion that the most ignorant and numerous among our population determine our grammatical standards and our diction.

I'm rarely annoyed when a person misuses a word.  But it *does* stick in my craw when the "authorities" throw up their hands and just make that misuse "correct" by merit of its ubiquity.


You should probably pick a different language to speak then, since English does not have a long and storied history of being shackled by linguistic prescriptivism.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: No direct mention of Russian forces being this under either definition of the word?  Really?


This was the point I was getting at up near the top of the thread.

As for those who object to the broader, less technical use of the word: I'm a bit of a closet prescriptivist myself, and am not thrilled when dictionaries rush to adopt words after a few years or ironic usage on the Internet ("ginormous," or "literal" to mean "not literal"). But the non-technical meaning of "decimate" has been with us a long time, and is how I always understood the word until I took high school Latin.

BeesNuts: I only get annoyed when meaning is flattened, as is the case here.

There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.  Instead we just get another word for "Destroy", "Demolish", "Obliterate", "Annihilate", "Devastate", "Eradicate", which have similarly been flattened to all have roughly the same colloquial meaning.


Do we really need to dedicate a word for that? Some phenomena are rare enough that it's really okay to have to describe them in a full sentence.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Geotpf: No direct mention of Russian forces being this under either definition of the word?  Really?

This was the point I was getting at up near the top of the thread.

As for those who object to the broader, less technical use of the word: I'm a bit of a closet prescriptivist myself, and am not thrilled when dictionaries rush to adopt words after a few years or ironic usage on the Internet ("ginormous," or "literal" to mean "not literal"). But the non-technical meaning of "decimate" has been with us a long time, and is how I always understood the word until I took high school Latin.

BeesNuts: I only get annoyed when meaning is flattened, as is the case here.

There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.  Instead we just get another word for "Destroy", "Demolish", "Obliterate", "Annihilate", "Devastate", "Eradicate", which have similarly been flattened to all have roughly the same colloquial meaning.

Do we really need to dedicate a word for that? Some phenomena are rare enough that it's really okay to have to describe them in a full sentence.


Wait till he learns that there has *never* been a word for 11% of something being punitively eradicated.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Geotpf: No direct mention of Russian forces being this under either definition of the word?  Really?

This was the point I was getting at up near the top of the thread.

As for those who object to the broader, less technical use of the word: I'm a bit of a closet prescriptivist myself, and am not thrilled when dictionaries rush to adopt words after a few years or ironic usage on the Internet ("ginormous," or "literal" to mean "not literal"). But the non-technical meaning of "decimate" has been with us a long time, and is how I always understood the word until I took high school Latin.


I hate using literal wrongly because we need a way to get that concept across that won't be confusing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd like to decimate the computer that allows you to post this digital poison.

So, I will post this antidote...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:

BeesNuts: I only get annoyed when meaning is flattened, as is the case here.

There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.  Instead we just get another word for "Destroy", "Demolish", "Obliterate", "Annihilate", "Devastate", "Eradicate", which have similarly been flattened to all have roughly the same colloquial meaning.

Do we really need to dedicate a word for that? Some phenomena are rare enough that it's really okay to have to describe them in a full sentence.

This.  How often do you really need to use this word in the original sense of 'executing 1 person in 10' for anything other than descriptions of the ancient world?  Even using it for what's happened to Russian forces is incorrect, as they weren't executed, they were killed in combat.

Personally, I've come to hate pushing back to Latin for things like this, or ancient pluralizations.  English is English, let it be English.  (Although I hate people using Latin pluralization incorrectly even more.  'Octopi' is bad enough, but 'virii' as plural for 'virus' will absolutely set my teeth on edge, as it's wrong in at least two different ways.)
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kazrak: Super Chronic:

BeesNuts: I only get annoyed when meaning is flattened, as is the case here.

There is now NOT a word to refer to 10% of something being punitively eradicated.  Instead we just get another word for "Destroy", "Demolish", "Obliterate", "Annihilate", "Devastate", "Eradicate", which have similarly been flattened to all have roughly the same colloquial meaning.

Do we really need to dedicate a word for that? Some phenomena are rare enough that it's really okay to have to describe them in a full sentence.

This.  How often do you really need to use this word in the original sense of 'executing 1 person in 10' for anything other than descriptions of the ancient world?  Even using it for what's happened to Russian forces is incorrect, as they weren't executed, they were killed in combat.

Personally, I've come to hate pushing back to Latin for things like this, or ancient pluralizations.  English is English, let it be English.  (Although I hate people using Latin pluralization incorrectly even more.  'Octopi' is bad enough, but 'virii' as plural for 'virus' will absolutely set my teeth on edge, as it's wrong in at least two different ways.)


Hearing people pronounce soft c's for latin words makes me stabby.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.