(The Conversation) Speeding is more common among people regularly exposed to content encouraging speeding.
29
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's entirely possible, this sounds like some of the "video games cause violence" and "porn causes rape" crap.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will make you speed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sammy Hagar - I Can't Drive 55 (Official Video)
Youtube RvV3nn_de2k
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officer, I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Like Dom from the Fast & Furio--no, I won't get out of the car. What the f--why are you beating m--AAUUGGH."
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would imagine this is due to very similar skills required to maintain cognitive capacity at higher speeds as racing games would simulate the drive by effect and reactivity timing among other mechanisms that normalize fast driving biases among the generally overconfident young.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's 40 mph or higher, I do the speed limit +4.

Been driving 35 years and only got pulled over at a red light when my girlfriend hadn't put her new tags on her plate.

In the last 2 years, that means I've been speeding like... twice. Cuz I mostly just drive 35 to the neighborhood grocery and gas stations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not encouraged by media to speed.  I just know that I can shave more than 10 minutes off a drive if I do 79 instead of the posted 75.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, it's a really huge state.  Imagine driving 100 miles without seeing any houses or towns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I challenge anyone to listen to The Offspring and not speed.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm not encouraged by media to speed.  I just know that I can shave more than 10 minutes off a drive if I do 79 instead of the posted 75.


My goodness you must be very important.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's important to examine factors that may encourage speeding and contribute to making it socially acceptable.

Unreasonably low speed limits, perhaps? Just spitballing here.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ii stopped speeding years ago after i had about 6 speeding tickets is 2 or 3 years.
and that was my first years of driving.
i am now called the turtle.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we banning NASCAR? Cause that... That'd be just fine.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiplash
Youtube oN6TjsBeJsM


Never fails to get my foot further into the pedal!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I challenge anyone to listen to The Offspring and not speed.


Is that so that you can park and leave your car quickly so you don't have to listen to the Offspring?

/zing!
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: While it's entirely possible, this sounds like some of the "video games cause violence" and "porn causes rape" crap.


Just because Pole Position came out in '82 and I played it at everywhere we went (seriously, if a place back then had Pac/Ms. Pac and/or Galaga, it probably had Pole Position) and countless other racing games/games with driving since, that's not why I have a lead foot.  Mom had a lead foot, but that wasn't it either.  I won't even blame growing up in the country, where going anywhere fun took 30-60+ minutes of driving.  If I can drive as fast as I can handle without harming others, while avoiding a ticket, I will.

I've always driven at least 90 MPH from OKC to Dallas.  Back in the day, I felt it.  I bought a new vehicle a few years ago.  The Nissan Rogue is a deceitful little minx.  Felt like I was doing between 70-80.  I looked at the gauge and asked the person half-asleep in the passenger seat if it felt like we were doing 110.  The fact that they weren't disturbed and asking me to slow down (as always) was the most disconcerting part of it.

Honestly, when it comes down to it, there's one man to blame for my driving:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love all the car commercials where people are doing burnouts and really aggressive driving like its totally fun and normal to do.  Why they are allowed is beyond me.

/used to speed as a young adult because I was impatient
//still impatient, but being cheap won out
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Mom likes to tell people that as a toddler one of my first phrases was "peed lim, I'm going to break it" while playing with matchbox cars.
Yes, I watched too much Dukes of Hazzard.

/ "peed lim" = "speed limit"
// I eventually developed better taste in television
/// At least I think I did
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As far as I'm concerned, the only "speed limit" worth obeying is the speed of light in a vacuum.

And that's only because I haven't found a way to go faster yet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look at Mr. Moneybags going over the speed limit at $4.50 a gallon.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I play about 10 hours of GTA or Need for Speed a week and I don't get speeding tickets, ever
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I challenge anyone to listen to The Offspring and not speed.


My go to is NOFXs The Decline
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Farm country is neat. Rolling hills, back roads. No one cares how fast you go on the back county roads.

The state hwys? Those have speed traps. Usually at night to pull over the obvious drunk. At times during the day the county sheriffs are nice enough to put up temporary 'speed enforcement zone' signs. Technically, the state highways are 55. You can be doing 65 to 70 and still someone will just pass you whether it is a passing zone or not.

Now the out of the way 'not in town' portions of the county roads with rolling hills and deer? Staying under 60 is a good thing. A) because deer. B) because the hills grades are too steep in places. Floating happens. Hence my son landing in a cornfield. He was damn lucky all that broke was cosmetic.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I challenge anyone to listen to The Offspring and not speed.


The Offspring - "Gotta Get Away"
Youtube C6jz1hewTzA



Amen subby, amen
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plenty of other cars could leave, i.e. Mustang, but I loved that 5-speed.  The seats fit like a glove.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: half of the sample admitted they exceeded the speed limit more than 10% of the time they drive

Only 10%, huh?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ministry - Jesus Built My Hotrod (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube GXCh9OhDiCI
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I only speed in residential areas and when it snows
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I challenge anyone to listen to The Offspring and not speed.


These days, all I do is city driving.  So even if "Bad Habit" is up, there is a virtual certainty that flooring it will get me killed.

NM Volunteer: Imagine driving 100 miles without seeing any houses or towns.


Michigan's Upper Peninsula joins the chat.  The Seney Stretch is ... desolate.


Monster Magnet - Theme from Masterburner (new upload)
Youtube 6XJhMxqPeIw


It starts slow, but builds and then you're like "FARK IT we're doing 100mph all the way down US-127!!1!"  Which I have done.  (Don't do what danceswithcrows did.)
 
