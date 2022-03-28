 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   43 years ago the Three Mile Island nuke plant was exposed to a Pepsi Syndrome   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, Three Mile Island accident, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear safety, Three Mile Island, giant Heineken, nuclear power plant, Pennsylvania governor Dick Thornburgh, continuous string of nuclear disasters  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 12:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Several weeks later, a giant (but ever lusty) Jimmy Carter was still able to find love.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 300x225]

Several weeks later, a giant (but ever lusty) Jimmy Carter was still able to find love.


They had a Bob and Ray (and Lorraine, Jane & Gilda) special the weekend it hit. The only joke they had about it was finding the new capital of Pennsylvania.

It took a week, but they had an insta-classic with TV's first interracial same-sex kiss.
 
bass555
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that Amazing Colossal President

Thank goodness Rodney was there to brief the press
 
lefty248
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That episode was funny. Unfortunately I watched it when it aired originally.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And Jimmy Carter's kids developed a taste for humans and society retreated behind the great walls for protection.   All was well until an armored Titan, Jimmy Junior Junior and a Colossal Titan, Jimmy Junior junior junior, breached the wall.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not fair to blame Pepsi. Coke, RC Cola, really any cola flavored beverage could have caused it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"A continuous string of nuclear disasters, such as Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986), and Fukushima (2011)"

3 in a 32 year span is continuous?
What about the non stop pollution of coal/oil/nat gas over those 32 years including the disposal of coal ash which has destroyed communities.

I guess that doesn't really count
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 300x225]

Several weeks later, a giant (but ever lusty) Jimmy Carter was still able to find love.


I'm just here for the interracial gigantism porn. Leaving satisfied.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And I was at Shippensburg (then) State College, Wright Hall.  The dorm Res was off boffing his GF and I had the keys to his motorcycle.  Even then I believed in having a Plan C.

The fear was quite real and persuasive.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: "A continuous string of nuclear disasters, such as Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986), and Fukushima (2011)"

3 in a 32 year span is continuous?
What about the non stop pollution of coal/oil/nat gas over those 32 years including the disposal of coal ash which has destroyed communities.

I guess that doesn't really count


Counting deaths from Chernobyl is difficult because most of them happened/will happen decades later. One number I found was 4000.  Many times that died just in coal mining accidents.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.