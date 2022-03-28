 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Rock won't press charges after finding out what the five fingers said to his face   (cnn.com) divider line
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.

This has easily been the greatest Oscar ceremony of my lifetime, and we are all better off experiencing this
 
Gotfire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well he should.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to earth (earf)?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't believe it's solely up to Chris Rock though.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The joke went over her head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?


nobody cares
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?


CODA, which is another anodyne meh of a movie.  This incident really is the best thing that could have happened for the telecast.

All the poor decisions (moving the technical awards before the show, not broadcasting Sam Jackson getting a lifetime achievement, the stupid DC polls, CODA winning, etc.) are now completely overshadowed by the funniest thing I've seen at the Oscars.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing like a meaningless personal matter involving 3 people to bring the hot takes out of the wood work.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My 2 cents.....
If this was not staged Chris Rock made a joke about someones wife.
That someone has 100s of millions of dollars, access to the best lawyers on the planet and if he doesn't "know" people, I guarantee he knows people who know people.
I am unsure what will happen next but if Chris just gets a slap, he should take it.
IMHO
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Devil's advocate here, but did Rock know about Jada's condition? Just because she's been open about it doesn't mean he knew about it.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.


Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?


I don't know, I don't have Apple+.
 
peterquince
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone have a link to an actual video? Would love to see it.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?


Non of us ,people will comment about these action by Smith and Rock .we're going to learn ugly truths about those people we thought we knew.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Devil's advocate here, but did Rock know about Jada's condition? Just because she's been open about it doesn't mean he knew about it.


In what way would that make the situation any different?
 
mudesi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Prosecute him anyway.  Not like they don't have enough evidence.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Devil's advocate here, but did Rock know about Jada's condition? Just because she's been open about it doesn't mean he knew about it.


Hell, I didn't even know about it.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lifeless: RanHakubi: Devil's advocate here, but did Rock know about Jada's condition? Just because she's been open about it doesn't mean he knew about it.

In what way would that make the situation any different?


Iunno, just wondering is all.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

peterquince: Anyone have a link to an actual video? Would love to see it.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60897004

Video here
 
bronskrat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uncensored version
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Rock is to Chris Rock as Godzilla is to the Geico gecko.

What a jerk.
 
vatica40
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How on earth can anyone think this was not staged wholly and completely?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What more needs to be said?
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Tucker Carlson's/Ben Shapiro's/Jordan Peterson's take on this - is it "Smith refuses to be cucked, defends his wife and traditional family values", or "Yet another incident of black-on-black violence"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did you ever know a couple that you wish would just hurry up and get divorced because they're making everyone uncomfortable?
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look I don't watch the Oscars but cmon, that wasn't staged. The thing is, even if you buy that the slap was staged, then he goes off afterwards, and let me tell you, he might have won an Oscar but he's simply not that good of an actor.

Sometimes in life you have to be the better person. He wasn't, and now he's most likely ruined his career. Dumbass. Ruined a lot of people's nights that would normally have been spent being happy and celebrating.

My sister in law knew one of the Oscar winners, and instead of the winner being able to celebrate that win, I'm sure instead they've gotta deal with the fallout from this karmic disaster.
 
please
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will was laughing at the joke, then he looked to Jada.  He thought it was funny.

The preceding barbs from other people about the Smiths' open marriage were far sharper.

Will slapping Chris was the action of a frustrated cuckold.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems lame to me. Comedians are funny until they say something about YOUR wife, religion, political view, etc.

And if your are going to sucker punch someone, shame on you for not knocking his ass out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.


Some price tags can't be ignored.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mudesi: Prosecute him anyway.  Not like they don't have enough evidence.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks fake
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Come on, internet. Where are the musical remixes?

18 Best Richard Spencer Punch-in-the-Face Remixes (thewrap.com)
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.


He was originally going to hit him with a folding chair, but they workshopped it and test audiences preferred the slap.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Veloram: towatchoverme: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.

Some price tags can't be ignored.


This hurts them both reputationally. Smith is now "hothead/unstable Will Smith" and not "Two Time Oscar Winner Will Smith."

What he did is box office poison given his persona.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.


I thought the same, until I saw the uncut version.  I don't think Will is that good of an actor, and neither is Chris Rock stumbling to get back on track.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jada has been dealing with thinning hair, Will has been dealing with Jada dealing with it. Chris was stepping on two sets of toes and earned a smack. Down around Lake June, it would be a homicide case.
 
please
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will Smith and Kanye West should hang out.
 
sid244
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Oscars: Our ratings have been plummeting for that past few years.  Hey Chris Rock and Will Smith, we have an idea.
(after a few test runs in the back)
Will Smith: You good?
Chris Rock: Yeah.  Just don't hit me in the ear. That shiat hurts.
Will Smith: Can I yell something at Chris to defend my wife?
The Oscars:  Sure.  Make sure it's edgy though.  Something you wouldn't normally say.  Maybe cuss.
 
Veloram
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Veloram: towatchoverme: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.

Some price tags can't be ignored.

This hurts them both reputationally. Smith is now "hothead/unstable Will Smith" and not "Two Time Oscar Winner Will Smith."

What he did is box office poison given his persona.


You see the influence campaigns going on worldwide, and you still think people wouldn't absolutely destroy their own reputations and credibility for the right price?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Veloram: towatchoverme: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.

Some price tags can't be ignored.

This hurts them both reputationally. Smith is now "hothead/unstable Will Smith" and not "Two Time Oscar Winner Will Smith."

What he did is box office poison given his persona.


Wait, when did he win the first Oscar?  I thought last night was the first one.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

Except why would Chris Rock agree to look like a little biatch?

And why would Will Smith agree to feed all the whisper campaigns about his anger and control issues?

No publicist in their right mind would greenlight this.


Will Smith went a little overboard here. He should have just taken a knee.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

peterquince: Anyone have a link to an actual video? Would love to see it.


Japanese tv has it uncensored
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Looks fake


You should get your eyes checked.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thesharkman: This whole incident completely overshadows who won. Who won?


La La Land.

peterquince: Anyone have a link to an actual video? Would love to see it.


Here you go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vatica40
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oukewldave: mongbiohazard: Well, it was probably staged so why would he? The Oscars have had declining viewership for a while. Gotta create some sort of "controversy" to get more people talking about it.

I thought the same, until I saw the uncut version.  I don't think Will is that good of an actor, and neither is Chris Rock stumbling to get back on track.


Hey guys. This guy here think two people can't act at an awards show for acting.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sid244: The Oscars: Our ratings have been plummeting for that past few years.  Hey Chris Rock and Will Smith, we have an idea.
(after a few test runs in the back)
Will Smith: You good?
Chris Rock: Yeah.  Just don't hit me in the ear. That shiat hurts.
Will Smith: Can I yell something at Chris to defend my wife?
The Oscars:  Sure.  Make sure it's edgy though.  Something you wouldn't normally say.  Maybe cuss.


That's better booking than anything Vince McMahon has come up with in decades.
 
