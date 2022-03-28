 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Four teens crash car full of alcohol into telephone pole, which is why you should never let your car drink booze   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Scary, KIRO-TV, English-language films, Seattle, Transport, Driving under the influence, serious collision, telephone pole, report of the crash  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as four ones. And that's terrible.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Full."  I'm sure they're overstaging it. My idea of full:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There are worse things a vehicle could be full of.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the "Dumbass" tag passed out on an alley behind a dive bar?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hi, my name is Bob and I'm an alcoholic.

sir, this is AAA, no AA.

I know, I'm just letting you know my my car is in the lake
 
Grumpy Beast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Herbie the Love Bug? More like 'Herbie Has a Problem'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Beast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's as many as four ones. And that's terrible.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Almost as terrible as that dastardly Lex Luthor!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One teen crashed the car. Three others were passengers. All were underaged and drinking. All are stupid. Hopefully, they'll learn something since Darwin missed his chance.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll see your four teens injured and raise you with:

6 Teens Killed In Tishomingo, OK Crash

6 Teens Killed In Tishomingo Crash
Youtube pk65LtAly3Q
 
