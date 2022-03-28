 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1774, the British Parliament adopted the Coercive Acts in response to the Boston Tea Party, further inflaming the American colonies with the idea that Canadians should be allowed to be Catholic
14
SMB2811
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
JFC, they weren't even a separate country yet and already the whole world was about them.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you Canadians had worshiped American Jesus like God intended, instead of wanting to be all Catholicy, you could have been on Team Kick Ass America too.  Instead you have to make do with all your free socialized medicine and responsible gun laws like a bunch of communion taking Marxists.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought the headline was a weak attempt at a joke.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the part they gloss over in American schools is the part where the taxes the Crown levied was to pay for the not letting the French turn the colonists all into Quebecois. The majority of Americans were fine being Crown subjects. Their taxes were far far lower than after the Revolution. And for many, American independence allowed more brutal oppression than ever. So, yay US!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I thought the headline was a weak attempt at a joke.


NOPE. Not a joke. Racism and bigotry are a big part of why the US revolted.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Revolution was not about what a lot of people today think it was about. It was about Parliament passing laws that Americans didn't have any say in. The laws were very restrictive and, as the title says, coercive and punitive. Parliament saw America as in rebellion long before America actually was. It's treatment of the colonies was not that of stewards of a valuable colony, but of strict parents governing unruly and slightly backward children.

All America's leaders wanted, at the time of the Boston Tea Party, was equal representation in Parliament and the right to free trade. If Britain had not been so short sighted and been willing to give them a seat in the Commons, we'd still be part of Britain today, or the separation would have happened much later and been political rather than revolutionary.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SMB2811: JFC, they weren't even a separate country yet and already the whole world was about them.


Independence and proto-manifest-destiny ambitions on Canada went hand-in-hand
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fsbilly: And the part they gloss over in American schools is the part where the taxes the Crown levied was to pay for the not letting the French turn the colonists all into Quebecois. The majority of Americans were fine being Crown subjects. Their taxes were far far lower than after the Revolution. And for many, American independence allowed more brutal oppression than ever. So, yay US!


You forgot to mention that the whole war with the French was started by Colonel George Washington
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, those old time Bostonians would be pissed to see Boston today.

You can't throw a rock around here without hitting a Catholic church now. They'd probably shiat a brick big enough to cobble a street with.
 
dywed88
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The Revolution was not about what a lot of people today think it was about. It was about Parliament passing laws that Americans didn't have any say in. The laws were very restrictive and, as the title says, coercive and punitive. Parliament saw America as in rebellion long before America actually was. It's treatment of the colonies was not that of stewards of a valuable colony, but of strict parents governing unruly and slightly backward children.

All America's leaders wanted, at the time of the Boston Tea Party, was equal representation in Parliament and the right to free trade. If Britain had not been so short sighted and been willing to give them a seat in the Commons, we'd still be part of Britain today, or the separation would have happened much later and been political rather than revolutionary.


There were lots of reasons for the revolution from different people. Some were noble, others not so much. And getting representation in Westminster would no likely have prevented it, but it could have changed who was on what side.

It isn't like the US Civil War where there was one clear issue overriding all others.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dywed88: Gyrfalcon: The Revolution was not about what a lot of people today think it was about. It was about Parliament passing laws that Americans didn't have any say in. The laws were very restrictive and, as the title says, coercive and punitive. Parliament saw America as in rebellion long before America actually was. It's treatment of the colonies was not that of stewards of a valuable colony, but of strict parents governing unruly and slightly backward children.

All America's leaders wanted, at the time of the Boston Tea Party, was equal representation in Parliament and the right to free trade. If Britain had not been so short sighted and been willing to give them a seat in the Commons, we'd still be part of Britain today, or the separation would have happened much later and been political rather than revolutionary.

There were lots of reasons for the revolution from different people. Some were noble, others not so much. And getting representation in Westminster would no likely have prevented it, but it could have changed who was on what side.

It isn't like the US Civil War where there was one clear issue overriding all others.


Well, the British were threatening to shut down the slave trade, which pushed the southern colonies to side with the rebellion.  For the most part, the southern colonies were very wealthy, had very good relations with Parliament, and even depended on British subsidies... but then Gov. Dunsmore opened his mouth.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dywed88: Gyrfalcon: The Revolution was not about what a lot of people today think it was about. It was about Parliament passing laws that Americans didn't have any say in. The laws were very restrictive and, as the title says, coercive and punitive. Parliament saw America as in rebellion long before America actually was. It's treatment of the colonies was not that of stewards of a valuable colony, but of strict parents governing unruly and slightly backward children.

All America's leaders wanted, at the time of the Boston Tea Party, was equal representation in Parliament and the right to free trade. If Britain had not been so short sighted and been willing to give them a seat in the Commons, we'd still be part of Britain today, or the separation would have happened much later and been political rather than revolutionary.

There were lots of reasons for the revolution from different people. Some were noble, others not so much. And getting representation in Westminster would no likely have prevented it, but it could have changed who was on what side.

It isn't like the US Civil War where there was one clear issue overriding all others.


What's this about States' Rights?
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: SMB2811: JFC, they weren't even a separate country yet and already the whole world was about them.

Independence and proto-manifest-destiny ambitions on Canada went hand-in-hand


Of course the reason for the British to be "nice" to the Canadians after the conquest (and not restricting Catholicism etc) was explicitly to keep them from joining the Americans who the British were already getting worried about.

And even then, there was actually a fair bit of support for the rebels when they initially invaded Quebec. It quickly evaporated when the Americans started cracking down on the French Catholics and the area became quite pro-British.

Nova Scotia was considered likely to join the rebels as it was far more politically and economically like New England. And if not for the massive British military presence there and lack of access to the other rebel colonies it may well have joined them.
 
