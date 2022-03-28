 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Today, in Stupid Opinion Columns: We should defend Alaska so Putin doesn't put hypersonic missiles there to threaten Seattle   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Alaska, Klondike Gold Rush, Russian Duma member Oleg Matveychev, Yukon, United States, Vladimir Putin, return of Alaska, Russia's hypersonic missiles  
1168 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Mar 2022 at 11:35 AM



namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sarah Palin should get right on that.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um

No
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IIRC most missiles are hypersonic
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, yeah we SHOULD defend Alaska. And if there's a threat, I'm sure the military will defend Alaska.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the purchase price of Alaska adjusted for inflation? Might be a good bit of real estate speculation there if they buy it back at market prices.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Seattle is already "threatened" by Russian missiles of the 1960 vintage.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell thinks we would not defend against an invasion of our own land?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin doesn't have to invade Alaska. He already owns the party in power there.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

full8me: I'm pretty sure Seattle is already "threatened" by Russian missiles of the 1960 vintage.


I'm not so sure any of their arsenal is still in operational condition.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberty Prime is on the job!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Who the hell thinks we would not defend against an invasion of our own land?


Republicans.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bothell - Kenmore Reporter, LOL, say hello to the world.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see russia-publicans from my house!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

full8me: I'm pretty sure Seattle is already "threatened" by Russian missiles of the 1960 vintage.


Based on what I've seen from their tank deployments, I'm not even sure our cities are under any "threat" at all. And I'm not sure how this who, "Russia killing its people in a bloody war thing" is going to end, but I suspect it won't be with a stronger military than when they started.

They're very much not going to be hungry for more war whenever and however this ends.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Alaska.  It's just two more Senators who always vote to block good judges, highways, and health care, and more electoral votes for morans like Trump.  Putin can have it.  Do something useful once in a while, and I'll reconsider.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool. Our new T-51 models will wipe the floor with the antiquated Chinese Russian armor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can't occupy anything more than 20 miles from where its railroad gauge ends.  Unless they're planning on laying tracks over the north pole, I'm not too worried.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the trouble that Russia is having with mud, I'm pretty sure that Siberia is all the defense Alaska needs.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonic weapons..?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hypersonic just means very fast.

And we've had hypersonic missiles since the 60s, there's nothing new or special about them. We used to strap people to them and send them to the moon. That's how fast they go.

All nukes are hypersonic (technically high-hypersonic, capable of going mach 10-25). It was accepted Cold War doctrine that WWIII would last about 45 minutes because that's how long it takes ICBMs to circumnavigate the globe. Not even enough time to evacuate a small town, let alone a large city.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don C. Brunell should pack a rifle and warm clothes and head out to Attu.  I think the abandoned military buildings are still on Attu.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Who the hell thinks we would not defend against an invasion of our own land?


That's what I came to say.  Sovereign US territory, we'll defend our land no matter the costs.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dare Russia to try.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: fark Alaska.  It's just two more Senators who always vote to block good judges, highways, and health care, and more electoral votes for morans like Trump.  Putin can have it.  Do something useful once in a while, and I'll reconsider.


Awww... I see someone's never snuggled a malamute.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard we just fight over control of Alaska using death robots.

d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: IIRC most missiles are hypersonic


ICBMs are most definitely hypersonic.  I think the new missiles are supposed to be cruise type missiles.  Most fly at subsonic speeds, but I think the Russians claim to have a hypersonic cruise missile.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I mean, yeah we SHOULD defend Alaska. And if there's a threat, I'm sure the military will defend Alaska.


But Texas? That's another matter.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy looks like he would make disgusting sounds and emit foul odors.

He looks like he just grunted out a nasty fart and is laughing about it.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I build up in either Mongolia or Japan to mitigate any attacks on Alaska.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: What is the purchase price of Alaska adjusted for inflation? Might be a good bit of real estate speculation there if they buy it back at market prices.


Considering Trump thought Greenland was for sale I can see where this idiot is coming from.  That said, he's still an idiot for not realizing its a US State (and therefore relatively high on the military's priority list)..
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I mean, yeah we SHOULD defend Alaska. And if there's a threat, I'm sure the military will defend Alaska.


But haven't you read all these posts by the Fark liberals demanding that we allow the Russians to put hypersonic missiles in Juneau?
Conservatives - panicking about stuff that never happened since ...............forever.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Who the hell thinks we would not defend against an invasion of our own land?


Fox News viewers whove been told for years that millions of immigrants and terrorists walk in every week.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: IIRC most missiles are hypersonic


Are they? I don't think so. A common definition for hypersonic is mach 5+.

I doubt many non-military missiles hit that speed. On the military side, pretty much nothing does reach those speeds either. Antitank missiles don't even hit mach 1. Anti-aircraft missiles run at (a maximum) of around mach 3. There are a few mostly prototype hypersonic cruise missiles.

The true mid-to-long distance ballistic missiles do easily hit those speeds, but they are vanishingly rare in comparison with the much flower weapons.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, Alaska
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Slaxl: What is the purchase price of Alaska adjusted for inflation? Might be a good bit of real estate speculation there if they buy it back at market prices.

Considering Trump thought Greenland was for sale I can see where this idiot is coming from.  That said, he's still an idiot for not realizing its a US State (and therefore relatively high on the military's priority list)..


I'm sure he also thinks you need a passport to travel to New Mexico.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: full8me: I'm pretty sure Seattle is already "threatened" by Russian missiles of the 1960 vintage.

Based on what I've seen from their tank deployments, I'm not even sure our cities are under any "threat" at all. And I'm not sure how this who, "Russia killing its people in a bloody war thing" is going to end, but I suspect it won't be with a stronger military than when they started.

They're very much not going to be hungry for more war whenever and however this ends.


I've been assured is all a cunning scheme to hold back the true, veteran , uber soldiers from the first part of the battle.  Its all 5D super smart Putin chess and you'll all see when their master chief orbitally drops into the middle of Nebraska and takes over the USA.
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: acouvis: Slaxl: What is the purchase price of Alaska adjusted for inflation? Might be a good bit of real estate speculation there if they buy it back at market prices.

Considering Trump thought Greenland was for sale I can see where this idiot is coming from.  That said, he's still an idiot for not realizing its a US State (and therefore relatively high on the military's priority list)..

I'm sure he also thinks you need a passport to travel to New Mexico.


And that Hawai'i is "Just like the US"
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return Alaska to Russia?

A month ago, such lunacy wasn't newsworthy. But after Russia shockingly invaded Ukraine, anything is possible.

No.  No it isn't.

The game changer may be Russia's hypersonic missiles . .

Nope.

Remember, Russia is just 55 miles across the Bering Strait.

No one tell him how far apart Little and Bid Diomede Islands are.

However, Russia's mobile hypersonic missiles have a 1,250 mile range - the approximate air miles between Seattle and Anchorage.

And our ICBMs can reach the whole planet.

In a time when Putin is determined to restore Russia's territorial integrity at any cost, we must be prepared in case he turns his weapons our way.

Yeah, that's what we've been doing for the past 77 years.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian demand to return Alaska isn't new. During the Yeltsin era a bunch of the prominent Russian ultra-nationalists were ranting about it. Then, as now, it mainly noise to get Russians all fired up about how badly the west has treated them.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: IIRC most missiles are hypersonic


Cruse missiles, which appear to be the most important type for conventional warfare against ground targets, only fly at 800 km/hr and have a range of 1 megameter. So they aren't even super-sonic.

ICBMs are in the Mach 23 to 27 range, which is 5 times faster than 'hypersonic'.

Between the two, no one needs "hypersonic missiles". They were invented to drain government coffers; not because we have an unfulfilled military need.
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: fark Alaska.  It's just two more Senators who always vote to block good judges, highways, and health care, and more electoral votes for morans like Trump.  Putin can have it.  Do something useful once in a while, and I'll reconsider.


You really have no idea how much Oil, Gold and Seafood comes from Alaska, do you? Alaska does plenty of useful things for the lower 48
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Combustion: I mean, yeah we SHOULD defend Alaska. And if there's a threat, I'm sure the military will defend Alaska.

But haven't you read all these posts by the Fark liberals demanding that we allow the Russians to put hypersonic missiles in Juneau?
Conservatives - panicking about stuff that never happened since ...............forever.


Dude.  Juneau can't get 90 days' worth of work into 120.  If you put weapons systems there, it'd be 2 special sessions before they could actually be USED.  Unless you want third or fourth strike to become part of our doctrine....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attack the US? Not going to happen. No need. We'll tear ourselves apart given time and social media. Why give us a reason to unite.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Attack the US? Not going to happen. No need. We'll tear ourselves apart given time and social media. Why give us a reason to unite.


User name to the self-checkout, please.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: Combustion: I mean, yeah we SHOULD defend Alaska. And if there's a threat, I'm sure the military will defend Alaska.

But Texas? That's another matter.


maybe we'll get lucky and they'll finally secede without realizing that they still have to keep Ted Cruz.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that fracas at the Oscars push the Russian invasion of Alaska out of the news cycle?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russia can't occupy anything more than 20 miles from where its railroad gauge ends.  Unless they're planning on laying tracks over the north pole, I'm not too worried.


They'll capture the Polar Express and what then smarty pants?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: IIRC most missiles are hypersonic


Which missiles travel 3800 MPH +?

Tomahawk only travels 550 MPH, for comparison.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Rapmaster2000: Russia can't occupy anything more than 20 miles from where its railroad gauge ends.  Unless they're planning on laying tracks over the north pole, I'm not too worried.

They'll capture the Polar Express and what then smarty pants?


F*ck! Russia has declared war on Christmas and it's not even baseball season yet.

Will Joe Biden, who is very weak on Christmas, and thin, and not at all jolly, counter this threat?
 
