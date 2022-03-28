 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   I always hate it when a turkey of mine stops traffic, but it's even worse when Turkey has to stop traffic to defuse a mine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Black Sea, Sea of Marmara, Dardanelles, Mediterranean Sea, Istanbul, Bosphorus, Turkeyshares Black Sea borders, Maritime traffic  
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WOW! Not only do they have turkey mine detectors they can do it under water. I suppose if the mine isn't to big and it blows up, they know what they're  having for din...oh sorry...um...Got to go.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that someone submitted this without referencing they might be giants
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Listen Asshole.  It was funny when it was one of your nuclear submarines, but a mine carelessly floating in an open, high traffic international shipping lane.  WTF dude?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't ever change my chosen bird of entropy
Jefferson Airplane - Wild Turkey
Youtube Pgy6AVkZmeo
 
