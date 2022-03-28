 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   COVID linked to brain shrinkage in areas linked to survival instincts, explaining why people may be less likely to act in their own best self interest after infection, but not why they didn't get the damn vaccine in the first place   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Brain, brain scans, Neurology, Central nervous system, Neuroanatomy, greater loss of grey matter volume, ongoing symptoms of long COVID, grey matter shrinkage  
•       •       •

149 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.


Along with lacking risk assessment, reasoning, and empathy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe their brains were ALREADY shrunk, and that's why they're anti-vaxxers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I see you insist on doing your own research too..."
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe their brains were ALREADY shrunk, and that's why they're anti-vaxxers.


Ding ding ding! We have a winner! And I'm not even being sarcastic, this is actually a potential error that other studies need to account for
 
vegasj
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.


Right out of the gate.

Maybe you should ask, why did the FDA want to hide Pfizer's docs for 75 years?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, that scans.  The viruses are developing in a way to take us out, and the best way to do that is to weaken our defense mechanisms.  We'll just kill ourselves off and save the virus the trouble.
The immunized already did it with shopping.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, that scans.  The viruses are developing in a way to take us out, and the best way to do that is to weaken our defense mechanisms.  We'll just kill ourselves off and save the virus the trouble.
The immunized already did it with shopping.


That's kind of the opposite of how a virus works. If they kill the host they have no host.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vegasj: Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.

Right out of the gate.

Maybe you should ask, why did the FDA want to hide Pfizer's docs for 75 years?


Probably because you touch yourself at night.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.


We should stop saving those people from themselves and let nature take it's course.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vegasj: Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.

Right out of the gate.

Maybe you should ask, why did the FDA want to hide Pfizer's docs for 75 years?


I wish your mom had hidden you for 75 years.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just saying, I don't know what's in those vaccines.

*takes long drag from cigarette*
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pretty sure this is how the zombie apocalypse starts
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vegasj: Farking Clown Shoes: To be fair, the anti-vaxxers don't seem to have had much in the brain department to begin with.

Right out of the gate.

Maybe you should ask, why did the FDA want to hide Pfizer's docs for 75 years?


Tell us why
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe their brains were ALREADY shrunk, and that's why they're anti-vaxxers.

Ding ding ding! We have a winner! And I'm not even being sarcastic, this is actually a potential error that other studies need to account for


They already did account for that. They were comparing scans from before and after infection. Everyone loses about 0.2% of brain volume per year, I think it starts at around 40 if memory serves. They found that over the same time period people who had been infected with COVID had more brain shrinkage after their infection than those who had not been infected. That already accounts for what you're suggesting they factor in.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: cryinoutloud: Yes, that scans.  The viruses are developing in a way to take us out, and the best way to do that is to weaken our defense mechanisms.  We'll just kill ourselves off and save the virus the trouble.
The immunized already did it with shopping.

That's kind of the opposite of how a virus works. If they kill the host they have no host.


Yep. That's why aids is so devistating as it is jumped species. Diseases usually evolve to be less deadly and more contagious as that's the evolutionary advantage. It's why ebola, even in the middle of a massive outbret, doesn't kill that many as most people die before they can spread it.

The issue is when it jumps species and can be just as contagious as it was but in a population with no real immunity to it. See aids as I mentioned before as that was a much more mild disease for the primates it originated in.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: thatboyoverthere: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe their brains were ALREADY shrunk, and that's why they're anti-vaxxers.

Ding ding ding! We have a winner! And I'm not even being sarcastic, this is actually a potential error that other studies need to account for

They already did account for that. They were comparing scans from before and after infection. Everyone loses about 0.2% of brain volume per year, I think it starts at around 40 if memory serves. They found that over the same time period people who had been infected with COVID had more brain shrinkage after their infection than those who had not been infected. That already accounts for what you're suggesting they factor in.


Oh. Fark.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.