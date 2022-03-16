 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Day 33 of WW3: Zelensky says Ukraine can be neutral and non-nuclear but wants security guarantees, Putin now plans to split the country, and Biden walks back his regime change remarks. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (nbcnews.com) divider line
105
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukraine, Russian invasion, Ukrainians, Russian language, Soviet Union, Russians, World War II  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 9:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

thejohnfleming.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


CNN:
Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Monday that Russian forces were attempting to establish a "corridor" around the Ukrainian capital to block supply routes, amid continued fighting around Kyiv's suburbs.
"The enemy is trying to make a corridor around Kyiv and block transport routes," said Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, in televised remarks.
"The defense of Kyiv continues. Ground forces, Air Assault Forces, special operations forces, territorial defense are involved. Kyiv residents are also very active in the defense of Kyiv. It is very difficult for the enemy. But we must speak honestly: the enemy is not letting up attempts to seize Kyiv after all. Because taking Kyiv essentially means taking Ukraine. So that is their goal."

CNN:
Most of Russia's military gains near Mariupol are in the southern areas, according to the UK's latest intelligence update.
"Russia has gained most ground in the South in the vicinity of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port," the UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter Monday.
Further to its report, the ministry said there was "no significant change to Russian Forces dispositions in occupied Ukraine."
"Ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale amongst the Russian military, and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians," it continued.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Russia's attempt to censor his interview with independent Russian journalists, saying Moscow was "frightened" by journalists "who can tell the truth."
"Strong people of our strong country, today is the day when I'm convinced over and over again how far we are from the Russian Federation," Zelensky said in his latest video address Sunday.

Zelensky, during his interview to Russian media, criticized the Russian authorities' treatment of the killed soldiers, who are either abandoned or taken home in what he described as "garbage bags." He said he didn't understand why the soldiers' families were accepting it.

CNN:
The images of suffering grow more heart-rending every day, the appeals from besieged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more urgent.
And every day, US President Joe Biden faces the same leadership challenge: saying no to direct US military action against Russian forces to stop the carnage Vladimir Putin has wrought.
"No" is not the answer that the American public, let alone Zelensky, wants to hear. But it's the answer that decades of experience have ingrained not only in Biden but also in many of those charged with protecting America's national security throughout the nuclear age.
"This is the Cold War scenario we've avoided for 75 years, finally coming to life," observed Tom Nichols, a leading authority on Russia and US nuclear doctrine. "The most important thing for Biden is to ignore all the public noise. That's hard to do."
Fear of triggering a catastrophic third world war kept the US and Russia from engaging in direct hostilities throughout the Cold War. Today it undergirds Biden's determination to avoid pitting allied forces against Russians beyond NATO borders.

With a new round of peace talks slated for Tuesday in Istanbul, Zelensky said in a video posted to social media that peace and the restoration of normal life are the "obvious" goals of Ukraine. "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory," he said. Zelensky also told journalists Sunday that a neutral, non-nuclear status for Ukraine in the form of a "serious treaty" was acceptable as part of a deal with Russia, but any agreement would have to be put to a referendum.

Ukraine promises "immediate investigation" after video surfaces: An almost six-minute-long video shows what appear to be Ukrainian soldiers shooting men who are apparently Russian prisoners in the knees during an operation in the Kharkiv region. Asked about the video, a senior presidential advisor, Oleksiy Arestovych, said: "The government is taking this very seriously, and there will be an immediate investigation. We are a European army, and we do not mock our prisoners. If this turns out to be real, this is absolutely unacceptable behavior." CNN is not showing the video.

Putin eyeing "Korean scenario":Ukraine's military intelligence head said Putin could be looking to carve Ukraine in two - like North and South Korea. Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said Russia's operations around Kyiv had failed and it was now impossible for the Russian army to overthrow the Ukrainian government. Putin's war was now focused on the south and the east of the country, he said. "[Russian forces] will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country. In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky: Some mayors abducted by Russia turned up dead. "(Russians) are kidnapping the mayors of our cities. Some of them we cannot find. Some of them we have already found, and they are dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Justice Minister: 42 countries support investigating Russian war crimes in The Hague. According to Justice Minister Denis Malyuska, 42 countries have appealed to the International Criminal Court in The Hague concerning Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

US, Germany, Poland to send diesel fuel to Ukraine to end deficit.  Since the start of the war, Ukraine has seen deficit of fuel. Russians have been conducting targeted missile strikes on oil repositories around the country.

Economist Sergei Guriev says that #Putin cannot count on #China's help: "We can observe that #Chinese banks do not violate #American sanctions".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Germany opposes sending a #NATO peacekeeping contingent to #Ukraine, #German Chancellor Olaf #Scholz said. He also spoke out against the establishment of a no-fly zone there. According to him, the main tool now to help Ukraine is #sanctions from the West against Russia.

#Germany may give up imports of #Russian coal and reduce imports of Russian #oil as early as this year, Olaf #Scholz said. For his part, #EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep #Borrel believes that the EU can refuse to buy Russian #gas within two years.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1586261/putin-news-plot-coup-russia-ukraine-fsb-whistleblower-vladimir-osechkin-update

VLADIMIR PUTIN edges closer to being overthrown with every passing week, a whistle-blower has claimed.

The slow progress of the Russianinvasion of Ukrainehas bred discontent within the state security service, the FSB, a source inside the agency has claimed. They added that building pressure within the FSB was shaking the foundations of Putin'sleadership in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Osechkin, who is at the top of Russia's most wanted list for his work on prison abuse scandals, said his source within the security service indicated a wave of resentment towards Putin could break over the Russian leader any day now.
Reports have suggested Vladimir Putin has laid the blame for the grindingly slow pace of the invasion at the FSB's door.
Mr Osechkin told The Times: "For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia.
"FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors - those people inside the system - were able to live good lives."

This has changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Osechkin said.
He added: "For every week and every month that this war continues, the possibility of a rebellion by those in the security services increases."
Mr Osechkin described how the lifestyle of FSB officers - historically more moneyed than the average Russian citizen's - has suffered as the weeks of invasion efforts continue.
A number of FSB agents have been unable to travel to other homes or "take their kids to Disneyland Paris", he added.

In conjunction with crippling Western sanctions on Russia, the value of the rouble has plunged and FSB agents don't want to "go back to the Soviet Union".
Mr Osechkin said the whistleblower went by the handle "wearenotallsadists" and first reached out in October 2021.
This comes after reports that FSB chief and Putin confidant Alexander Bortnikov is being lined up to succeed Putin in an FSB-backed coup.
In a social media post over the weekend, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence claimed "Russia's elite is considering removing Putin", adding the provocative tagline of "poisoning, sudden illness, accident".
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The slow progress of the Russianinvasion of Ukrainehas bred discontent within the state security service, the FSB, a source inside the agency has claimed. They added that building pressure within the FSB was shaking the foundations of Putin'sleadership in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Osechkin, who is at the top of Russia's most wanted list for his work on prison abuse scandals, said his source within the security service indicated a wave of resentment towards Putin could break over the Russian leader any day now.
Reports have suggested Vladimir Putin has laid the blame for the grindingly slow pace of the invasion at the FSB's door.
Mr Osechkin told The Times: "For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia.
"FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors - those people inside the system - were able to live good lives."


Wait, the FSB letters were right?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Resentment" from the Russian military... so, what do we think? Po210, a Makarov, a window?

The full Rasputin?
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you for these threads Visual Howlaround Title Sequence

I really hope they do get Putin out of there sooner than later. That's the only way this is over.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy the fact that these two threads are fighting each other for control of the daily Ukraine Updates.

Just try to keep it from going nuclear, ok?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The slow progress of the Russianinvasion of Ukrainehas bred discontent within the state security service, the FSB, a source inside the agency has claimed. They added that building pressure within the FSB was shaking the foundations of Putin'sleadership in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Osechkin, who is at the top of Russia's most wanted list for his work on prison abuse scandals, said his source within the security service indicated a wave of resentment towards Putin could break over the Russian leader any day now.
Reports have suggested Vladimir Putin has laid the blame for the grindingly slow pace of the invasion at the FSB's door.
Mr Osechkin told The Times: "For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia.
"FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors - those people inside the system - were able to live good lives."

Wait, the FSB letters were right?


Possibly, this is all unconfirmed, as far as I am concerned.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I enjoy the fact that these two threads are fighting each other for control of the daily Ukraine Updates.

Just try to keep it from going nuclear, ok?


Clearly this is the superior thread.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I enjoy the fact that these two threads are fighting each other for control of the daily Ukraine Updates.

Just try to keep it from going nuclear, ok?


I just happen to get on at O dark thirty. He has the numbering correct. This is what happens when I try to relax and tune out the world on weekends (and still end up reading through the threads)

/What's the "O" stand for? Ooooh my god, it's early!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The slow progress of the Russianinvasion of Ukrainehas bred discontent within the state security service, the FSB, a source inside the agency has claimed. They added that building pressure within the FSB was shaking the foundations of Putin'sleadership in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Osechkin, who is at the top of Russia's most wanted list for his work on prison abuse scandals, said his source within the security service indicated a wave of resentment towards Putin could break over the Russian leader any day now.
Reports have suggested Vladimir Putin has laid the blame for the grindingly slow pace of the invasion at the FSB's door.
Mr Osechkin told The Times: "For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia.
"FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors - those people inside the system - were able to live good lives."

Wait, the FSB letters were right?

Possibly, this is all unconfirmed, as far as I am concerned.


Oh I know. This is what he's been saying in letters 11 and 12, so it's interesting to see others saying similar scuttlebutt
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NewportBarGuy: I enjoy the fact that these two threads are fighting each other for control of the daily Ukraine Updates.

Just try to keep it from going nuclear, ok?

Clearly this is the superior thread.


Absolutely
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1586261/putin-news-plot-coup-russia-ukraine-fsb-whistleblower-vladimir-osechkin-update

.
This comes after reports that FSB chief and Putin confidant Alexander Bortnikov is being lined up to succeed Putin in an FSB-backed coup.
In a social media post over th ...


Just an idea... naming anyone as a "successor" is a great way to get them killed. They should probably stop doing that if they'd like to see anyone actually get it done. The Russians may have a news blackout, but Putin devours all that kind of press for breakfast.

If it does happen, it'll most likely be someone we've never heard of anyway. That's usually how it goes. He'll have all the people he thinks are capable of taking him out under watch, but who knows if the watchers can be turned as well.

The most likely situation is we are still stuck with Putin. F*cker is dug in like a tick.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1586261/putin-news-plot-coup-russia-ukraine-fsb-whistleblower-vladimir-osechkin-update

.
This comes after reports that FSB chief and Putin confidant Alexander Bortnikov is being lined up to succeed Putin in an FSB-backed coup.
In a social media post over th ...

Just an idea... naming anyone as a "successor" is a great way to get them killed. They should probably stop doing that if they'd like to see anyone actually get it done. The Russians may have a news blackout, but Putin devours all that kind of press for breakfast.

If it does happen, it'll most likely be someone we've never heard of anyway. That's usually how it goes. He'll have all the people he thinks are capable of taking him out under watch, but who knows if the watchers can be turned as well.

The most likely situation is we are still stuck with Putin. F*cker is dug in like a tick.


None of this will EVER end as long as Putin is in charge of Russia. Ukraine and Russia could come to a peace settlement that is favorable to Russia and it still wouldn't end. Putin is dedicated to reviving the USSR, at least territorially. He's not ever going to stop. He wants to incorporate Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia into Russia. Period.

The only way out of this mess that isn't a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia (sooner or later) is if Putin receives a coup in his etat.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian media is suddenly explicit about what Russia is really doing in Ukraine. Citing Vasily Zenkovsky's writings from 1931, propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov laid it out: "Russia will never cede Ukraine to anyone... it has to be part of Russia, even against Ukraine's own will."

Freaks.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL


That's a helluva doxxing...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Soloviev, who boasts of his ties to Putin, confirms what many (including myself) have already believed: Russia bombed Lviv as a direct message to Biden. Soloviev said that "cruise missiles hitting Lviv" were "the perfect response to Biden's speech."
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: NewportBarGuy: I enjoy the fact that these two threads are fighting each other for control of the daily Ukraine Updates.

Just try to keep it from going nuclear, ok?

I just happen to get on at O dark thirty. He has the numbering correct. This is what happens when I try to relax and tune out the world on weekends (and still end up reading through the threads)

/What's the "O" stand for? Ooooh my god, it's early!


Ah yes, when you can hear the cries of the Ki-ki bird. Listen, here's one now,,,

Ki..ki...ki...Christ it's cold!

/Canadian field geology jokes
//pretty much lithified dad jokes
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL


😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The slow progress of the Russianinvasion of Ukrainehas bred discontent within the state security service, the FSB, a source inside the agency has claimed. They added that building pressure within the FSB was shaking the foundations of Putin'sleadership in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Osechkin, who is at the top of Russia's most wanted list for his work on prison abuse scandals, said his source within the security service indicated a wave of resentment towards Putin could break over the Russian leader any day now.
Reports have suggested Vladimir Putin has laid the blame for the grindingly slow pace of the invasion at the FSB's door.
Mr Osechkin told The Times: "For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia.
"FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors - those people inside the system - were able to live good lives."

Wait, the FSB letters were right?

Possibly, this is all unconfirmed, as far as I am concerned.

Oh I know. This is what he's been saying in letters 11 and 12, so it's interesting to see others saying similar scuttlebutt


The FSB letters are supposedly being sent to Vladimir Osechkin (who seems to be a legit Russian dissident living abroad). This isn't others saying it, it's still the one dude. You're probably familiar with the letters being translated by Igor Sushko, a racecar driver who (at my guess) is probably really just translating them. I don't know if Osechkin is making this up or if whoever is writing to him is, but this isn't confirmation from a second source. It's the same source

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!


Again, thanks for your updates!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL

😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?


No need to give us the list we just gave them.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL


Oh...my, that's terrible.

...anyone we know?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL

😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?


I know, right? I was hoping for Tucker Carlson.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

Again, thanks for your updates!


Sure thing.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL

😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?

I know, right? I was hoping for Tucker Carlson.


The American tranche was sent directly to the FBI?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL

😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?


The internet isn't big enough to hold that list.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL


Oh...well then
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.


There's no scenario where putin survives.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh dear.

Ukrainian intelligence publishes list of 620 Russian FSB agents taking part in Russian criminal activities in European countries. List includes names, passports addresses, car models & license plates, etc https://gur.gov.ua/content/sotrudnyky-fsb-rossyy-uchastvuiushchye-v-prestupnoi-deiatelnosty-stranyahressora-na-terrytoryy-evropy.html... via @EuromaidanPress

LOL

😲
But just Europeans?  No....Americans?

The internet isn't big enough to hold that list.


And a lot of them will have a mailing address c/o Mar a Lago, FL.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Marcus Aurelius: Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.

There's no scenario where putin survives.


And only a few where most of humanity survive as well
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: None of this will EVER end as long as Putin is in charge of Russia.


All I'm saying is this... Prepare yourself for that asshole finding some way to cling to power.

I, too, would like to see him decapitated and replaced for all the reasons you've laid out... but... With each passing day I'm not so sure that's going to happen.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Kit Fister: Marcus Aurelius: Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.

There's no scenario where putin survives.

And only a few where most of humanity survive as well


Cattle die, kinsmen die, every man is mortal. But one thing that doesn't die is the story of a man's deeds.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's close to his supporters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: somedude210: Kit Fister: Marcus Aurelius: Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.

There's no scenario where putin survives.

And only a few where most of humanity survive as well

Cattle die, kinsmen die, every man is mortal. But one thing that doesn't die is the story of a man's deeds.


Especially whatshisname, who did that one thing
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian officials are preparing a decree to amend its visa policies & limit entry for citizens of "unfriendly countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said via @MoscowTimes

All EU countries, UK & US are on that list
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pope Francis: "Humanity must understand that the moment has come to abolish war, to cancel war from the history of man before it cancels man from history."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RUSSIAN SPY CHIEF PATRUSHEV SAYS CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT IN UKRAINE IS NOT THE GOAL OF RUSSIA'S SPECIAL OPERATION - IFAX
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

somedude210: to cancel war


Somewhere, a conservative just had a screaming fit.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

somedude210: Russian officials are preparing a decree to amend its visa policies & limit entry for citizens of "unfriendly countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said via @MoscowTimes

All EU countries, UK & US are on that list


And nothing of value was lost
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is fine"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Marcus Aurelius: Putin has to end this quickly, but he won't be able to bring himself to retreat.  He's stuck in Ukraine with no way forward, and no way back without getting shot in the head.  His desperation will only increase.  I would bet we see chemical weapons used by Russian forces before the end of April.

There's no scenario where putin survives.


He goes a quarter mile underground and starts a nuclear Armageddon
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good ole liberal media

Fark user imageView Full Size


No it's not fact putin started a farking war, is committing war crimes and threatening nukes. It's Biden saying what everyone is thinking, which happens to be the truth. That's the problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

somedude210: Russian officials are preparing a decree to amend its visa policies & limit entry for citizens of "unfriendly countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said via @MoscowTimes

All EU countries, UK & US are on that list


Damn.

Now where I am I gonna take my summer vacation now if not in Mother Russia?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a few years, Putin 2.0 will hold Putin's skull and say "I shall finish what you started, my Lord."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: Russian officials are preparing a decree to amend its visa policies & limit entry for citizens of "unfriendly countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said via @MoscowTimes

All EU countries, UK & US are on that list


Oh, no, now I'll have to cancel my vacation to the slums of Volgograd.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 828x582]

"This is fine"
[Fark user image 508x491]


Those are some great military vehicles there, Lou.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Walker: [Fark user image 828x582]

"This is fine"
[Fark user image 508x491]

Those are some great military vehicles there, Lou.


It looks like Somalia liquidated some of their excess military hardware to Russia
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Good ole liberal media

[Fark user image 425x324]

No it's not fact putin started a farking war, is committing war crimes and threatening nukes. It's Biden saying what everyone is thinking, which happens to be the truth. That's the problem.


I have come to despise liberals over their conduct both at this war and the Ginny Thomas texts. They are fundamentally cowards.

"Oh, no, Biden told the truth! Let's not offend a child-murdering narcissistic scumbag!"
"Oh, no, the wife of a Supreme Court Justice plotted with others to overthrow the government. Well, bless."
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.