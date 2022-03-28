 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russia plans a 'Korean scenario' for Ukraine, Intelligence chief claims, possibly by storming out of a Security Council so the rest of the world can plan a United Nations response
56
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Putin plans to keep half the country he's gonna have to capture it first. At the rate he's going, there will be nothing left but the gas and oil.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can't hold even half the country, even if he manages to take it. And Ukraine has never been as united as they are against a common enemy which is Putin.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: At the rate he's going, there will be nothing left but the an expanding cloud of gas and oil.


FTFY.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he think the half he gets will be North Korea or South Korea?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: He can't hold even half the country, even if he manages to take it. And Ukraine has never been as united as they are against a common enemy which is Putin.


Putin solidified Ukrainian identify for the next century with this shiat. He did everything to empower Europe and the West that millions of man-hours of dimplomacy over decades couldn't do


You can't win geopolitics but you sure as shiat can lose at it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poisoning everyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the Ukrainians willingly switch from borsht to kimchi?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
post that shiat out to the folks in Crimea and the Donblas. wanna live in North Korea or change sides?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Black Sea should prepare for missile attacks?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Poisoning everyone?

[Fark user image 303x500]


That's very helpful. :-(
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the Donbass region isn't interested in being part of Russia, or being under Russian control. A clear majority want to be part of Ukraine, and part of the EU.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they want to be able to fire missiles into the Black Sea while begging for international aid?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next month they'll claim they intended to give away St. Petersburg because it was a burden on Russia's greatness.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Does he think the half he gets will be North Korea or South Korea?


South Korea.  The Donbos is the manufacturing sector in Ukraine.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. Even the "ethnic Russians" in the so-called "people's Republics", who might have been a tiny bit sympathetic to Russian governance a month ago, aren't too keen on having their homes and loved ones pounded into the ground by bombs and missiles, or carted off to god-knows-where in Russia for "humanitarian relocation".

Afghanistan will have nothing on the "Russian-administered East-Ukraine" levels of insurgents..
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Walker: Poisoning everyone?

[Fark user image 303x500]

That's very helpful. :-(


Totally out of character, too.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JZDave: Will the Ukrainians willingly switch from borsht to kimchi?


The Ukrainian people enjoy cabbage as the lovely farts it brings. But the spicy stuff, not so sure.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Poisoning everyone?

[Fark user image 303x500]


Wow......so like, I get the motivation behind trying to secure your billions and choosing the "winning side", but when they start trying to kill you, you'd think you'd just say "yup, i'm out" and pay some mercenaries to take the autocrat out.   I'm saying these oligarchs have more money than anyone even knows about.....why not spend some of it so you don't end up a footnote in a book about a tyrant.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Even the Donbass region isn't interested in being part of Russia, or being under Russian control. A clear majority want to be part of Ukraine, and part of the EU.


Oh, don't worry. Once all the "unpatriotic" Ukrainians from Donbass are settled in Syberia and the place is re-populated with Russians the following referendum will show unanimous support for joining Russia.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to the billion-selling UPop performances.
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so,assuming that the Russians do manage to take over and create a Southern Ukraine, they will be occupiers over a people who wish them to leave, using conscripts to prop up a government that has no popular support and which will likely have a contra-force operating in its borders supported by its northern neighbor as well as international aid and weapon shipments.

It will not be a Korea situation, rather a Vietnam situation.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Communist Middleschool Student: Even the Donbass region isn't interested in being part of Russia, or being under Russian control. A clear majority want to be part of Ukraine, and part of the EU.

Oh, don't worry. Once all the "unpatriotic" Ukrainians from Donbass are settled in Syberia and the place is re-populated with Russians the following referendum will show unanimous support for joining Russia.


Well, if that's the case. Just kill one Russian/Insurrectionist  if you're in Donbass.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like we farkin need another North Korea. Putin delenda est.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, at least they're not considering the Polish Decoy, Arabian Light, or god forbid, the French Mistake.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: namegoeshere: He can't hold even half the country, even if he manages to take it. And Ukraine has never been as united as they are against a common enemy which is Putin.

Putin solidified Ukrainian identify for the next century with this shiat. He did everything to empower Europe and the West that millions of man-hours of dimplomacy over decades couldn't do


You can't win geopolitics but you sure as shiat can lose at it.


None of that matters if Russia has Ukrainian signatures giving them the mineral rich eastern quarter (you know, the part they seemingly never were able to advance out of?) and so on. Or it's Aleppo Pt2 over and over until they capitulate.

It is basically how Mexico lost Texas to the US.

I'm gonna post that map again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just a dude in BFE. If this is obvious to me, this is obvious to anyone else.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: awruk!: Communist Middleschool Student: Even the Donbass region isn't interested in being part of Russia, or being under Russian control. A clear majority want to be part of Ukraine, and part of the EU.

Oh, don't worry. Once all the "unpatriotic" Ukrainians from Donbass are settled in Syberia and the place is re-populated with Russians the following referendum will show unanimous support for joining Russia.

Well, if that's the case. Just kill one Russian/Insurrectionist  if you're in Donbass.


You suggest that Ukrainian civilian population of Donbas would do this?
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If Putin plans to keep half the country he's gonna have to capture it first. At the rate he's going, there will be nothing left but the gas and oil.


I agree. The fact that Putin is eying a strategy shift away from total conquest to try to hold on to territory he barely controls, shows he knows he is losing and Russia can no longer sustain an offensive war. Meanwhile the fact that Ukraine has been going on the offensive and recapturing territory in the region of Kyiv, shows how much the tide has turned in their favor. If Russia does concentrate on the eastern territories in their control, they will free up quite a bit of forces which could mount an effective offensive against an already weakened and demoralized Russian defense.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Putin is planning to start firing missiles into the sea, in hopes that he receives a sharpie-signed "love letter" from Donald Trump?
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like a Berlin solution, probably with the same eventual outcome of a collapse and reunification, but much much faster.

Russia is not going to be able to keep East Ukraine in the dark from the rest of the world like Kim Il-sung did; Ukrainians are already too well informed and connected.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sort of suspect that was their plan all along, and taking over Ukraine was more of a bluff than anything. Certainly they have taken some serious losses along the way, which i doubt they expected, but MAYBE some of the credit going to Ukraine for holding them off or retaking stuff was because it wasn't in the Russian plans anyway. Just make shiat suck enough and LOOK like you are going to do it, so they accept some type of partitioning and Russia gets the area's it really wants.

Ukraine gets international support and future guarantees, Russia makes lifting sanctions, a corridor to Crimea and water rights, and some form of "neutral" government of the eastern areas of Ukraine, or they will just keep shelling shiat until the west changes their mind or the refugee situation becomes too great.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seemed obvious from the beginning. To me it looked like the russian troops intended to move along the north and south borders and then converge around Kyiv in a pincher dividing the country roughly in half.

Good thing the Russian troops suck floppy donkey dick.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wireless Joe: More like a Berlin solution, probably with the same eventual outcome of a collapse and reunification, but much much faster.

Russia is not going to be able to keep East Ukraine in the dark from the rest of the world like Kim Il-sung did; Ukrainians are already too well informed and connected.


Eastern Ukraine leans a bit more Russian than Western Ukraine. Putin, and Russia in general, has far more support there than elsewhere, especially outside the cities. Mariupol is going to just be ruins at this point...
 
ExYank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To pull it off Russia would have to consolidate its hold on Kherson and Marupol plus clear the Luhansk salient. If they had sufficient supplies and troops to do that they would have already achieved it.

With the withdrawal from Sumy, the encirclement of the NW Kyiv salient, the end of threats against Odessa and 200K territorial troops starting to reach the front lines, Ukraine has a lot more forces to bring to Kherson and Marupol.

Russia has reasonable logisitics to Luhansk and the east side of Marupol via Rostov on Don and will likely achieve its aims there in the short term. Logisitcs to Kherson and the west of Marupol have to go though either Crimea or Berydansk, both routes have been severely restricted.

If the Russian command retains effective control of their troops and those troops remain combat effective, then it is possible the front could stabilize with a land strip connecting Donetsk and Crimea.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, what? The war is still going on? Last night Wil Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars so I just assumed the war had ended.

;-)
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So we are getting that M*A*S*H reboot with Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, does that mean we will wind up with a Good Ukraine and a Best Ukraine?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Before this gets out of hand and people start thinking that Putin has a great plan to grab the best parts and leave the crap for the rest, we need to look at history.

The systems and the people are just about all that matters in Ukraine.

At the end of WWII, Northern Korea was the industrial powerhouse of the country, with almost all the factories, a huge trained population, buildings, finance, the whole thing in Pyongyang. Southern Korea was a bunch of farmers and a few small ports. Seoul was THE BEST location for a capital city for south Korea even though it was very close to the eventual border. And Seoul sucks, geographically and economically speaking. Busan would have been much better, but it was just a podunk port.

Cut to today. North Korea's economy is almost nonexistent. South Korea has the world's 10th largest economy. It has cutting edge manufacturing and technology, an educated and highly skilled workforce. South Korea's economy was bigger than Russia's two months ago. Today it is about four times as large.

So don't anybody be too concerned about Putin being a genius and taking the best part. That "best part" will wither and atrophy. Whatever he leaves behind will prosper and thrive.

This is the failure of Putin's view of history. It is the mental illness of a guy who has destroyed his own country in a month. He can't just look at the last 30 years and see that Russia could have done A LOT better if it had just not been such a dick.

Anyone think Korea was a one-off case? How about East and West Germany? How about Vietnam? Even today, the more free thinking south Vietnam people are the vibrant capitalists. All of Eastern Europe wants to be in the EU and NATO. How "great" could Russian domination possibly be?

Putin should be resisted, but he is an idiot for thinking that grabbing someone else's territory is a winning strategy.

/ Putin grabbing the ports DOES suck, but in the long run, it won't matter. What use is a port if you have nothing to trade and nobody to trade with? Name a North Korean port. Go ahead. Beuller? Beuller?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Arkanaut: Does he think the half he gets will be North Korea or South Korea?

South Korea.  The Donbos is the manufacturing sector in Ukraine.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_North_Korea#History

"In 1945, about 80% of Korean heavy industry was in the North"
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Does he think the half he gets will be North Korea or South Korea?


Whatever part he takes will suck. That is literally the point. And Ukrainians know it.
 
Zenith
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should storm out of the security council.
we can get up to all sorts of mischief whilst they're away.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure they would like that plan. But they aren't going to get that plan. Ukraine was not experiencing a civil war. The people in the east may be a little less happy with the Russians now that they have been bombed by them.
 
Zenith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ExYank: To pull it off Russia would have to consolidate its hold on Kherson and Marupol plus clear the Luhansk salient. If they had sufficient supplies and troops to do that they would have already achieved it.

With the withdrawal from Sumy, the encirclement of the NW Kyiv salient, the end of threats against Odessa and 200K territorial troops starting to reach the front lines, Ukraine has a lot more forces to bring to Kherson and Marupol.

Russia has reasonable logisitics to Luhansk and the east side of Marupol via Rostov on Don and will likely achieve its aims there in the short term. Logisitcs to Kherson and the west of Marupol have to go though either Crimea or Berydansk, both routes have been severely restricted.

If the Russian command retains effective control of their troops and those troops remain combat effective, then it is possible the front could stabilize with a land strip connecting Donetsk and Crimea.


that's not really the problem, the issue is lack of water to Crimea because Ukraine cut the link. if that is still cut the Crimea is still farked.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ExYank: Ukraine has a lot more forces to bring to Kherson and Marupol.


On paper sure, but this war really hasn't been open engagements between large forces on fronts. Its hit and run's by the Ukranians to turn it into a war of attrition for the Russians. MANPADS and anti-tank weapons have clearly been the difference here, with a helpful dose of snipers and well directed (by i wonder who) artillery.

The problem is Russia can throw a lot more bodies at it than Ukraine can sustain. On the plains. In the rain. while waiting for a train.

Certainly there is obvious Russian incompetency, and this isn't going to plan for them, but an outcome like this as part of the plan certainly would explain some Russian moves.

Russia doesn't want to occupy a Western Ukraine and deal with that headache, on top of sanctions, for the next decade.

Good on the Ukrainians for calling their bluff, for sure, but this is starting to seem like it was the plan, minus a multiple of losses, the Russians had all along.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: / Putin grabbing the ports DOES suck, but in the long run, it won't matter. What use is a port if you have nothing to trade and nobody to trade with? Name a North Korean port. Go ahead. Beuller? Beuller?


I think the point is he is expecting to use peace as a leverage for removing sanctions.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nope. We can never go back to normal with Russia. Don't give them anything. Get out of Ukraine, take your rebels with you, get a new president elected from outside the New KGB and then we can talk about nuclear disarmament.   Or keep escalating this war and see what happens. Russia is still acting like they're in control. They need to be brought to heel. Forget carrot and stick diplomacy send in Will Smith.
 
JK47
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: The problem is Russia can throw a lot more bodies at it than Ukraine can sustain. On the plains. In the rain. while waiting for a train.



Not quite.  Russia has deployed 75% of their ground units already.  They're manpower situation has gotten so critical they are withdrawing troops from the separatist regions in Georgia.  Those would be strategic priorities so pulling troops from those deployments to send to Ukraine is noteworthy.  A lot of their unused manpower (~150,000 troops) is also tied up in Kaliningrad which, given the border closures, is a lot less accessible than it used to be.  Russia's reserves, all 900,000 of them, are basically prior-service enlisted who haven't trained since they left service.  So while there is, in theory (since much was likely sold on black market), equipment stored to outfit them the reality is they won't be very effective.  Same goes for the new class of conscripts they're going to chase...with the vast majority of officers and nearly all contract troops committed to Ukraine there isn't much left to train them.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2fardownthread:
Before this gets out of hand and people start thinking that Putin has a great plan to grab the best parts and leave the crap for the rest, we need to look at history.

The systems and the people are just about all that matters in Ukraine.

At the end of WWII, Northern Korea was the industrial powerhouse of the country, with almost all the factories, a huge trained population, buildings, finance, the whole thing in Pyongyang. Southern Korea was a bunch of farmers and a few small ports. Seoul was THE BEST location for a capital city for south Korea even though it was very close to the eventual border. And Seoul sucks, geographically and economically speaking. Busan would have been much better, but it was just a podunk port.

Cut to today. North Korea's economy is almost nonexistent. South Korea has the world's 10th largest economy. It has cutting edge manufacturing and technology, an educated and highly skilled workforce. South Korea's economy was bigger than Russia's two months ago. Today it is about four times as large.

So don't anybody be too concerned about Putin being a genius and taking the best part. That "best part" will wither and atrophy. Whatever he leaves behind will prosper and thrive.

This is the failure of Putin's view of history. It is the mental illness of a guy who has destroyed his own country in a month. He can't just look at the last 30 years and see that Russia could have done A LOT better if it had just not been such a dick.

Anyone think Korea was a one-off case? How about East and West Germany? How about Vietnam? Even today, the more free thinking south Vietnam people are the vibrant capitalists. All of Eastern Europe wants to be in the EU and NATO. How "great" could Russian domination possibly be?

Putin should be resisted, but he is an idiot for thinking that grabbing someone else's territory is a winning strategy.

/ Putin grabbing the ports DOES suck, but in the long run, it won't matter. What use is a port if you have nothing to trade and nobody to trade with? Name a North Korean port. Go ahead. Beuller? Beuller?

Nampo and Wonsan off the top of my head. Excellent post.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There goes Putin's Baltic ports.  Korea gave up its Baltic ports.  It also left all the seacoast resorts to the US allied part, so there goes Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

Russians can always go to the Med if they are polite tourists and don't doing anything shameful.
 
