(BBC-US)   Today's headline you didn't want to read: Fire on island used for Anthrax experiments   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, World War II, Biological warfare, World War I, Nuclear weapon, Nazi Germany, Totalitarianism, knife edge, Fascism  
posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So killed it with fire or deadly spores ride massive updrafts to freedom?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: So killed it with fire or deadly spores ride massive updrafts to freedom?


I would think the 2nd option before the first.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Fire Island and sorta shrugged at yet another disease transmitted there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Way to bury the lede, subby: It was declared free of Anthrax by the Ministry of Defence in April 1990.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone's on edge waiting for the next thing this horrible decade is going to try and fark us with.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So we should hold raves there?
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Way to bury the lede, subby: It was declared free of Anthrax by the Ministry of Defence in April 1990.


Well yes, but how well were they testing? Anthrax spores are kinda hardy and a fire that engulfs the entire island and then leaves it free of cover crop allowing the soil to be picked up by the wind seems like the perfect opportunity of it to spread if any were missed.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds charming.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Roasted anthrax is the taste secret of a really good haggis.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Sounds charming.


Yes, it's not a very good name, is it? But the experiment is nice, and it will attend to your every, every need.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, wouldn't the acoustics of an outdoor island kind of suck for heavy metal?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It urged people to to think twice about using naked flames outdoors.

New kink detected. I have to do a search for that on Pornhub.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OMG!!! Everyone Panic!!!

rockofftrade.comView Full Size
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: DarkSoulNoHope: Way to bury the lede, subby: It was declared free of Anthrax by the Ministry of Defence in April 1990.

Well yes, but how well were they testing? Anthrax spores are kinda hardy and a fire that engulfs the entire island and then leaves it free of cover crop allowing the soil to be picked up by the wind seems like the perfect opportunity of it to spread if any were missed.


In the late 1980's they sprayed the whole island with 280 tonnes of formaldehyde diluted in salt water and then removed most of the topsoil to be decontaminated. Then a flock of sheep was set loose there for years to make sure they didn't get sick. The island has been in private hands for 30+ years. There's no danger of anthrax.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's an island that has been HIT by fire.

How did it get hit by fire?  Molotov cocktail?  Speed boat on fire?  Fire from space?

Do we have to worry about space fire hitting g us now?
 
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was gonna make a joke post about the band, but I found this instead ->

Killer Strain: Anthrax
Youtube M65_i2HVbuc
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: So we should hold raves there?


Anthrax was a shiatty hair metal band. I doubt a techno covers would help much.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: It's an island that has been HIT by fire.

How did it get hit by fire?  Molotov cocktail?  Speed boat on fire?  Fire from space?

Do we have to worry about space fire hitting g us now?


Wild fires are usually caused by lightning.

Back in the late 80's I was driving down FL 528 through an inane storm and way out in the boonies there was a single, tall tree completely engulfed in flames.  Darnedest thing I ever saw.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Threat is Real!
.....was an example of Anthrax experimenting.
Everybody panic!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

