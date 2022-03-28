 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill scolded by Pope Francis for performing his Father Guido Sarducci "Blessing for a Fee" act   (aljazeera.com) divider line
But despite their shared origins in 10th century Kievan Rus', when Byzantine missionaries converted the pagan Prince Vladimir, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine broke away from the Moscow Patriarchate in 2018.
Disappointed, Moscow then cut its ties with the Istanbul-based Eastern Orthodox Church, which backed the independence of the Ukrainian clergy.
"Today, the real schism seems to be between the Russian Orthodox Church and its [remaining] branch in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," said Bremer.

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blessing for a fee? That's simony isn't it?

Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's and fark off.

/ I have said this many times before:  this Old Atheist likes this Pope. Hope he's not the Last and Best disciple of Peter.
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it's Grifting all the way down in that there Russia
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It would take a Christian to bless murdering women and children.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Blessing for a fee? That's simony isn't it?

Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's and fark off.

/ I have said this many times before:  this Old Atheist likes this Pope. Hope he's not the Last and Best disciple of Peter.


Except for Francis' whole "canonizing slavers and ethnic cleansers" bit, I agree with you.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: The head of the Catholic church warned the Russian patriarch against hiding behind religion to justify armed aggression and conquest.

Wow, it's almost as if religious people decide what they want first, and then use their religion to justify their actions.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think these organised religions aren't exactly on the up & up...
 
jake_lex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The backing and blessing of the Russian Orthodox church has been a real source of Putin's power.  In return, he's given them laws that they want -- it's the main reason for the harsh anti-gay laws passed there, for example.

Thankfully absolutely nothing like that has happened in this nation.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Russian\Eastern Orthdox church doesn't give a damn about the western Pope. That's kind of the whole point of their existence.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rev. Little Ed Pembrook: But I got a whole warehouse full of that stuff! I got two hundred units of "The World is Coming to an End" lawn furniture alone!

Looked for the quote where he could pray loved ones out of purgatory for $$$.  Sigh.  Internet.  You used to be cool.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: It would take a Christian to bless murdering women and children.


Plenty of Muslim Imams are willing to do the same.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Orthodox Church sadly shows the result of religion being integrated with and made subordinate to the state. What does God approve of? Whatever the king/president is doing right now, of course.i
 
Klyukva
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: johnphantom: It would take a Christian to bless murdering women and children.

Plenty of Muslim Imams are willing to do the same.


And State Shintoism in Imperial Japan not merely endorsed but provided a theological basis for Japan's brutal expansionism.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus never raised an army
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Tyrone Slothrop: johnphantom: It would take a Christian to bless murdering women and children.

Plenty of Muslim Imams are willing to do the same.

And State Shintoism in Imperial Japan not merely endorsed but provided a theological basis for Japan's brutal expansionism.


You can always find writings somewhere to justify any good, and any evil action.

Westboro Baptists seem to hav found a justification to hate teh gheys while if I needed to justify why I treat my gay friends and neighbors with the compassion and respect they earned based on their merits as humans, and the same optimistically tilting neutrality I have for all persons if I don't know them, I could lean back on JC's "love thy neighbor" or "let him without sin cast the first stone"

I seem to recall people using what was then regarded as science to justify belief in the racist aspects of eugenics, when really it was just people looking to get away with being shiatbags.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Blessing for a fee?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It is not true that Germany is guilty of having caused this war. Neither the people, the Government, nor the Kaiser wanted war. Germany did her utmost to prevent it; for this assertion the world has documental proof. Often enough during the twenty-six years of his reign has Wilhelm II shown himself to be the upholder of peace, and often enough has this fact been acknowledged by our opponents. Nay, even the Kaiser, whom they now dare to call an Attila, has been ridiculed by them for years, because of his steadfast endeavors to maintain universal peace. Not till a numerical superiority which has been lying in wait on the frontiers assailed us did the whole nation rise to a man."

- from the "Manifesto of the 93", an open letter published on 14 October 1914 by 93 leading German religious and academic leaders giving their blessing to the Kaiser's invasion of Belgium and France at the start of the Great War.

In the 19th Century, the Church in Germany became more and more an expression of German nationalism, holding Kaiser Wilhelm up as a defender of the Faith and God's agent upon Earth.  The resulting catastrophe of war only served to reinforce that nationalist bent, so by the time the Nazis came to power and started their reign of terror, there was no moral authority left in Germany to tell the people that it was a bad idea to support a government that was sending Jews, Gypsies and other "untermenschen" to death-camps.

What Patriarch KIrill is doing is no different than any other Orthodox patriarch since the time of the Tsars.  The Russian Orthodox Church has always been the voice of Russian nationalism, and there's no reason to assume the Pope or any other religious leader is going to convince the Russian people that there's anything wrong with that.
 
