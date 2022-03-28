 Skip to content
(AP News)   Joe Mount prosecuted for group rim job   (apnews.com) divider line
    Arizona, National Park Service, Grand Canyon National Park, Hiking, Grand Canyon, Misdemeanor, Coconino County, Arizona, United States  
985 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM



12 Comments
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A hike like that with 100+ people would suck.
 
Dakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He mounted one helluva rim job, didn't he?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me: "Your Honor, yes there was over 130 in the group but he only expected 11 to make it all the way up the other side, so I move for a bad court thingy."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is an ultra there every year, rim to rim.   Well more than 11 runners participate every year, but after the first few miles they are pretty spread out.   They probably get a special permit to hold the run there.
 
evilchode
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"His attorney, Ryan Stevens, said his client had good intentions in trying to draw together people - many of them single - of the same religious faith..."

"Other people on the trails complained that Mount's group wasn't practicing social distancing or wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that they clogged the path, delaying itineraries."

A religious group ignoring rules and the well being of others, gee I wonder which religion they belong to.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too pretty for jail...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilchode: "His attorney, Ryan Stevens, said his client had good intentions in trying to draw together people - many of them single - of the same religious faith..."

"Other people on the trails complained that Mount's group wasn't practicing social distancing or wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that they clogged the path, delaying itineraries."

A religious group ignoring rules and the well being of others, gee I wonder which religion they belong to.


Lewis County, where this dude resides, is the most conservative county in Western Washington.  People down there have been all pissy over the governor's mask mandates, so I am not at all surprised that they felt safe flouting the rules in a supposedly "safe" state.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Group Rim Job is my Butthole Surfers tribute band.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a Jada Smith joke in there somewhere.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sometimes it can be dangerous with only two people.

Marilyn Monroe 'Some Like it Hot' Scene
Youtube y98CF10KSRw
 
Lillya
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mount projected at one time that after covering those costs, he would make a net profit of about $65

Well, we know he obviously does it for the pleasure
 
