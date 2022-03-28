 Skip to content
(Zillow)   The real question you should be asking is not why would you pay $201 a square foot for this but is the thumb hiding a major problem
23
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Interested in touring this home?"

No thanks, I already have. It was called Half-Life 2.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crack house, no thanks
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How much?

Yeah, this market is totally sustainable.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It appears to have been last occupied by farm animals.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think this is the first no bed, no bath listing I've seen on one of these Fark real estate threads.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Street view gives you a better look. Doesn't really make it any better though. Zoom function is fun.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, the thumb didn't cover the address, so we're well aware of one major problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Free AC unit though, that's gotta add like $50k to the value.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are no tax records, so most of the $300,000 is to pay back taxes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "Interested in touring this home?"

No thanks, I already have. It was called Half-Life 2.


Well thanks for ruining my day so early.  Going to go mope over the lack of closure now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wouldn't tour that home with a hazmat suit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would not go over 110,000 for that place and that is without looking at what other kind of neglect it has with it.

My place is a little bigger than that Zillow says it is worth $209,000 the state says $189,000 and I would not pay over $150,000 if I was looking at it. Nothing insane here and no crash in the near future again.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
5 years ago, this listing would be $75k and they would have settled for $45k with no contingencies.

Essentially, this is the whole reason that house flipping show in Laurel, MS could work. By buying this kind of place for nothing and building a whole brand new $200k house on the property, you could sell for $300k.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How much?

Yeah, this market is totally sustainable.


There are going to be a lot of people holding $400,000 mortgages on houses that they can only sell for $200,000.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks just like my first house. The guy worked on his motorcycle in the living room. We had to use gasoline to clean the bathroom and my wife started to dry heave so I had to finish the job alone. The grease buildup on the kitchen walls was unbelievable. Good times.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pending sale of $300K at the end of Feb, looks like it fell through and was relisted. It's a duplex so they are probably looking for airbnb investor. Is it on the water or in a historic district? There's a lake in Sanford. This place is a dump and looks like a teardown.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: NewportBarGuy: How much?

Yeah, this market is totally sustainable.

There are going to be a lot of people holding $400,000 mortgages on houses that they can only sell for $200,000.


Is it 2008 again already?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal real estate site, agent-mitter.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Forget it, Nicholas. It's Sanford.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What did they do, clean the place up with a flamethrower?
 
