(Twitter)   Perfectly preserved word salad from 2008 still puts many modern journalists to shame   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...


It's never the Chris Hemsworths or Scarlet Johanssens that do the enslaving, though. I'd rather be a Mormon, I think.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...

It's never the Chris Hemsworths or Scarlet Johanssens that do the enslaving, though. I'd rather be a Mormon, I think.


They wear short sleeves with ties. I cannot abide by such stupidity.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Enough with the tweets.  This is FARK
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For further enjoyment: Here are the details . . .

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manacled_Mormon_case
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never wanna hear any disparaging remarks about Florida Man and his antics again.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.


Not a fan of the US Constitution eh?
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It started out as a "Dear Penthouse Forums" and then went dark. Very dark.

https://allthatsinteresting.com/joyce-mckinney-kirk-anderson
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did Fark have a thread on this back in the day?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always wonder how someone so chocked full of nuts could find the money to have pit bulls cloned.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This looks like literally everything the right posts about Biden.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...


1. You would likely not be attracted to this person, so it isn't exciting.
2. The rapist is likely not washed. So picture prolonged licking of a homeless woman's genitals,
3. You don't know if this person has any sexually transmitted diseases.
4. In order to force a male victim to obtain/maintain an involuntarily forced erection, prostrate stimulation is required. This means non-consensual sodomy for the male utilizing a foreign object.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A false leg for a horse?

That is now going to be my go to statement when someone is doing something futile.

"What are you doing? Saving up for a glass leg for a horse?"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TomDooley: thatboyoverthere: In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.

Not a fan of the US Constitution eh?


Oh right I forgot. She's White so she actually gets protection under it
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...


Ha ha, no. Unless you're into this sort of thing
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.


Wait, she's real?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.


She's in a mental health hospital, not prison.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...

1. You would likely not be attracted to this person, so it isn't exciting.
2. The rapist is likely not washed. So picture prolonged licking of a homeless woman's genitals,
3. You don't know if this person has any sexually transmitted diseases.
4. In order to force a male victim to obtain/maintain an involuntarily forced erection, prostrate stimulation is required. This means non-consensual sodomy for the male utilizing a foreign object.


Still beats being Mormon.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's got moxie I'll give her that
 
Zasteva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...

Ha ha, no. Unless you're into this sort of thing
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 458x358]


Apparently she was a lot better looking in 1977. Go figure.

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TomDooley: thatboyoverthere: In case anyone is wondering, that woman is currently in the Prison System for the past three years as she has not been found competent to stand trial last I heard. 

Honestly keep her in the system, her entire life she's just been a blight on humanity and I feel sorry for the poor guy she held literally held at gunpoint to rape.

Not a fan of the US Constitution eh?


When someone belongs in Nurse Ratched's Home for the Violently Deranged, a fair trial can't really be a thing. Treatment first. See how that works out before going to court.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Combustion: If I were stuck in a life where I was a boring Mormon boy stuck in a boring Mormon life; I could think of worse things than being some crazy lady's sex slave for a bit...

Ha ha, no. Unless you're into this sort of thing
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 458x358]


There she isss,
Miss Wyommming...
 
