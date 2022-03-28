 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Sheriff rescues party of 11 from sinking boat during Blue Angels performance during Tampa Bay AirFest. Talk about timing, precision   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, United States, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Police, Tampa, Florida, Sheriff, Tampa Bay Rays, flight of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really did rescue the party, things tend to be less fun once the boat is sinking.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


cartwright!  party of 4
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they save the Trump flag?
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 450x225]

cartwright!  party of 4


Relevance?


Also, losing "power" on a boat causes it to take on water?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Mr. Hagar, white courtesy phone, Mr. Samuel Hagar, white courtesy phone."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Also, losing "power" on a boat causes it to take on water?


Depends how high the waves are (shrug)
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kyle Butler: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 450x225]

cartwright!  party of 4

Relevance?


Also, losing "power" on a boat causes it to take on water?


Here you go:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/boats-sink-trump-boat-parade-texas-lake/story?id=72841006
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That happens every weekend around here. Lots of people out boating with no experience get into trouble
 
