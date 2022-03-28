 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Austin hipsters go to War with low riders but all my friends know the low rider   (powernationtv.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
However, residents of The Weaver, a new luxury apartment complex in East Austin, aren't happy about it.

If you didn't ask literally any college kid about East Austin before moving there, fark right on off.

Also fark luxury apartment complexes, as a whole.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then farking move.

This is a decades old, established event. It can be considered a fixture in the society.

You are the problem, not them.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were there first, they get to keep their car club.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya..These are the gentrifying turds that priced people out of East Austin in the 90's.
The trust fund hipsters and SXSW people that fly in from California a couple times a year.
They jacked up real estate prices in that area and chased out the "weird" and "authentic"
from Austin's downtown and near downtown.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Residents have gave every excuse in the book as to why...

Well, it's interesting to watch the USA drift away from English. The words are mostly the same, but not the grammar nor syntax.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Then farking move.

This is a decades old, established event. It can be considered a fixture in the society.

You are the problem, not them.


But they just want their neighborhood individuality and make it look like everywhere else. How can they have some lame festival with all those cars around. And the people driving them look so "ethnic".
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
no doubt it's sweet hearing music blaring, smelling the grills and seeing people pissing in the parking lot. sign me right up for that. the blaring horns and burnout donuts are cherry on the cake.
 
