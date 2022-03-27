 Skip to content
(MSN)   Fresh Prince doesn't take kindly to Chris Rock getting fresh [NSFW language]   (msn.com) divider line
309
    More: Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slight anger management issue there.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat...
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not helping
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bye Will.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Props to Rock. He took that sucker punch and didn't drop his cool for a second. That's a farking pro on stage. That's a guy that knows how to get through a shiatty stand-up club gig.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,


Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joke was in poor taste. Jada has alopecia and has trouble growing hair. Man steps up to defend his wife. I got no problem with that but not to the point of violence. I doubt Chris will sue.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,

Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.


He made a joke about Jada looking like GI Jane or something.  Jada has alopecia. Will took exception to the joke.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,

Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.


Something about Jada starring in GI Jane 2. She apparently had alopecia or something similar and actually can't grow hair.

It was tasteless, but not sucker punch/flip out worthy.

I thought it was something about their weird open-but-not-really-marriage
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,

Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.


Chris Rock made a joke about Jada's baldness, which is a result of her alopecia.

Pretty sh*t thing to do.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: NeoCortex42: educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,

Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.

He made a joke about Jada looking like GI Jane or something.  Jada has alopecia. Will took exception to the joke.


Okay, not a great joke, but that seems like a "read the guy the riot act backstage" level of infraction instead of "rushing the stage and striking the guy on national TV" level.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair or not i would watch the sh*t out of Jada as G.I. Jane
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better look:


https://twitter.com/cjzer0/status/1508269982601392138?cxt=HHwWlMC5pdvjue4pAAAA
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: NeoCortex42: educated: Oh, we could read his lips in america.

/chris rock farked up,

Comedians telling lame jokes is Oscar tradition. Maybe the person that assaulted someone on live TV should have chosen differently.

WTF was the joke that set Will off anyway?  Every clip I see starts at the slap.

Something about Jada starring in GI Jane 2. She apparently had alopecia or something similar and actually can't grow hair.

It was tasteless, but not sucker punch/flip out worthy.

I thought it was something about their weird open-but-not-really-marriage


Regina made a joke about their open marriage earlier, and it was gutsy but it landed.

Chris Rock's joke did not land.

And yeah, Will should not have assaulted Chris.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust nothing anymore. Has to be a set up of some sort.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Hair or not i would watch the sh*t out of Jada as G.I. Jane


Me too.

In fact, the Smiths better get on that.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What im saying is

Im not saying its right. But i understand
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I trust nothing anymore. Has to be a set up of some sort.


I thought that until the very loud swearing from Will. No way would the Oscars allow that for a TV bit.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: GardenWeasel: I trust nothing anymore. Has to be a set up of some sort.

I thought that until the very loud swearing from Will. No way would the Oscars allow that for a TV bit.


Yeah, that was when I realized it was a thing.

That and the look on Chris's face when he realized he bombed.

Can't fake that expression.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Will Smith wins Best Actor.


Family, eh? Keep it together, Will.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: And Will Smith wins Best Actor.


Family, eh? Keep it together, Will.


The Scientology Kabal wins in Hollywood. Didn't Travolta hand out the Oscar.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really blame smith. That joke was uncalled for, especially at the Oscars.

Though you don't rush the stage like Kanye like that.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault vs. Battery Pedants, ASSEMBLE!
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He spoke of god but I found Scientologists believes god " in its entirety will one discover and come to a full understanding of the Eighth Dynamic (infinity) and one's relationship to the Supreme Being"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@PabloTorre
Can someone please edit the sound of Will Smith saying WELCOME TO EARTH from Independence Day onto this video

Here you go:
(19) The Artist Formerly Known as @DanWeiner on Twitter: "@PabloTorre Here you go. https://t.co/fOJwjFAV2v" / Twitter
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: I don't really blame smith. That joke was uncalled for, especially at the Oscars.

Though you don't rush the stage like Kanye like that.


They should have got Ricky Gervais https://youtu.be/sR6UeVptzRg
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he had to do was apologize and it would have gone away. Instead he stood there for 10 minutes trying to justify assaulting someone.   Hopefully he suffers some consequences from this.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there has to be more to this than just the joke. Weren't Jada Pinkett-Smith and Chris Rock in all of those Madagascar movies together? It was not the nicest joke since it was about a medical condition, but jeez, talk about an over-reaction.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: All he had to do was apologize and it would have gone away. Instead he stood there for 10 minutes trying to justify assaulting someone.   Hopefully he suffers some consequences from this.


This is difficult.  He's rich, but he's also black.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Rock has no class and is irrelevant. Will Smith is a gentleman.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how the Oscars are going to win back viewers?

Interesting.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss something?

When did the Oscars become the Source Awards?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I trust nothing anymore. Has to be a set up of some sort.


There wasn't anything to talk about or make it memorable, so...yeah
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After watching Will's Oscar speech, he's gonna come out on top. Rock comes off as an asshole in general and tonight? Yeah, cheap shot that was.

But aside from some posters here, and no doubt everybody on FOXNews tomorrow, Will Smith is well-liked. Pretty quick on his feet and his little speech has covered everything but working it out with Rock.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm with Will on this one... talk shiat about me all day make jokes about me. I don't care. Talk shiat about someone in my family who I love?  Will shouldn't have stopped with a few faint slaps...
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Waffle Party: All he had to do was apologize and it would have gone away. Instead he stood there for 10 minutes trying to justify assaulting someone.   Hopefully he suffers some consequences from this.

This is difficult.  He's rich, but he's also black.


But the guy he assaulted is also black, and arguably said fighting words on TV, so I very much doubt anything comes of it.

(yea, I think he deserved to get his shiat rocked)
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staged.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he were an average person who did that at a work event, he'd be in cuffs and on his way to booking right now.  The fact that he got away with slapping a guy on TV and was permitted to remain in the theater AND GET AN AWARD is shocking to me.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ted Cruz had moved like that his fat ass would probably still be President.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chat shiat, get hit
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Yeah I'm with Will on this one... talk shiat about me all day make jokes about me. I don't care. Talk shiat about someone in my family who I love?  Will shouldn't have stopped with a few faint slaps...


Not only that, but a medical condition? shiat move
 
shroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: Joke was in poor taste. Jada has alopecia and has trouble growing hair. Man steps up to defend his wife. I got no problem with that but not to the point of violence. I doubt Chris will sue.


And reports are that there had been several jokes ahead of that, including jabs at their marriage. So Chris Rock was the straw that broke the camel's back.

I expect everyone else checked their scripts and pulled any thing related to those two for the rest of the night.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackass (Woll Smoth, not Chris... Everybody Loves Chris).
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Staged.


Nope.  It aired in other countries, but not here.
 
