 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Shanghai gonna party like it's 2020   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: News, Shanghai, control measures, northeastern province of Jilin, cases of infection, China's financial capital, largest city, limited lockdowns of housing compounds, extensive lockdown  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 6:17 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BossLog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well they're not going to Shanghai us in the states!  USA!  USA!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh joy.
 
6655321
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Czar "Rootin' Tootin" Putin is going to send infected people into the Ukraine as stealth biological weapons.
 
Farkomatic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I spent the bulk of 2019 in the Pudong district of Shanghai. Worse yet, I can't tolerate the Chinese food there. I wouldn't have enough peanut butter and crackers to survive a trip locked down. Hell, I rode out a major typhoon there. Thankful I'm home with no plans to revisit that city. Actually, the Chinese people are pretty awesome. Functionally, they're all toddlers. They can't make a decision of how to deal with a pandemic on their own. They need someone screaming at them for guidance.
 
nakago
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farkomatic: I spent the bulk of 2019 in the Pudong district of Shanghai. Worse yet, I can't tolerate the Chinese food there. I wouldn't have enough peanut butter and crackers to survive a trip locked down. Hell, I rode out a major typhoon there. Thankful I'm home with no plans to revisit that city. Actually, the Chinese people are pretty awesome. Functionally, they're all toddlers. They can't make a decision of how to deal with a pandemic on their own. They need someone screaming at them for guidance.


So they are just like the American people?
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nakago: Farkomatic: I spent the bulk of 2019 in the Pudong district of Shanghai. Worse yet, I can't tolerate the Chinese food there. I wouldn't have enough peanut butter and crackers to survive a trip locked down. Hell, I rode out a major typhoon there. Thankful I'm home with no plans to revisit that city. Actually, the Chinese people are pretty awesome. Functionally, they're all toddlers. They can't make a decision of how to deal with a pandemic on their own. They need someone screaming at them for guidance.

So they are just like the American people?


Except we don't follow the guidance.
 
Muta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was somewhat relieved when I saw this was about COVID.  When I read the headline, I thought the article was going to be about how China was planning on doing to Shanghai  what they did to Hong Kong.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.