(Some Guy)   It's Wisconsin, everything must drink   (wixx.com) divider line
11
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I drink there!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I run through there when I'm spooked by traffic!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear the deer.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rukie: I drink there!


Not anymore, unless you join the Stag Lodge.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Fear the deer.


Fark deer.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


I have relatives that feed the farkin' things because they are 'cute', even though it is illegal and attracts 'em to roads where the stupid things are a traffic hazard,

https://www.vox.com/2016/9/24/13032272/killer-animals-deer-sharks-bears
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stripes Scene
Youtube 765b-T5P450
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: AppleOptionEsc: Fear the deer.

Fark deer.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 801x1306]

I have relatives that feed the farkin' things because they are 'cute', even though it is illegal and attracts 'em to roads where the stupid things are a traffic hazard,

https://www.vox.com/2016/9/24/13032272/killer-animals-deer-sharks-bears


On the plus side, mountain lions think deer are delicious. In many areas, that's all they eat.

This town obviously needs more mountain lions roaming around. Easy fix.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Michigan and Wisconsin are pretty much the same thing right?
2nd Week Of Deer Camp Da Video
Youtube 3Q57eWfaZmM
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
they probably saw a flash mob and decided to try it out for themselves.  remember, the deer are always watching.  always.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moose out front must have told them.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was the deer head mounted on the wall that ticked them off: "We heard what you did to Steve!" After going through: "Oh, that's Mark. That's okay then."
 
