Jeez, now you have to wait until airborne before changing seats
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, Baldrick
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me they're gonna make a lasting impression with this stunt.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?

Was this a thing which needed to be done?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You just need to make a few minor alterations in those pesky laws of physics, like gravity, inertia, air resistance and terminal velocity, while controlling for any unpredictable wind gusts. It'll work.

GOLDENEYE | Bond escapes the Russian base
Youtube 6QGdqdZes_0
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kids today with their Pac Mans and boogie woogie music. We used to know fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a ridiculously unnecessary thing.

Most redbull challenges are, though. What a waste of resources.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's crazy.  Then there's bat-shiat crazy.  This is the latter.
 
