 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   Why most people prefer dogs and cats   (wavy.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Virginia, VIRGINIA BEACH, antivenom treatment, Virginia State Police, Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department, health officials, VCU hospital, State Policesergeant  
•       •       •

643 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2022 at 12:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, the African Pit Viper would have been much happier with a nice cat or dog, too.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size

"Let's just have a bite" - something you never want to hear from a serpent.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've only been acquainted with one person that kept a snake as a pet and the dude was an asshole.
/I shouldn't need to break down the ratio that's based on my experience.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The snake, an African Pit Viper, is listed as one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They taste less gamey.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Split the difference and go with a fox.

These foxes love their human
Youtube 9M47a4k_UaA


Best channel on Youtube.
 
focusthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Antivenom would've gotten there sooner delivered by the guy's own Dodge Challenger.

/ my backup line was "Viper", but sounded dated.
°\ /°  <-- fangs?
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mrs. Pow spoils our cat with wet food. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. On weekends when we sleep in Comet just kinda fusses about on her side of the bed waiting for breakfast. On Saturday she got impatient and commenced trying to eat Mrs. Pow.

That cat didn't get her wet food for breakfast or lunch. This morning she went back to fussing about rather than biting and got her bfast.

/it's not like she's being starved
//she has dry food available 24/7
///just a damn princess

Sorry, the snake story bored me. Keep dangerous animals win fun prizes. Duh.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because they like having control over another life and they can bark orders without getting their asses kicked -- not to mention that hey can have quite the relationship as long as COVID supply chain issues are not causing shortages of peanut butter?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just read the thread. Very weird. I'm out.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
rented a challenger from turo a few months back, immaculate car, hauled ass on demand, would absolutely do it again, returned it on time and as nice as we found it. good as you can get it for fifty bucks a day plus gas...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because they can be trained not to shiat on the furniture?

/dnrtfa
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Next time, just get a pet and not a prop.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can dig having a weird pet.  But why would you want one that can kill you pretty quick?
My favorite snake is the King Cobra.  But i wouldn't have one if you gave me a million dollars.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So how did his neighbors feel about his choice of pet and level of pet security?

Seems like you'd hand him a headless viper and tell him to move out.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He owned the snake , but I wouldn't call it a pet ..
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the man's current condition."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once got bitten by a viper.
Which was odd since he was only there to vipe the vindows.

/got nothing
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the fark is an African Pit Viper? It sounds like an Alabama Black Snake.

Ohh, A Gaboon Viper! Hardly one of the deadliest but a thick mofo with the biggest...

Sounds like an Alabama Black Snake alright!
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Virginia Beach.

I have no intention of ever visiting that place again.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Scuse me while I whip these out.
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikalmd: He owned the snake, but I wouldn't call it a pet ..


More like a chemical reaction with eyes.

Even cats have more to offer than that.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.